My Highest Quality Dividend Champions

This article presents the highest-quality Dividend Champions, which are companies listed on U.S. exchanges that have consistently higher annual dividend payouts for at least 25 years. Subsequent articles will present the highest-quality Dividend Contenders (10-24 years) and Challengers (5-9 years).

There are more than 130 Dividend Champions, and researching all of them would be a daunting task. Instead, I use a quality scoring system to assess the quality of dividend growth [DG] stocks, and focus my research efforts on the highest-quality DG stocks.

As a self-directed dividend growth investor, I look for high-quality DG stocks trading at reasonable valuations. I regularly do quality assessments on different lists of DG stocks and share the results in articles on Seeking Alpha. These articles present key metrics of interest to dividend growth investors along with my estimates of fair value.

The Dividend Champions

Dividend Champions is a moniker coined by the late David Fish for DG stocks with dividend increase streaks of at least 25 years. He later added Dividend Contenders (10-24 years) and Dividend Challengers (5-9 years). The Dividend Champions list is now maintained by Justin Law.

We introduced Dividend Radar in May 2020 as another free resource for dividend growth investors. Dividend Radar is automatically created and published every Friday as an Excel spreadsheet. It includes key metrics and fundamental data of interest to dividend growth investors, as well as up-to-date dividend growth rates, fair value estimates, and trailing total returns for all DG stocks.

The latest Dividend Radar (dated June 23, 2023) contains 728 DG stocks. There are 136 Dividend Champions, 377 Dividend Contenders, and 215 Dividend Challengers.

The 136 Dividend Champions have an average dividend increase streak of 41.1 years, an average dividend yield of 2.91%, and an average 5-year dividend growth rate of 6.82%. The longest streak of 67 years belongs to American States Water Company (AWR), while the newest members with dividend streaks of 25 years are:

Cambridge Bancorp (CATC) C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (CHRW) Eversource Energy (ES) FactSet Research Systems Inc. (FDS) Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (PB) Republic Bancorp, Inc. (RBCAA)

Forty-two (about 31%) of the Dividend Champions have dividend streaks of at least 50 years:

Portfolio Insight

Below is a chart showing the sector distribution of the Dividend Champions:

About 45% of the Dividend Champions fall in the Financials and Industrials sectors.

I find it useful also to consider the supersector distribution of the Dividend Champions:

Defensive Sectors (Consumer Staples, Health Care, Utilities) are not closely tied to the economy because companies in these sectors provide goods and services that are always in demand. Cyclical Sectors (Consumer Discretionary, Financials, Materials, Real Estate) are closely tied to the ups and downs of the economy. When the economy is thriving, companies in cyclical sectors do well because unemployment is low and wages increase. In downturns, though, companies in cyclical sectors tend to struggle as consumers are less confident about the future. Sensitive Sectors (Communication Services, Energy, Industrials, Information Technology) are sectors that ebb and flow with the overall economy but to a limited degree. Companies in these sectors are not immune to a poor economy, but they also may not be as severely impacted by economic downturns. Click to enlarge

About four out of every ten Dividend Champions are cyclical stocks.

Quality Assessment

David Van Knapp [DVK] presented an elegant and effective system to assess the quality of DG stocks in this article on high-quality, high-yield DG stocks. DVK's system employs five widely used quality indicators from independent sources and assigns 0-5 points to each quality indicator, for a maximum of 25 points.

I modified DVK's system, replacing one quality indicator and adding another, for a maximum quality score of 30 points:

To learn more about the differences between my quality scoring system and DVK's, see this article on how I assess dividend quality.

Here is the scoring system I use to assign quality scores:

Generally, only the very best ratings and highest scores earn 5 points. Some quality indicators do not map to every point in the scoring system. For example, MS distinguishes between wide, narrow, and no moats. The scoring system assigns 5 points for wide moats, 4 for narrow moats, and 2 for no moats.

SP considers stocks with credit ratings of AAA through BBB- as investment-grade stocks. A stock gets either 5, 4, 3, or 0 points depending on its credit rating. If a stock doesn't have a credit rating, it gets no points unless its Dept/Capital < 10%, in which case it earns 4 points.

The five categories of Dividend Safety Scores are split into three safe and two unsafe categories. Following a recent update by DVK, I'm assigning no points to unsafe scores and splitting the Borderline Safe category into two halves that score 3 and 2 points, respectively.

