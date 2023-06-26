Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
SCHD Is Too Popular, I Prefer Lesser-Known DJD

Summary

  • I think SCHD is an overrated ETF. Not a poor one, just overrated. I prefer DJD, an under-the-radar alternative.
  • SCHD has attracted a huge following in recent years, despite a lack of compelling long-term advantages. DJD keeps it simple.
  • DJD, a dog-of-the-Dow-like approach to equity investing, deserves a closer look by those smitten with SCHD and other huge dividend ETFs.
Word hype laid out white letters pink piece paper.Concept hype, popularity and fun.

Dmitriy83/iStock via Getty Images

Let's be clear about this: I don't dislike the Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD). But I think it is over-hyped, and that many investors will do just as well over the next several years owning one of two ETFs

The concept of Modern Income Portfolios was created by veteran investment strategist Rob Isbitts, a former investment advisor who sold his practice in 2020 to focus on converting his decades of portfolio construction and research into something that could be delivered in a subscription-based format. The result: Modern Income Investor! Modern Income Investor is on a mission to solve the biggest investment challenge of this era: spinning off regular distributions from portfolio profits, while keeping the principal amount intact. This is what securities like corporate bonds and dividend stocks used to do well, but do not anymore. We pursue this by offering subscription-based investment research, model portfolios and timely insights, communicated in a concise, easy-to-use format.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of DJD either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Comments (2)

S
Sam_12
Today, 1:22 PM
Good points. But I think that when I'm ready for an ETF, the Schwab Dividend ETF would be at the top. Right now, I'm still a stock picker. BTW, I own AVGO, and yes, it has had a nice run. I was fortunate to take some profits when it went above $900@, but I still have a nice position.
Modern Income Investor profile picture
Modern Income Investor
Today, 1:37 PM
@Sam_12 Sam, it sounds you have a plan, awesome! Thanks for reading and commenting. I'd be honored if you followed MII on SA. Enjoy!
