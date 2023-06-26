GaryPhoto

Currently flying under the radar, Discover Financial (NYSE:DFS) is one of the best performing stocks the Financial sector since the global pandemic in 2020.

In that time, it's massively outperformed both the Financial Sector index, as well as the S&P 500, which may surprise some readers:

TradingView

Despite the company's strong underlying financial results and the stock's clear strength, Discover remains one of the least-talked about companies in the space.

Today, we're going to examine why the company's shares have been so successful, along with why we believe the company is well positioned to continue compounding investor capital at higher-than-average rates over the medium and long term.

Let's dive in.

What Makes A Compounder?

Before talking about Discover specifically, it's important that we define what we think goes into a "compounder", or a business that's able to exponentially increase investor value, period over period, over the long term.

For us, it's key to remember is that compounding doesn't happen automatically - it requires buyers and sellers in the market to agree that an asset's value has increased vs. the year before.

Sure, some analysts judge an investment's long-term potential by looking at return on invested capital. Some look at management / moat, and still others analyze new product potential.

Ultimately, though, when it comes to finding an asset that will grow in value over time, there are only two factors that matter in our opinion: supply and demand.

How can one measure supply and demand?

We think there are three variables.

First - diluted shares outstanding. This is simply the amount of shares that currently exists, plus potential ownership interest as a result of warrants, employee options, convertible debt, etc.

This is how we track supply, and ideally, we want to see it decreasing over time. If a company is retiring shares from the market, it means that investors will see a larger share of the pie over time without doing anything! This is a core strength of Discover.

To judge investor demand, we look for growing revenue and free cash flow. These are great proxies for the scope, size, and 'real' profitability of a business, which are the key metrics investors care about in any investment.

Thus, when you add it all up, at its core, a compounder is a company that consistently increases the scope and profitability of its business, while simultaneously reducing its share count. This potent combination creates a wealth-building mechanism for investors.

Take Apple (AAPL), for instance. Over the last few years, Apple has displayed the quintessential traits of a compounder. Its revenue and free cash flow have consistently grown, and the company has continually retired shares from the open market:

Demand (TradingView)

Supply (TradingView)

As a result, the stock price has more than quadrupled and total returns stand at more than 315%:

TradingView

This example stands in stark contrast to a company like AT&T (T), where revenue growth has been negative, free cash flow is down, and shares outstanding have increased:

Demand (TradingView)

Supply (TradingView)

Even though AT&T is a highly profitable company, shares haven't gone anywhere. In fact, even if you adjust the data for dividends, the stock's total return over the last 5+ years is negative:

TradingView

Remember: in the market, actions speak louder than words. No matter what investors, analysts, or executives say, it's difficult to argue with a proven track record of a company built over a meaningful period of time.

Why Discover Is A Compounder

Shifting our lens to Discover, it's clear the company has all the traits we look for in a compounder. Over the past five years, Discover's revenue has grown steadily from $12.15 billion in 2016, to $16.94 billion today, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9%:

TradingView

Simultaneously, Discover's free cash flow has grown steadily from $5.2 billion to $6.9 billion over the same period of time, representing a CAGR of 5.8%:

TradingView

While revenue has grown more than free cash flow, which indicates worsening margins, the explosion of consumer credit since 2020 has forced the company to hold back capital in expectation of increased losses, as well as higher expenses building out customer service and network capabilities.

Extending the window out to 8 years, and we get a better idea of the company's overall growth profile and track record, both of which are strong:

TradingView

In their recent 10-Q, the company mentioned that there are a number of factors that they expect will continue these trends:

We expect continued loan growth driven by recent account growth, moderation in the payment rate and our current expectation of sales trends [...] Based on the current interest rate environment, net interest margin is [also] expected to modestly increase in comparison to 2022.

In some ways, Discover can be seen as the ultimate consumer financial pure play, given the company's exposure to consumer credit, student loans, personal loans, consumer banking and payment services:

From that perspective, we really like Discover's end-to-end product, as it allows for robust cross selling opportunities which is a strong driver of the results we've looked at so far.

