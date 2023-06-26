I'm love photography and art. This is me.

FingerMotion, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNGR) recently received a significant amount of new cash, which management will most likely use for further product research in the big data analytics market. I would also expect further development in the 5G ecosystem in China and more partnerships with more large conglomerates in the telecom industry, which will likely accelerate sales growth. Under a conservative case scenario, I obtained a valuation of $4.5 per share.

FingerMotion: Exposure To Big Data Analytics, And Partnerships With Large Telecom Conglomerates

Incorporated in Delaware, FingerMotion presents itself as a mobile data specialist business model offering telecommunications products, short message services, multimedia messaging services, big data insights, and video games among other activities.

In my view, the most innovative product offered by FingerMotion now-a-days is Sapientus, the big data platform of the company. Clients in the insurance, healthcare, and finance industries can now receive significant information from the big data capabilities acquired by FingerMotion.

In July 2020, the Company launched its proprietary technology platform “Sapientus” as its big data insights arm to deliver data-driven solutions and insights for businesses within the insurance, healthcare, and financial services industries. The Company applies its vast experience in the insurance and financial services industry and capabilities in technology and data analytics to develop revolutionary solutions targeted towards insurance and financial consumers. Source: 10-K

With the big data analytics market growing at close to 13.5% CAGR, I believe that we could expect FingerMotion to deliver double digit net sales growth in the coming years.

According to Fortune Business Insights, global big data analytics market size was valued at USD 271.83 billion in 2022 and is projected to grow from USD 307.52 billion in 2023 to USD 745.15 billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 13.5% during the forecast period. Source: Big Data Analytics Market Size

Having said so, the largest business segment is represented by the telecommunication product and services, which represented close to 79% of the total amount of revenue in the year ended February 28, 2023.

Among the telecommunication products and services offered by FingerMotion, there are recharge services, data plans, mobile phone services, and subscription plans. Management offered the following list of products in a recent report, and noted that it signed agreements with large telecom conglomerates like China Unicom (OTCPK:CHUFF) and China Mobile (CHL).

We principally earn revenue by providing mobile payment and recharge services to customers of China Unicom and China Mobile. Source: 10-K

I believe that the most exciting thing about the business is the net sales growth and the innovative products offered by FingerMotion. In the year ended February 28, 2023, the company reported sales growth of 49% y/y driven by an impressive increase in the amount of telecommunication products and big data services. Telecommunication products sold grew close to 212% y/y, and big data saw an increase of 233% y/y. I do not believe that this type of sales growth rate will likely be sustainable in the future. With that, the numbers are quite impressive.

Balance Sheet

I believe that the last quarter was impressive in terms of cash on the balance sheet, and total assets increased. The total amount of cash increased by triple digits, and the total amount of assets almost doubled. In the last annual report, management noted close to $17.3 million of new cash from the issuance of stock and convertible debt. Investors who do not appreciate convertible debt may accept that there is significant demand and interest in the business model developed by the company. The increase in assets may explain the recent increase in the stock price.

As of February 28, 2023, the balance sheet included cash and cash equivalents worth $9.24 million, accounts receivable of $1.33 million, and total current assets worth $17.2 million. Also, with intangible assets of $0.07306 million and right-of-use assets of $0.13 million, total assets stood at $17.54 million.

The total amount of liabilities decreased by close to 13% driven by decreases in accounts payable. Management reported accrual and other payables worth $1.096 million, with convertible notes payable current portion of $0.73 million, lease liability of $0.122 million, and total current liabilities worth $2.036 million. Besides, with convertible notes payable of $2.5 million, total liabilities stood at $4.57 million. The asset/liability ratio stands at more than 3x, so I would not be worried about the financial state of the company.

Conservative But Optimistic Case Scenario

Under my most optimistic case scenario, I assumed that management will successfully offer a stable and robust platform offering not only quality services, but also scalability opportunities. I also believe that further expansion of the customer base thanks to geographic expansion in China will most likely bring further net sales growth. Considering the number of existing products, more regions will most likely mean a larger target market and more potential customers.

Besides, further increase in the number of product offerings and more large partners in the telecommunication industry may bring net sales growth and economies of scale. As a result, I believe that shareholders may enjoy FCF margin increases.

New product line and services are expected to be introduced progressively to be offered to the end users via the telco delivery channels. This is expected to expand our revenue base. Source: 10-K

With regard to new products, I am quite optimistic about the development of the RCS platform, which is expected to bring further improvements in the 5G infrastructure. In the best case scenario, I believe that we could expect decreasing costs driven by increases in efficiency. Management discussed this initiative in the last annual report.

As a leader in the 5G ecosystem in China, the Company is developing the RCS platform to strengthen its first-mover advantage in MaaP. This messaging platform enables businesses and brands to communicate and service their customers on 5G infrastructure. Source: 10-K

Finally, under this scenario, I expect that further investments in big data analytics and offering products to a growing number of sectors could represent catalysts for sales growth. I already mentioned Sapientus, but I believe that more research and development could also lead to new insurtech and fintech products.

