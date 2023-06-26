The S&P 500 Recedes In Quiet Week Outside Rate Hike Talk

bymuratdeniz

The S&P 500 (SPX) receded during the trading week ending 23 June 2023. The index closed the week at 4348.33, down almost 1.4% from the previous week’s closing value.

The trading week had been shortened by the Juneteenth federal holiday, but it was surprisingly active with respect to potentially market-moving news. The big news story of the week was provided by Federal Reserve officials, who emphasized they weren’t yet done with the series of rate hikes they began back in March 2022, despite having taken no action to alter rates in the previous week.

That effort had little-to-no effect on the expectations for how the Fed will set the Federal Funds Rate at its upcoming meetings (more on that below our summary of headlines for the week). But that jawboning may have had an effect on stock prices.

The alternative futures chart shows the level of the S&P 500 receding throughout the trading week ending on 23 June 2023. But it still falls well within the redzone forecast range indicated on the chart.

The news of the week was relatively quiet outside of items involving the world’s central banks and how they’re setting the interest rates they control. Here’s the summary:

A strong effort by Federal Reserve officials to communicate they're not yet done with rate hikes had little to no effect during the week that was. The CME Group's FedWatch Tool still projects the Federal Reserve will hike the Federal Funds Rate by a quarter-point just once more to a target range of 5.25-5.50% when it meets on 26 July (2023-Q3). After that, the FedWatch Tool continues to project the Fed will initiate a series of quarter-point rate cuts at six- to twelve-week intervals starting in January 2024, with rates projected to fall to a target range of 3.75-4.00% in December 2024.

The Atlanta Fed's GDPNow tool estimate of the real GDP growth rate for current quarter of 2023-Q2 ticked up to +1.9% from the +1.8% growth rate it forecast a week earlier.

Given the general lack of market-moving news during the week, it's possible the S&P 500 is entering its summer doldrums. We'll see if that's what's happening as soon as next week's edition of our S&P 500 chaos series.

