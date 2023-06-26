Stop Trading Stocks And Own These Instead

sdecoret

A version of this article was first shared with members of my Quality Value Investing (QVI) subscription service in Seeking Alpha's Investing Groups on April 6, 2023.

Stop trading stocks and start investing in companies.

The founding concept of buying and selling stocks facilitated willing participants to take affordable ownership slices of publicly traded companies. However, the original premise has evolved beyond the fundamentals-based ownership of common shares to various research methodologies, ownership classifications, and trading platforms.

Nonetheless, continue the tradition of seeking companies with overall attractive long-term prospects; knowing the enduring quality of the operator remains paramount to the success of the investment over time.

This article addresses the intrinsic advantages of investing in slices of quality companies based on current wealth and present value instead of placing speculative bets on faceless stocks.

Trade a Cigar Butt or Invest in a Bottle of Wine

The so-called cigar butts and special situations — the common shares of fair companies available at cheap prices — are more about trading stocks and practicing arbitrage than investing in companies and are speculative.

On the other hand, equate the endurance of a quality enterprise to a long-lasting bottle of fine wine. The analogy is reminiscent of Warren Buffett's acknowledgment — as influenced by his Berkshire-Hathaway (BRK.A, BRK.B) partner Charlie Munger — that he transformed from a stock trader to a company investor. [1]

Munger's wisdom confirms that investors who hold a concentrated basket of the common shares of high-quality companies and follow it with diligence have an increased potential to produce superior returns over the long term. On the contrary, when trading in and out of stocks based on news, quarterly results, or market sentiment, the chances are that investors lose more often than win.

Get to Know the Business

Infamous stock picker, Peter Lynch, writes in his must-read book Beating the Street:

Behind every stock is a company. Find out what it’s doing. [2]

Lynch expresses a keen understanding of the distinction between the products or services of an enduring enterprise as reflected in its earnings and the stock price.

I am neither savvy nor foolish enough to time the market. So instead, I search for a margin of safety in five critical quantitative and qualitative areas of a targeted business's operational and equity performances, as further presented in my QVI course modules, research reports, and portfolios.

Successful, do-it-yourself investors target profitable, cash-generating companies with comfortable safety margins. In addition, disciplined investors own companies with efficient and transparent management that leverage customer, employee, and shareholder returns.

They think of themselves as investors who own slices of excellent businesses instead of accumulating electronic shares of common stock purchased instantly from their online discount broker. The actions are identical, perhaps, although the affirmation as owners of companies is more substantial than being traders of stocks.

After all, a bottle of fine wine lasts far longer than a cigar butt.

Invest in Current Wealth and Present Value

The choice isn’t really between value and growth but between value today and value tomorrow. Growth investing represents a bet on company performance that may or may not materialize in the future, while value investing is based primarily on the analysis of a company’s current wealth. [3] —Howard Marks.

This section opens with an intelligent thought from the legendary value investor, money manager, and author Howard Marks from his essential book on risk management, The Most Important Thing.

The wisdom of Marks dictates a skeptical approach to modern methods of measurement used by momentum investors and day traders, such as technical analysis or the in-depth study of past price behavior. Defensive investors prefer companies already growing, discounting the customary promises of growth from Wall Street analysts, financial bloggers, and senior management.

Like Howard Marks, intelligent investors focus on quality-based value investing in their fundamentals-driven equities analysis. Because value now often leads to growth later.

How Value Begets Growth

When conducting due diligence for an investment portfolio, consider evaluating at least three years of trailing growth in revenue, earnings per share, and dividend rates.

Look for double-digit or at least favorable compound annual growth rates [CAGR]. The potential for annualized compounding from total return on capital and dividends improves when purchasing common shares with wide safety margins or at a price believed to be below an estimate of the intrinsic value of the representative underlying stock.