Highest Quality

To screen for the highest quality Dividend Champions, I follow a similar approach to how I identified the highest quality dividend growth stocks by considering only stocks that appear in the top two scoring categories of the quality indicators:

The top-scoring stocks earned 5 points for each of the 6 quality indicators (30 points), while to lowest score of qualifying stocks is 24 points (4 × 6).

It turns out that 20 stocks, or about 14.7% of the Dividend Champions, pass this quality screen. I own 12 of these stocks in my DivGro portfolio, so there are 8 other high-quality Dividend Champions I could consider for possible inclusion in my portfolio.

After applying the quality screen, I next consider each stock's valuation.

I use a survey approach to estimate fair value. I reference fair value estimates and price targets from several sources, including Portfolio Insight, Morningstar, and Finbox. Additionally, I estimate fair value using the 5-year average dividend yield of each stock. With several estimates and targets available, I ignore the outliers (the lowest and highest values) and use the average of the median and mean of the remaining values as my fair value estimate.

The highest-quality DG stocks rarely trade at discounted valuations, so I'm willing to pay a bit of a premium price for such stocks. On the other hand, I require a discount for lower-quality DG stocks. The price I'm willing to pay is anything up to my Buy Below price.

Here is a table showing how quality influences my Buy Below price:

Stocks that pass my quality and valuation screens are candidates for investment. For candidates already in my portfolio, I favor adding to underweight positions, as determined by my system for calculating portfolio target weights.

For stocks I don't own, I have these additional criteria:

Growth Outlook : a qualifying Adjusted Chowder Number [ACN], meaning the stock is likely to deliver annualized returns of at least 8%

: a qualifying Adjusted Chowder Number [ACN], meaning the stock is likely to deliver annualized returns of at least 8% Income Outlook: a 5-year yield on cost [YOC] ≥ 4.00%, meaning the stock is likely to have a high YOC after 5 years of ownership

The Highest-Quality Dividend Champions

This section presents the 20 highest-quality Dividend Champions ranked by quality score. To rank stocks, I sort them in descending order by quality score and use tie-breaking metrics, including their Dividend Safety Scores, S&P Global Credit Ratings, and forward dividend yield.

The table presents key metrics of interest to dividend growth investors, along with quality indicators and my fair value estimates:

Yrs : years of consecutive dividend increases

Qual : quality score out of 30

Fwd Yield : forward dividend yield for a recent share Price

5-Avg Yield : 5-year average dividend yield

5-DGR : 5-year compound annual growth rate of the dividend

5-EGR : 5-year compound annual growth rate of EPS

5-RGR : 5-year compound annual growth rate of revenue

5-YOC : the projected yield on cost after five years of investment

ACN : Adjusted Chowder Number

5-TTR : 5-year compound trailing total returns

VL PS : Value Line Price Stability

VL FS : Value Line Financial Strength ratings

MS EM : Morningstar Economic Moat

SP CR : S&P Global Credit Ratings

SS DS : Simply Safe Dividends Dividend Safety Scores

PI DG : Portfolio Insight Dividend Quality Grades

Buy Below : my risk-adjusted buy-below price

-Disc +Prem : discount or premium of the recent share Price to my Buy Below price

Price: recent share price

Color-coding Ticker : highlighted for stocks I own in my DivGro portfolio

Qual : see this article for the color scheme

Fwd Yield : green if Fwd Yield ≥ 5-Avg Yield

5-YOC : green if 5-YOC ≥ 4.0%, yellow if 5-YOC ≥ 2.5% (but less than 4.0%), and red if 5-YOC < 2.5%

ACN: green if stock is likely to deliver annualized returns of at least 8% (yellow means less likely; red means unlikely)

