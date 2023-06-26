zorazhuang/iStock via Getty Images

Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE) is a packaging and container company that became public in 2020. The product of two merged brands, Evergreen and Pactiv, owned by parent company Packaging Finance Limited. Below are the returns of the stock, but of course coming public right in the midst of Covid doesn’t give us a chance to see how the market weighs the company over the long term.

The business breaks down into food service at 48%, food merchandising at 28%, and beverage merchandising at 24% of revenue. They have been moving heavily into a more sustainability focused direction with most of their products being recyclable. Their ten largest customers account for 40% of revenue and none of those accounts are more than 10%.

Below are the return metrics versus peers:

Company Revenue 10-Year CAGR Median 10-Year ROE Median 10-Year ROIC EPS 10-Year CAGR FCF/Share 10-Year CAGR PTVE 15.7%* 11% 0.9% n/a n/a SLGN 6% 25.6% 7.5% 11% 9.5% BERY 11.8% 27.1% 4.6% 78.1% 12.6% OTCPK:HOYFF 4.5% 14.1% 7.6% 6.1% -21% SON 4.2% 15.2% 8.3% 9.5% -5.8% SEE -2.9% 29.9% 8.8% 19% 1.1% OTCPK:SEOAY -1.4% 11.7% 9.5% 10% 6.4% Click to enlarge

* 2 Year

The industry itself doesn’t inherently have very high margins or high returns on capital, it’s just as capital intensive as you would imagine.

Capital Allocation

The only acquisition as a public company was Fabri-Kal in 2021 for $380m. The dividend policy seems to be keeping a stable, but maybe not growing dividend. The retention ratio is currently 77%, so I’m not worried about the dividend being cut at all. Below we see the cash flows and where it has been allocated:

Year 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 EBIT 946 974 1,246 1,145 1,222 854 823 183 119 637 FCF 61 194 273 552 430 365 333 -157 -21 156 Acquisitions 44 118 597 8 380 Dividends 71 71 Repurchases 34 Debt Repayment 4,039 228 4,282 6,339 1,221 352 461 8,978 75 193 Click to enlarge

There doesn't appear to be any aggressive acquisition strategy, which is good. A rollup strategy isn't what PTVE needs to do to be successful.

Risk

There isn’t much fundamental risk as far as macro events go. Starting in the early stages of the pandemic, PTVE has grown revenue every year which shows its top line is just fine even during a once in a lifetime event like the pandemic. Their products are staples, and can adapt well to changes in consumer preferences.

The high debt levels explain the discrepancy between ROE and ROIC. At first glance the debt would seem to be a big issue, but above we see a pattern of aggressive debt reduction over the years. As long as debt doesn’t increase, I don’t see a problem at the moment. The biggest risk would be a stall in the top line growth, but I see that as low probability.

Valuation

I like to look at historical multiples, but PTVE has only been a public company since 2020, and going public at that point in time left its multiples being swayed by unprecedented macro events. So below are the multiples versus their peers:

EV/Sales EV/EBITDA EV/FCF P/B Div Yield PTVE 0.8 6.6 0.9 5.4% SLGN 1.2 8.9 2.8 1.5% BERY 1.2 7.9 2.3 1.5% HOYFF 0.7 5.8 1.8 3% SON 1.1 7.7 2.5 3.5% SEE 1.8 9.3 15.9 2.1% SEOAY 0.7 3.7 0.8 5.4% Click to enlarge

I consider multiples more of a pricing rather than valuation, so on this basis there is actually a discount compared to most of the peers. The comparison is not totally fair in that there is still a bit of variation of product while being in the same industry.

Next is the dcf model:

On a future cash flows basis, I see the company undervalued at $7.35 per share today. While I would ultimately rather see repurchases and no dividend at all, but I like the dividend yield here as it fits into the return profile. The yield is enough to keep me interested in seeing if this stock can get even some intermediate multiple expansion over a shorter time horizon.

This is a tough industry inherently, and the only way one of these companies can become a real compounder is through M&A. That isn’t the case here with PTVE, but the business itself is fundamentally sound and continues to grow even if a recession hits. They will of course have greater volumes during boom times, but their products are staples, which provides downside protection.

Conclusion

Even though the company IPO'd three years ago, I would still categorize it as a busted IPO. PTVE is not an above average company, but the market isn't recognizing the inevitable growth and stability of cash flows. There is little risk on a fundamental basis, and at this price there is also a margin of safety backed by an enticing dividend yield.

This is a shorter term value play, which could take two years to play out. I would rather see a company like this cannibalize its share count over paying a dividend, but the opportunity lies largely in the dividend yield.