Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) operates through two business segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services.

DFS's Digital Banking segment, by far the more important to the company's profits, consists of taking in deposits from customers and loaning out money, primarily through Discover-branded credit cards.

In 2022, just under 85% of DFS's total revenues consisted of interest income charged on its loan portfolio; 80% of its total outstanding loans were credit cards alongside smaller portfolios of student loans, personal loans, and home loans.

The company's second division, Payment Services, consists primarily of charging discount and interchange fees as well as transaction processing. Generally, these fees are charged to merchants who accept Discover-branded cards to process transactions.

And while the Payment Services division accounts for a relatively small piece of DFS's revenues and profits, it does confer a competitive advantage because it allows the company to operate as a "closed loop" network rather than relying on third-party transaction processing firms like Visa and MasterCard.

That's one reason DFS tends to maintain superior profitability, more akin to fellow closed-loop card issuer American Express (AXP), compared to Capital One (COF), which issues Visa and MasterCard-branded cards:

ROE for DFS, COF and AXP (Bloomberg)

However, while DFS is a solid, well-run business, I see significant, building headwinds for the company over the next 12 to 18 months and the stock has limited upside from the current valuation.

COVID-Related Distortions

As with so many other industries, the US government and Federal Reserve response to COVID upended the credit card business model.

Let's start with the fiscal side of the equation:

US Personal Savings (US Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA))

The Bureau of Economic Analysis's monthly Personal Income and Outlays report represents the government's estimates of total consumer income and spending as well as the PCE price index that's considered the Fed's favorite gauge of inflation.

One often-overlooked aspect of this report is personal savings, which is defined as total personal income less expenditures and taxes. It's reported monthly on a seasonally adjusted annual basis.

This chart shows US personal savings for each month back to December 2005 and I've labeled the two prominent and obvious spikes in April 2020 and March 2021 which primarily represent money distributed via three different rounds of stimulus checks in 2020-2021.

Specifically, the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act provided $1,200 per income tax filer and $500 in stimulus per child. That was followed up by an additional $600 per income tax filer and $600 per child as part of the December 2020 Consolidated Appropriations Act and, finally, the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) passed in March 2021 provided $1,400 per tax filer and $1,400 per child.

Payments were subject to income limitations; however, as of the end of 2021, the IRS reported a total of more than $814.4 billion distributed as part of these three stimulus rounds. And, of course, stimulus checks were only part of the fiscal response, which included funds for businesses, state and local governments.

My point is that we've never seen fiscal outlays from the federal government of this magnitude in peacetime, and one result was a surge in personal savings immediately following each round of stimulus checks as the government literally credited funds to taxpayers' bank accounts.

So, what did consumers do with this cash?

Well, one effect was that credit card issuers like DFS saw some consumers pay down their loan balances:

DFS Credit Card Balances (Discover Financial, Bloomberg)

The cause and effect here is straightforward - DFS credit card loan balances peaked near $77.2 billion at the end of 2019 and then fell straight through the first quarter of 2021 to a low of around $73.8 billion. That corresponds neatly to the period over which the government distributed stimulus checks via the three separate rounds I just outlined.

Of course, since Discover's main source of revenue is interest charged on credit card balances, this drop in receivables is bad news for earnings. And you can see the associated drop in profitability for DFS as well as Capital One and American Express in my chart of quarterly return on equity (ROE) for all three companies at the beginning of this article.

Similarly, as consumers spent their stimulus money, average credit card balances began to rise once again. DFS outstanding credit card loans jumped above $83.6 billion in September 2022, definitively breaching their pre-COVID cycle peak. That also helped profitability recover across the industry, pushing ROEs to new peaks last year.

The Federal Reserve's COVID response also contributed to the bust-then-boom for the industry:

Credit Cards Carry Variable Rates

Like most credit card companies, DFS primarily charges variable interest rates on monthly balances, usually expressed as a spread over a standard interest rate benchmark like the Prime rate.

So, when the Fed cuts interest rates that has two primary impacts for a company like DFS: Falling rates drive down the cost of attracting deposits and reduce the interest the company receives on credit card balances carried by customers.

However, in practice, during falling interest rate environments, the tailwind of falling deposit costs is overwhelmed by the headwind posed by falling interest income. You can see this in a chart of Discover's net interest margin:

DFS Net Interest Margin (Discover Financial, Bloomberg)

The net interest margin is a measure of profit margins calculated by dividing net interest income by average earning assets which, in Discover's case, primarily consists of its credit card loan portfolio.