Price: green if Price ≤ Buy Below Click to enlarge

Rank Company (Ticker) Sector Supersector 1 Procter & Gamble (PG) Consumer Staples Defensive 2 Walmart (WMT) Consumer Staples Defensive 3 Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Health Care Defensive 4 Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Industrials Sensitive 5 Canadian National Railway (CNI) Industrials Sensitive 6 PepsiCo (PEP) Consumer Staples Defensive 7 Colgate-Palmolive (CL) Consumer Staples Defensive 8 Hormel Foods (HRL) Consumer Staples Defensive 9 Brown-Forman (BFB) Consumer Staples Defensive 10 Graco (GGG) Industrials Sensitive 11 American States Water (AWR) Utilities Defensive 12 General Dynamics (GD) Industrials Sensitive 13 Chubb (CB) Financials Cyclical 14 Linde plc (LIN) Materials Cyclical 15 NextEra Energy (NEE) Utilities Defensive 16 Franklin Electric (FELE) Industrials Sensitive 17 Atmos Energy (ATO) Utilities Defensive 18 Air Products and Chemicals (APD) Materials Cyclical 19 Lancaster Colony (LANC) Consumer Staples Defensive 20 RLI (RLI) Financials Cyclical Click to enlarge

Of the stocks I already own in my DivGro portfolio, the following stocks are underweight based on my calculated target weights:

PG (-32 shares)

JNJ (-35 shares)

CNI (-53 shares)

HRL (-200 shares)

AWR (-51 shares)

NEE (-40 shares)

APD (-54 shares)

For readers who don't own these stocks, I think the best candidates are ADP, NEE, ATO, and APD. Trading at a discount of 13% below my risk-adjusted Buy Below prices, ADP and NEE have 5-YOCs just below 4% and reasonable ACNs (though below my favorable level of 15). Both ATO and APD are discounted by 9% and have 5-YOCs of 3.9.

None of the stocks I don't own interest me at this time, as they all fail my Growth Outlook and Income Outlook screens.

Bonus Section: Stocks Failing VL-PS and SP-CR Screens

In this section, I'm listing stocks that failed the Value Line Price Stability and S&P Global Credit Rating screens but passed the other stringent screens for this article. Stocks with a low investment-grade S&P Credit Rating (in the BBB range) or lacking an S&P Credit Rating but with a long-term debt/capital ratio of less than 10% qualify here. I'm also giving S&P Global (SPGI) a special pass, as they don't assign themselves a Credit Rating.

Rank Company (Ticker) Sector Supersector 1 Brown & Brown (BRO) Financials Cyclical 2 Roper Technologies (ROP) Information Technology Sensitive 3 Cintas (CTAS) Industrials Sensitive 4 Lowe's (LOW) Consumer Discretionary Cyclical 5 Stryker (SYK) Health Care Defensive 6 Sherwin-Williams (SHW) Materials Cyclical 7 W.W. Grainger (GWW) Industrials Sensitive 8 SEI Investments (SEIC) Financials Cyclical 9 West Pharmaceutical Services (WST) Health Care Defensive 10 Ecolab (ECL) Materials Cyclical 11 Caterpillar (CAT) Industrials Sensitive 12 Becton, Dickinson (BDX) Health Care Defensive 13 Aflac (AFL) Financials Cyclical 14 S&P Global (SPGI) Financials Cyclical Click to enlarge

In my view, the best candidate here is LOW. The stock is trading 13% below my risk-adjusted Buy Below price and has a favorable ACN of 15, indicating that LOW is likely to deliver annualized returns of at least 8%. LOW's 5-YOC is not quite at the level I like to see (4%), but 3.7 is not bad.

Of the stocks I own, the following are underweight based on my calculated target weights:

CTAS (-15 shares)

SYK (-52 shares)

AFL (-88 shares)

However, note that only AFL is discounted to my risk-adjusted Buy Below price.

Once again, none of the stocks I don't own interest me at this time, as they all fail my Growth Outlook and Income Outlook screens.

Dividend Champions: Additional Screens

We can use some of Portfolio Insight's screening features to identify other Dividend Champions with compelling metrics. I created a watch list called Quality Champions containing 82 Dividend Champions with quality scores in the range of 21-30. I consider stocks with quality scores above 20 to be high-quality DG stocks.

Adjusted Chowder Number

First, let's look at high-yield and high-growth stocks using the ACN:

Company (Ticker) Sector Supersector Cintas (CTAS) Industrials Sensitive Lowe's (LOW) Consumer Discretionary Cyclical Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) Energy Sensitive Chevron (CVX) Energy Sensitive Black Hills (BKH) Utilities Defensive Click to enlarge

Only five of the high-quality Dividend Champions have favorable ACNs. As mentioned earlier, I like using the ACN as a Growth Outlook screen, favoring stocks with ACNs colored green in my summary tables. Such stocks are likely to deliver annualized returns of at least 8%, provided they continue to increase their dividends at similar rates.

