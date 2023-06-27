Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Stealth Gas: Significant Upside If Management Follows Through

Jun. 27, 2023 9:00 AM ETStealthGas Inc. (GASS)2 Comments
Climent Molins
Climent Molins
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Stealth Gas is an owner and operator of small and mid-sized LPG vessels, a market which has significantly improved over the past two years.
  • The company is trading at one of the largest discounts to NAV in the entire shipping industry: GASS currently trades at less than 25% of tangible assets!
  • Capital allocation has been lackluster over the past few years, with management prioritizing fleet renewal over share repurchases (or dividends) even while trading at a huge discount.
  • However, it seems the company has now turned a corner, with the Board recently instituting a $15M share repurchase authorization, which is more than 25% of the current free float.
  • The corporate governance setup is lackluster (related party transactions), but they have not been abusive. At current pricing, I believe GASS is an asymmetrical bet with significant upside potential if they deliver on shareholder returns.
Ship tanker oil or gas LPG parking on the sea waiting for unload to refinery.

Suriyapong Thongsawang

Note: This article was written by Climent Molins, with inputs from J Mintzmyer. Both Climent and J are long GASS, and StealthGas (GASS) is part of the Speculative Model Portfolio at Value Investor’s Edge.

A preliminary version

A picture containing text, font, screenshot, line Description automatically generated

Value Investor's Edge

A picture containing text, screenshot, plot, line Description automatically generated

BW Epic Kosan’s April 2023 Small Gas Carrier Market Assessment

A screenshot of a graph Description automatically generated with low confidence

BW Epic Kosan’s Q1 earnings presentation, slide 5

A picture containing text, screenshot, line, font Description automatically generated

GASS’s Q1 earnings presentation, slide 11.

A close-up of a document Description automatically generated with low confidence

GASS’s 2022 20-F SEC filing.

A picture containing text, screenshot, font, number Description automatically generated

GASS’s 2022 20-F SEC filing.

This article was written by

Climent Molins
Climent Molins
1.11K Followers
Climent Molins holds a bachelor in business administration and a bachelor of laws, both from the University of Barcelona.

Climent is also an Associate Research Analyst at Value Investor's Edge, where he started contributing in 2020. This role has allowed him to deepen his expertise in the shipping sector. 

Climent is also an Associate Research Analyst at Value Investor's Edge, where he started contributing in 2020. This role has allowed him to deepen his expertise in the shipping sector. Additionally, he also completed an internship in Crowe Global as an audit junior. 

 Legal Disclaimer: Climent is not a financial advisor. His contributions to Seeking Alpha are for educational and informational purposes and should not, under any circumstance, be considered investment advice. 

Comments (2)

Joeri van der Sman profile picture
Joeri van der Sman
Today, 9:08 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (12.23K)
I hope recent high volumes of shares trading, allowed GASS to buy back a decent number of shares.

Words are cheap, actions speak louder. Lets see if they follow through on the buybacks. One of the cheapest shipping names out there and the (charter) market for small pressurised LPG vessels is improving steadily last year.
e
energyguy921
Today, 9:03 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (3.84K)
The spin-off is abusive and Harry’s total disregard and disrespect to his shareholders questions / comments keeps me away from this name