Breaking away from the Company’s core and traditional business, the Company is moving into the insurance technology space with Sapientus and the Company’s big data analytics arm. Source: 10-K Beginning in January 2019, the Company has continuously researched industry reports and compiled data published by researchers and have incorporated its findings into its Sapientus data blocks. By integrating with external data sources, the Company’s R&D departments can develop innovative insurtech and fintech products to the Company’s re-insurance and financial services companies and partners. Source: 10-K

My numbers in this model included conservative revenue growth of around 11% with positive net income before tax growth from 2028. I also assumed D&A growth, declining stock compensation expenses, and growing cost of revenue. I think that my numbers are quite conservative.

Under this scenario, I assumed 2033 revenue of $96.05 million, cost of revenue close to -$47.5 million, and gross profit of $49.055 million. Also, with amortization and depreciation of -$0.6755 million, general and administrative expenses close to -$7.8 million, and marketing cost of -$0.355 million, research and development would be about -$0.5 million.

Besides, I included stock compensation expenses of -$5 million, which would imply 2033 net income before income tax of about $33.55 million. My results would also include 2033 EBITDA of $35 million.

If we assume an EV/EBITDA multiple of about 14.055x, 2033 FCF of $17.5 million, FCF/sales of 18% million, and WACC of 9.55%, the implied enterprise value would be $207.955 million. Besides, taking into account cash of $9.2 million and convertible notes worth $3.26 million, the equity valuation would be $213.855 million. Finally, the fair price would be around $4.55 per share.

Bearish Case Scenario

In my view, it is worth noting that past revenue growth does not guarantee future results. The company also reported a significant amount of new cash in hand and increase in assets, however we cannot expect such impressive asset growth in the coming years. I believe that revenue growth deceleration may bring lower FCF expectations and lower implied fair price. In this regard, the company offered the following explanation.

We have a limited operating history, which makes it difficult to forecast our future results. You should not rely on our past results of operations as indicators of future performance. You should consider and evaluate our prospects in light of the risks and uncertainty frequently encountered by companies like ours. Source: 10-K

There is also the fact that dealing with significant business growth including headcount growth and technological scale may bring a significant number of complications. If the business model becomes too complex, or there are new, unexpected technological challenges, I believe that FCF growth expectations may decline. As a result, I believe that the stock price could decline.

We are currently experiencing growth in our business. This expansion increases the complexity of our business and has placed, and will continue to place, strain on our management, personnel, operations, systems, technical performance, financial resources and internal financial control and reporting functions. Source: 10-K

Management is also expecting to profit from the growth in the total variety of mobile services provided in China, which could, experts believe, be close to 8% y/y. If these expectations are too optimistic, or FingerMotion grows a bit less than the market, I believe that net sales growth may be lower than expected.

To grow our business, FingerMotion currently looks to take advantage of the immense growth in the total variety of mobile services provided in China. The combined business revenue in the telecom sector rose 8% year on year to about $232.43 billion in 2021, with the growth rate up 4.1 percentage point from 2020. Source: 10-K

Under this case, I assumed lower revenue growth than that in my optimistic case scenario, with a growth rate of close to 7%-8%. Net income before tax would also be positive in 2029, and shareholders may enjoy less income growth than that in my optimistic case scenario.

Under the previous conditions, I included 2033 revenue close to $82.55 million, cost of revenue of about -$43.55 million, and gross profit of around $39.55 million. 2033 research and development would be close to -$0.4455 million, with stock compensation expenses worth -$5.4755 million and net income before income tax of $23 million. 2023 EBITDA would be about $25.55 million.

If we include an EV/EBITDA multiple of 13.55 million, 2033 FCF of $12.355 million, and a WACC of 12.55%, the implied enterprise value would be $90.755 million. Adding cash of $9.2 million, and subtracting convertible notes close to $3.26 million, the equity valuation would be $95.55 million. In sum, the implied price would be about $2 per share.

Other Risks

There are a significant number of risks coming from the fact that the operating assets are located in China. FingerMotion, Inc. was incorporated in Delaware, however the directors, employees, and assets are outside the United States. If there are any legal issues, I do not expect judges in the United States to be able to enforce any actions in China. Considering this structure, I believe that many investors would decide not to invest in this company.

Most of our assets are located outside the United States and most of our current operations are conducted in the PRC. In addition, most of our directors and officers are nationals and residents of countries other than the United States. Source: 10-K

Besides, certain investors would most likely not appreciate that the auditor elected by FingerMotion is not subject to inspections by the PCAOB. As a result, I believe that the demand for the stock would most likely not be that elevated.

Since our auditor is located in Hong Kong and PRC, a jurisdiction where the PCAOB has been unable to conduct inspections without the approval of the PRC authorities due to various state secrecy laws and the revised Securities Law, the PCAOB currently does not have free access to inspect the work of our auditor. Source: 10-K

Conclusion

FingerMotion does not only receive exposure to the growing big data analytics market, the company also reports large partners in the telecom industry in China, and expects to grow into more regions as well as to develop further products like Sapientus, the big data platform. In my view, sufficient investments in R&D, more partnerships, and further development of products in the 5G ecosystem in China will serve as catalysts for future net sales growth. Under my most optimistic case scenario, FingerMotion could be worth $4.5, but shareholders may suffer from several risks, including lack of supervision from the PCAOB or unexpected technological challenges.