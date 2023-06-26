Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Weekly Market Pulse: Correction?

Jun. 26, 2023 1:05 PM ETACTV, AFMC, AFSM, ARKK, AVUV, BAPR, IVOO, IVOV, IVV, IVW, IWC, IWM, IWN, IWO, IWP, IWR, IWS, IYY, QQQ, SPLV, SPMD, SPMO, SPMV, SPSM, SPUS, SPUU, SPVM, SPVU, SPXE, SPXL, SPXN, SPXS, SPXT, SPXU, SPXV, SPY, SPYD, SPYG, SPYV, SPYX, SQEW, SQLV, SSLY, SSO, SSPY, STLV, SVAL, SYLD, TMDV, TPHD, TPLC, TPSC, UAUG, UJAN, UMAR, UMAY, UOCT, UPRO, USMC, USMF, USVM, VO, MDY, IJH, PWC, FNX, EZM, RYJ, CSD, CZA, BUL, XJH, IMCB, EWMC, SCHM, ONEO, EQAL, REGL, PTMC, JHMM, DEUS, XMHQ, FLQM, FTDS, JPME, RNMC, VFMF, VFMV, VFQY, FSMD, SFYX, SMDY, PAMC, SIXL, BKMC, HLGE, QVMM, BBMC, MIDE, VXF, IJK, VOT, RFG, FAD, FNY, IPO, CWS, IMCG, MDYG, IVOG, XMMO, BFOR, FFTY, ETHO, QMOM, JSMD, NUMG, BOSS, HAIL, VFMO, PEXL, BOUT, KOMP, QQQN, BFTR, QQQJ, MID, FRTY, PY, PEY, IJJ, VOE, DIV, DON, FAB, RWK, NVQ, YPS, IMCV, MDYV, XMVM, XMLV, VUSE, QVAL, ONEV, ONEY, NUMV, WBIY, SDVY, VFVA, DVLU, DDIV, VRAI, HOMZ, FOVL, LSAT, FSMO, RSPT, ITB, XHB, NAIL, PKB, IYR, REZ, REM, RWR, VNQ, ICF, FRI, PSR, JRE, KBWY, SCHH, ROOF, MORT, REET, FREL, SRET, EWRE, XLRE, USRT, NURE
Joseph Calhoun profile picture
Joseph Calhoun
2.17K Followers

Summary

  • It appears we have started the third correction in stocks since the bottom in October of last year.
  • Homebuilder stocks tend to lead the US housing market index by a few months, and this time was no exception.
  • Currencies tend to move based on changes in expected growth between currency areas, and this is most easily reflected in real interest rates.
  • Commodities were one of the better-performing asset classes last week, although still down a bit.
  • Unlike recent weeks when every sector has been positive, last week saw them all negative except for healthcare.

Business woman touching the pulse screen

denizbayram

It appears we have started the third correction in stocks since the bottom in October of last year. The first one was in December and saw the S&P 500 fall about 8% from peak to trough. The second one was from

New Privately Owned Housing Unit Started: Total Units

Wells Fargo US HMI - ITB ETF

ITB ETF

US$ Change - 10 Year Treasury Yield Change

USD Cast Settle (<a href='https://seekingalpha.com/symbol/EOD' title='Wells Fargo Advantage Global Dividend Opportunity Fund'>EOD</a>) ICE

USD Cash Settle (<a href='https://seekingalpha.com/symbol/EOD' title='Wells Fargo Advantage Global Dividend Opportunity Fund'>EOD</a>) ICE

TNX CBOE 10-Year US Treasury Yield

UST2Y 2-Year Treasury Yield (<a href='https://seekingalpha.com/symbol/EOD' title='Wells Fargo Advantage Global Dividend Opportunity Fund'>EOD</a>)

Snapshots & Summary

Snapshot, Weights, and Summary

Market Indicators

This article was written by

Joseph Calhoun profile picture
Joseph Calhoun
2.17K Followers
Joe has worked in the financial services industry since 1992 in various capacities, including Operations Manager, Compliance Manager, Registered Representative and Portfolio Manager. From 1997 to 2006, when he founded Alhambra Investment Management, Mr. Calhoun was a Director of Investments at Oppenheimer & Co. Mr. Calhoun holds the Series 63 (Uniform Securities Agent State Law) and 65 (Uniform Investment Advisor Law) securities licenses. He has previously taken and passed the Series 7 (General Securities Representative) and Series 9/10 (General Securities Sales Supervisor) securities exams. Joe proudly served in the U.S. Navy’s nuclear submarine service for 8 years (1983-1990) and was awarded several commendations including the Navy Achievement Medal in 1987. He studied engineering at the University of South Carolina and is a graduate of the U.S. Navy’s Nuclear Propulsion School. He founded Alhambra Investment Management as a registered investment advisory to address the needs of the individual investor. His market commentaries are widely read and published at various online outlets. He has appeared on Larry Kudlow’s program on CNBC and various radio programs. He is also an editor of the website RealClearMarkets.com.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.