However, again, the magic of compounders lies not only in expanding financials (and demand for shares!) but also, in a shrinking share count.

During the same period as discussed above, Discover has diligently bought back shares, reducing the outstanding count from 382 million to 262 million:

TradingView

This is incredible progress. In the last 5 years, Discover has bought back ~27% of its outstanding shares, which means that investor ownership of the business has increased significantly without having done anything.

Extending our view out past 5 years, in the 8 years since mid-2015, DFS has shrunk outstanding share count by 40%, showing management's commitment to this endeavor:

TradingView

Coupled with the aforementioned financial growth, these buybacks have enhanced the value of remaining shares, benefiting long-term investors.

While the market obsesses over quarter-to-quarter speculation, Discover continues to deliver consistent, robust performance, affirming its status as a true compounder.

Why Now?

With a clear understanding of Discover's compounder characteristics, the question arises: Why is now the right time to get involved?

Essentially, now is a great time to build a position because the current valuation presents a compelling entry point.

Discover stock currently trades at a 4.3x multiple of free cash flow, lower than its five-year linear regression average of ~5.1x:

TradingView

Additionally, the range of multiples over the last 5 years spans 2x to 7x, so 4.8x is squarely in the middle of the company's historical valuation.

However, as you can see above from the trend of the linear regression, the market has been giving the stock a higher multiple over time, thus the current valuation actually appears more attractive.

The stock looks comparably priced when evaluating the price-to-sales ratio, which sits at 1.75x:

TradingView

This is vs. a 5-year historical range between 0.6x and 3.25x, which can be seen above.

However, similar to P/FCF, the market has been gradually rewarding the stock with a higher P/S multiple over time, thus the current valuation actually appears more attractive (vs. the linear regression).

In sum, picking exact bottoms and tops can be a tricky game. However, investing in companies with a proven track record of building demand and reducing supply for shares at attractive historical multiples is a great way to stack the deck in your favor. We think accumulating shares while the stock remains at this level is a great opportunity to get involved in Discover, if you haven't already.

Plus, with a 2.43% yield that's growing every quarter, it's a solid income opportunity as well:

Seeking Alpha

Risks

While the stock seems attractive, it's crucial to be aware of the potential risks associated with Discover's long-term thesis. Some of the key risks to consider include:

Consumer Credit Exposure: If consumer credit gets stretched and a recession fully hits, then expect larger-than-expected write offs for Discover. Unlike Visa or Mastercard which have partner banks, Discover underwrites all of its own debt, which increases nominal profits but also increases risk.

Banking Regulations: Discover is under scrutiny from the CFPB for issues surrounding it's student loan practices. While the case is settled, the firm remains on the regulator's list of repeat offenders. This could cause issues in a number of ways for the firm.

Additionally, new capital regulations may be on the way for banking institutions. Discover is well under the asset thresholds required to trigger additional retained capital, and the company has passed all required stress tests with flying colors. However, changes may be more broad than anticipated, which could affect NIMs or capital return policies.

Macro: Discover is subject to broader macroeconomic risks, including interest rate fluctuations, economic downturns, and other global events. If the economy slows, then revenues and margins could decline in kind. This happened in 2020 and may happen again in the near future if leading economic indicators remain weak.

Technical Sentiment: Discover's stock has "overperformed" in this recent market cycle, and there's always a risk that negative sentiment could strike for longer than anticipated, impacting the share price in the short/medium term. Mean reversion towards index performance could be in the cards, however unlikely we deem that scenario.

Summary

In conclusion, the investment thesis for Discover is straightforward. As a proven compounder, it has consistently demonstrated robust financial growth and efficient capital allocation. Its track record of increasing revenue and free cash flow, coupled with a decreasing share count, underlines the company's commitment to delivering shareholder value. Despite the so-so macro-outlook, Discover's strong fundamentals remain intact. Now is the time for savvy investors to tap into this undervalued jewel, poised to continue along its trajectory of success.