With a nod of gratitude to the timeless wisdom of Howard Marks, avoid attempts at equity analysis that makes calls such as XYZ shares undervalued by 27 percent. Thoughtful individual investors disavow any self-illusion of the ability to predict exact percentages of presumed pricing discrepancies, instead surmising from research and common sense that stocks only appear generally mispriced.

If such prognostication were more often correct — being wrong the more frequent outcome — the so-called top one percent of wealth would grow closer to perhaps 50 percent of the population from buying and selling based on the magical price predictions. Until, of course, the zero-sum game of investing rears its head.

Speculative growth stocks are apt to fall harder and faster in down markets than rise in up cycles. Nonetheless, in buying value now, investors are better positioned to benefit from growth later.

On Becoming an Informed Investor

I have learned many lessons in personal investing.

Looking back, I started as an uninformed investor using a top-down macroeconomic approach. Moreover, I was ignorant about the mainstream style of investing that I followed then.

In fairness, there are some successful top-down, macro-focused investors. However, my futile approach was forecasting the trends and buying baskets of stocks or funds that spoke to speculative future developments, whether information technology or biotechnology, or buying one stock from each sector of the S&P 500 and calling it a diversified index. You name it — I tried it and failed, although, in hindsight, each trade seemed a good idea at the time.

And when I invested in a 401(k) retirement plan at work, the typical choices were limited to a select basket of mutual funds with higher-than-average advisory fees. Nevertheless, I was fortunate that those funds included Charles Royce's Royce Total Return (RYTRX), William H. Browne's Tweedy, Browne Global Value (TBGVX), and the late Martin Whitman's Third Avenue Value (TVFVX). So I read each quarterly and annual report from these seasoned, professional value investors, learning about bottom-up investing, the positive influence of Benjamin Graham, and how owning companies through disciplined investment was more noble and profitable than trading stocks on speculation.

Despite the excellent capital gains and dividends earned — as well as the acquired wisdom — I sold out each fund after the realization that I was leaving too much money on the table in the form of investment advisory fees exceeding one percent per annum. At the same time, Warren Buffett, Peter Lynch, John Bogle, and Howard Marks captured my attention.

I learned it was possible to invest in publicly traded companies with the wisdom of Buffett, the stock-picking discipline of Lynch, at a lower cost as preached by Bogle, and with an understanding of the risk advocated by Marks. Nonetheless, I am forever grateful to Chuck, Bill, and Marty for teaching me the art and science of value investing from afar. Via the narratives of these gentlemen, I also learned the importance of writing an investment thesis with intermittent doses of wit, humor, and sarcasm.

After all, it's just money.

Whether wealthy or not, if money alone can fix a severe challenge, it’s not a problem. If money can’t fix it, then guess what? We have a problem.

Despite any short-term wins, the crowd is almost always wrong in the long term. Trend investing is comparable to investing in junk bonds, the Slinky, or Bitcoin: a few cash in, although many lose big. "I'm gonna get in early and rake," says the uninformed, near-sighted stock trader.

The better alternative is outperforming the market by becoming an informed, far-sighted company investor.

Ignore the Wall Street Darlings

Thoughtful investors on Main Street know that a stock coveted by Wall Street carries nominal weight as far as gauging the company's potential or the intrinsic value of its stock price.

I have worked for publicly traded companies branded as Wall Street darlings and wondered if the analysts knew what I knew. And the institutional investors ended up wrong more often than not.

As high-flying start-ups, growth stocks sometimes are calculated bets worth taking; however, as long-term quality investments, each is more roll-of-the-dice or speculative at best. An exception to the rule is an enterprise whose name mirrors a particular fruit with a solid core and a reputation for keeping the doctor away.

Just think of those who bought a modest position in Apple, Inc. (AAPL) stock for a split-adjusted nine cents ($0.09) a share in 1980 yet later bailed because of perceived material issues. However, the rare shareholders who stuck with the stock for the return of Steve Jobs, the introductions of the iMac, iPod, iPhone, and iPad, plus the enduring leadership of Jobs' handpicked successor, Tim Cook, were rewarded handsomely, earning millions in capital gains and income when adjusted for reinvested dividends, stock splits, and inflation.