The only Defensive Supersector pick, BKH, looks interesting to me. Discounted by 17% to my risk-adjusted Buy Below price, the stock offers a generous yield of 4.20% and a solid 5-year DGR of 5.8%. BKH is underweight in my portfolio, and I would need to buy 125 shares to match my calculated target weight.

I'm uninterested in owning Master Limited Partnerships [MLPs], but EPD's 7.6% yield should be attractive for income investors willing to deal with Schedule K-1s at tax time. The stock is discounted by 13%.

Dividend Yield

The top quartile of the highest-yielding stocks yields at least 2.62%. The chart presents dividend yields through December 2022. Meanwhile, some recent price actions have changed the relative positions of the top-yielding stocks. Here are the seven top-yielding stocks sorted by current Yield:

Company (Ticker) Sector Supersector Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) Energy Sensitive Enbridge (ENB) Energy Sensitive 3M (MMM) Industrials Sensitive Realty Income (O) Real Estate Cyclical Franklin Resources (BEN) Financials Cyclical Northwest Natural (NWN) Utilities Defensive T. Rowe Price (TROW) Financials Cyclical Click to enlarge

These selections yield at least 4%, and all are discounted to my risk-adjusted Buy Below prices.

Only EPD has a favorable ACN, but, as mentioned earlier, I'm uninterested in owning MLPs. None of the other stocks pass my Growth Outlook screen.

Of the stocks I own, ENB is underweight by 243 shares, O is underweight by 150 shares, and TROW is underweight by 20 shares.

For readers, and especially income investors, I think EPD, ENB, and O are solid picks.

Dividend Growth Rate

The top quartile of stocks has 5-year DGRs of at least 9.77%. Here are the top seven stocks sorted by 5-Yr DGR:

Company (Ticker) Sector Supersector Cintas (CTAS) Industrials Sensitive Lowe's (LOW) Consumer Discretionary Cyclical Sherwin-Williams (SHW) Materials Cyclical T. Rowe Price (TROW) Financials Cyclical S&P Global (SPGI) Financials Cyclical A. O. Smith (AOS) Industrials Sensitive Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Industrials Sensitive Click to enlarge

These selections have 5-year DGRs of 13.8% or higher.

CTAS and AOS are trading at premium valuations. Of the discounted stocks, I think LOW and ADP are the best candidates for growth-oriented investors.

I'm not interested in any of the stocks I don't own, as they fail my Growth Outlook screen.

Of the discounted stocks I own, TROW is underweight by 20 shares, and ADP is underweight by 54 shares.

Trailing Total Returns

The top quartile of stocks has 5-year compound trailing total returns of at least 15.15%. Here are the top seven stocks sorted by 5-Yr TTR:

Company (Ticker) Sector Supersector West Pharmaceutical Services (WST) Health Care Defensive Thomson Reuters (TRI) Industrials Sensitive Cintas (CTAS) Industrials Sensitive Badger Meter (BMI) Information Technology Sensitive Linde plc (LIN) Materials Cyclical W.W. Grainger (GWW) Industrials Sensitive Albemarle (ALB) Materials Cyclical Click to enlarge

Only ALB is discounted right now. The stock has a very low yield, but also a very low non-GAAP payout ratio of 7%. This means there is room for more significant dividend increases. Unfortunately, it seems like ALB is not interested in growing its dividend at a faster pace:

CTAS would be a great pick below $479 per share. The stock has performed remarkably over the past decade, outperforming the S&P 500 in total returns by a margin of 4.86:1!

Concluding Remarks

This article presented the 20 highest-quality Dividend Champions based on my quality scoring system. Additionally, I used several screens to find high-quality stocks with quality scores in the range of 21-30.

I've highlighted several stocks trading at favorable valuations and offering compelling metrics:

For income investors: ENB, EPD, O (yield at least 5.2%)

For growth-oriented investors: ADP, LOW (5-DGR at least 13.8%)

For value investors: ADP, BKH, LOW, NEE (discounted by 13% or more)

For total return investors: CTAS (below $479)

Defensive picks: ATO, BKH, NEE

Additional pick: APD

I own ADP, APD, ATO, BKH, CTAS, ENB, LOW, NEE, and O.

As always, I encourage readers to do their own due diligence before investing.

Thanks for reading, and happy investing!

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.