Oil Can Still Hit $100 Per Barrel And XLE Investors Can Benefit

Summary

  • Oil prices could reach $100 a barrel if central banks ease monetary policies in response to deteriorating macroeconomic indicators.
  • The U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve's inventories are near record lows, and geopolitical tensions or unexpected events could push oil prices higher.
  • Risks to this outlook include a prolonged global recession and a continued sufficient supply of oil from OPEC+ members and US production facilities.

Цены на нефть растут концепция со спидометром

asbe/iStock via Getty Images

Energy Select Sector SPDR® Fund ETF (NYSEARCA:XLE) investors have not been making too many gains in the past several months. The oil prices seem to be stuck between the Fed and the Chinese economic slowdown. Even though

Weekly US Ending Stocks of Crude Oil in SPR

EIA

Anna Sokolidou profile picture
Anna Sokolidou
2.42K Followers
A research analyst and a freelance writer looking for value investment opportunities. I have several years of investing experience. I am mostly interested in writing about bargain stocks of large companies. My interest is not limited to American companies but extends to firms operating in other countries but listed on US stock exchanges.

Comments (3)

a
alcw
Today, 1:33 PM
Premium
Comments (40)
I just don't see $100 in the near term...even if there's further chaos in Russia or if the Ukraine war bogs down into a Vietnam type attrition, there's not the bigger world wide event that's going to get us to $100. Even with SA and Yemen conflict, that not a huge driver in the next six months to a year. I've got some long XLE, but just don't forecast $100 anytime soon. It wouldn't surprise me to see more instability in the US market in the next presidential election cycle.
V
Vaalue
Today, 1:15 PM
Premium
Comments (503)
With worldwide oil inventories and reserves at historic lows, Europe in an energy crises, solar and wind unreliable, nuclear feared by the same esg fanatics that think that reliable fossil fuels are the devil, and China coming back---oil and natural gas prices will go up in the mid to longer term (inevitable, not just probable)...short term volatility secondary to recession fears are of more importance to traders and short term investors, who often have the attention span of a long weekend...Very good article, by the way!!! Long EQT, EPD, VIST, CIVI. MPC, CVE, CPG,REPX, and EPM...
A
Always Bullish
Today, 1:12 PM
Premium
Comments (2.28K)
Long XLE XOM CVX PSX BP TTE and Shel and waiting for 100 oil. Bought them when oil was 30 so I have a low cost basis
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
