The Canary In The Coal Mine

Jun. 26, 2023
Bret Jensen profile picture
Bret Jensen
Summary

  • Markets have performed well so far in 2023, based on the major indices, but the rally has lacked breadth and been driven primarily by a few mega-cap stocks like Apple.
  • The Federal Reserve's most aggressive monetary tightening since the early 80s is finally starting to be felt throughout the economy.
  • This is starting to result in rising corporate defaults and a fast deteriorating commercial real estate market.
  • A less dire but still very concerning situation that has some of the ghosts of 2008 around it seems to be developing.
  • The state of the markets and my investing game plan for the second half of 2023 follow below.
Building implosion in Johannesburg, South Africa

BryanLever

The future is uncertain but the end is always near."― Jim Morrison.

We are fast approaching the end of the first half of 2023. After a large pullback in the market in 2022 which saw the NASDAQ lose a third

Stock Chart

Seeking Alpha

Stock Chart

Seeking Alpha

Stock chart

Seeking Alpha

Bret Jensen profile picture
Bret Jensen
I/we have a beneficial short position in the shares of AAPL, KRE, RH, WMT either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (5)

s
strebor
Today, 2:56 PM
Premium
Comments (443)
I have read from other sources that have a good track record, that within 2 years that commercial real estate will be a crisis far worse than the ninja home loan crises of 2007 (sub-prime mortgage crises of 2007).
Bret Jensen profile picture
Bret Jensen
Today, 3:04 PM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (23.66K)
@strebor If you want to read something really scary about CRE..

www.ft.com/...
Goomba69 profile picture
Goomba69
Today, 2:34 PM
Comments (2.03K)
Spot on analysis. It really comes down to whether the Fed is bluffing. If they aren't and they do what they are mandated to do, interest rates rise further and stay high to control inflation, with commercial real estate as a victim.
Haddington2 profile picture
Haddington2
Today, 2:23 PM
Premium
Comments (91)
Since most of the new buyers to Palm Beach County are cash buyers, I think any pullback will be contained to a small part of the market. New companies continue to relocate to this region bringing new jobs.
Bret Jensen profile picture
Bret Jensen
Today, 2:48 PM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (23.66K)
@Haddington2 Long term I am bullish on PBC, but we are overdue for a correction in RE here. JMTC