Apple presents an excellent historical example of how buy-and-hold, quality-driven value investing pays off for disciplined and patient investors over time.

Chasing Growth from A to Z

Elude the prediction game of specific future margins and cash flows, and instead, find great companies trading at reasonable prices from diligent research and analysis of current wealth and present value.

Remember, in the stock-picking vehicle of thoughtful, disciplined, and patient investors, the rearview and side view mirrors are clear, and the windshield is foggy. Invest with due diligence based on looking in the rear and side views and deploying common sense and instinct instead of looking forward through the windshield or into a crystal ball.

For example, is this a company we'd invest in if owned as a private enterprise by a trusted friend who asked us to become a partner?

Analysts and executives offer us modeled projections and forward guidance. From there, the crowd attempts to estimate — or accept at face value — future earnings, stock price targets, margins, and cash flow. Yet, how reliable is the forecasted data?

Based on personal experience and observations, such prognostications are primarily worthless. As an alternative, deduce from sound research the likelihood of the business continuing to produce or improve top-line revenue, profit margins, and free cash flow in a general sense.

Buy affordable stakes in excellent companies when macro or microeconomic events produce windows of value pricing opportunities. Avoid predictions of the precise direction of the stock price. Caveat emptor applies to common stock investing as with other big-ticket items purchased during a lifetime.

Hindsight being the proverbial 20/20, I missed the early fortunes of the online retail behemoth Amazon (AMZN) because it failed most of my value investing parameters. Of course, it is plausible that Amazon investors bet on other speculative growth investments that cratered. Because unless you are in the right place at the right time — an Amazon employee or vendor, for example — it required stakes in several speculative growth stocks that underperformed to discover the needle in the haystack that accelerated from an online bookseller to marketing products representing all letters of the alphabet.

When reading the ever-typical buy and sell on the news mania in the financial media, hold a glass apple paperweight up to the words so they appear as if illuminating through a Magic 8-Ball. You may find it makes the comments look much more appropriate.

Stock Investing According to GARP

Value and growth combined are referred to as growth at a reasonable price or GARP and remind us that this once popular investing strategy was out of favor in the epic growth-dominant bull market of 2009-2021. The at-a-reasonable-price part of the GARP equation had left the party; however, the growth component had remained, supplying the elixir.

A sensible assertion is that thoughtful and disciplined investing involves a commitment to valuation. Investors buy securities believing prices are going up by the end of the day, week, year, or decade. So, why do many fail at the valuation part?

Investors who buy the stocks of non-dividend-paying growth companies for mere earnings-per-share growth do so at the risk of disappointment over the long term. For example, the opportunity lies in the top-line revenue growth and bottom-line free cash flow at Seattle, Washington-based Amazon. And the same metrics apply to high-profile, non-dividend-paying Silicon Valley stocks such as content streaming pioneer Netflix (NFLX) and Alphabet (GOOG, GOOGL), parent of video hosting service YouTube and search powerhouse Google. Again, each was the proverbial needle in the haystack of mega growth stocks.

When searching for an entry point, the preferred alternative is to look at the effect on valuation from macro or micro-events without attempting to predict specific future outcomes. Avoid price targets, as the speculation disappoints more often than it delights. Instead, say no, thank you, to schemes and stick to low-cost, lesser-risk investments in the common shares of high-quality, predominantly dividend-paying companies purchased at realistic prices. Then hold the shares for as long as the business remains wonderful, including forever.

Stop Trading Stocks and Invest in Quality Businesses

The lesson is that triumphant do-it-yourself investors conduct research and analysis of companies to own. The trading of stocks becomes a mere support vehicle to the primary objective of ownership.

Therefore, the best advice to investors who lack the rare DNA of the successful fast money trader — myself included — is to stop placing bets on speculative equities and start investing in quality businesses with compelling value propositions when their shares are trading at value prices.

