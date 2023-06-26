Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
My Highest Quality Dividend Champions

Summary

  • The article presents the highest-quality Dividend Champions, which are companies listed on U.S. exchanges that have consistently higher annual dividend payouts for at least 25 years.
  • The top 20 highest-quality Dividend Champions are identified based on a quality scoring system, with Procter & Gamble, Walmart, and Johnson & Johnson taking the top three spots.
  • The article also highlights several stocks trading at favorable valuations and offering compelling metrics for income, growth-oriented, value, and total return investors.

Quality Concept: Arrow of A Compass Pointing Quality Text

MicroStockHub/iStock via Getty Images

This article presents the highest-quality Dividend Champions, which are companies listed on U.S. exchanges that have consistently higher annual dividend payouts for at least 25 years. Subsequent articles will present the highest-quality Dividend Contenders (10-24 years) and Challengers (5-9 years).

Image focusing on Dividend Champions

Created by the author

Ranking Chart of Dividend Champions by dividend streak, with 50+ streaks highlighted

Portfolio Insight

Pie Chart showing sector distribution of Dividend Champions

Created by the author

Pie Chart showing supersector distribution of Dividend Champions

Created by the author

Quality Scoring System assigning 0-5 points to each of the six quality indicators

Created by the author

Screening for the highest quality Dividend Champions by considering only stocks in the top two scoring categories of the quality indicators

Created by the author

Table showing how quality scores determine my Buy Below prices

Created by the author

Chart showing target weights versus current weights of stocks in my DivGro portfolio

Created by the author

Key metrics of highest-quality Dividend Champions

Created by the author

Key metrics of high quality Dividend Champions with quality scores in the range of 21-30

Created by the author

Top Dividend Champions based on Adjusted Chowder Number

Created by the author

Ranking Chart of high-quality Dividend Champions by dividend yield

Portfolio Insight

Top Dividend Champions based on Forward Dividend Yield

Created by the author

Ranking Chart of high-quality Dividend Champions by 5-year dividend growth rates

Portfolio Insight

Top Dividend Champions based on 5-year dividend growth rates

Created by the author

Ranking Chart of high-quality Dividend Champions by 5-year trailing total returns

Portfolio Insight

Top Dividend Champions based on 5-year trailing total returns

Created by the author

Dividend growth history of ALB

Seeking Alpha

Valuation and Key Metrics of CTAS, and a comparison chart of total returns vs the S&P 500

Portfolio Insight

Comments (4)

j
jobugs
Today, 3:01 PM
Comments (244)
Thank you.
David Van Knapp profile picture
David Van Knapp
Today, 2:52 PM
Analyst
Comments (18.08K)
Super article! You’ve advanced the baton well beyond where I took it. I’m a little surprised that I only own a handful of the highest quality stocks, since I usually emphasize quality in my selections.
Dave
G
Gran Torino
Today, 2:28 PM
Comments (229)
Supreme summary for many investor types who value dividends for various reasons. I concur with the BKH low valuation. On a "back of the napkin" analysis, kind of surprised UGI did not sneak in also. Again, nice incorporation of many factors, including Chowder numbers. GLTA, GT
Steady Income profile picture
Steady Income
Today, 2:12 PM
Premium
Comments (1.43K)
Thank you for the well-organized and very useful information! This is a real service.