The Fed's response to COVID was to slash the Fed Funds rate to zero and institute a new round of quantitative easing, buying Treasury and mortgage-backed securities to drive down longer-term interest rates. That, in turn drove down key benchmark rates like the prime rate, depressing the rate of interest DFS receives on its loan portfolio.

The result was a one-two punch of falling loan balances in 2020-2021 and falling margins on that smaller base of outstanding credit card receivables.

Net interest margins flipped back to a tailwind in 2022 as the Fed started to hike rates in an effort to quell runaway inflation, driving the prime rate higher. According to Bloomberg, the average Prime rate quoted by the top 25 US banks fell from 5.5% in mid-2019 to a low of 3.25% through most of 2020 and all of 2021 before rising to 8.25% as of June 2023.

One more trend to watch:

DFS Charge-Offs and Delinquencies (Discover Financial, Bloomberg)

This chart shows the net charge-off (NCO) and 30-day delinquency rates for DFS since 2012.

Charge-offs occur when a bank writes off the value of an outstanding loan as a loss due to non-payment, and net charge-offs are the total amount of card balances charged off less any subsequent recoveries of that debt. So, the net charge-off rate is simply the total value of net charge-offs divided by the total loans outstanding.

The 30-day delinquency rate simply shows the percentage of total loans where consumers are falling behind on their payments by more than 30 days.

Generally, late in an economic cycle, charge-offs and delinquencies begin to rise followed by a spike higher during economic downturns. In a normal cycle, NCOs then begin to fall once the economy recovers, labor market conditions heal and consumer balance sheets improve.

Credit quality on this basis deteriorated late in the last economic expansion cycle from the second half of 2017 into early 2020 and spiked amid COVID lockdowns and recessions in 2020; however, the subsequent recovery was more rapid and dramatic than in a normal cycle.

That's because consumers were able to use stimulus payments to pay down loan balances; rates of charge-offs and delinquencies plummeted to historic lows for DFS.

Credit card companies like DFS make most of their money by charging interest on outstanding loan balances. Consumers with shakier credit are more likely to carry significant balances and are willing to pay a higher rate of interest; yet, they're also more likely to default on those loans, or fall behind on payments, when the economy sours.

So, trends in delinquencies are just as important to watch as average loan balances and net interest margins. For DFS, in 2020-21 historically low default rates helps support earnings even as margins and balances dropped. Now, as consumers spend through their stimulus checks, it appears that NCOs and delinquency rates are climbing to a more "normal" level.

Indeed, the numbers I've presented on this chart are based on quarterly results; DFS also releases monthly figures as part of 8-K filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission - the latest data, released on June 13th, shows the DFS 30-day delinquency rate climbing to 2.77% in May 2023 from 2.53% at the end of last year and the credit card charge-off rate climbing to 3.67% from 2.53% at the end of 2022.

DFS Peak Profitability

All of this added up to a great year for DFS in 2022:

EPS by Quarter (Bloomberg)

This chart shows the quarterly EPS for DFS as well as consensus Wall Street earnings projections through to the end of next year (2024).

As I outlined earlier, the US government responded to COVID with record-setting fiscal stimulus intended as an offset to the economy-chilling impact of economic lockdowns, expected large-scale layoffs and business closures at the time. As it turned out, however, the US labor market did not weaken as much as some had feared, wages and consumer spending held up well.

Last year was an outstanding year for DFS because as their customers began to spend through excess savings built up in 2020-21, average credit card loan balances began to rise. At the same time, the Fed began tightening monetary policy at the most aggressive pace in decades to combat inflation, driving up the interest rates charged on those balances.

Finally, despite all this, the economy remained strong enough, and consumer balance sheets healthy enough, that there was only a placid, gradual rise in delinquencies and NCOs.

On top of all that, Discover takes in deposits to support its lending portfolio. While rising interest rates did boost the rate DFS had to pay to attract deposits, that rise too was benign. Total deposits jumped from $72.75 billion at the end of 2019 to more than $91.6 billion last year; yet, total interest expense in 2019 was $2.53 billion compared to $2.553 billion last year.

It was a Goldilocks year for DFS - rates rose enough to boost interest income without a commensurate rise in interest expenses or a slowdown in consumer spending. Meanwhile, the economy slowed enough to tempt consumers to accumulate larger balances on their credit cards without weakening labor markets enough to drive a rapid deterioration in credit quality.

And based on my chart above, Wall Street expects the good times to continue rolling well into 2024. While quarterly earnings are expected to decline into Q4 2023, the consensus is looking for the cadence of earnings to remain elevated relative to the pre-COVID norm while profits are expected to rebound into the second half of 2024.

My view is that there are major downside risks to that outlook not fully priced into DFS shares.

Gradually, then Suddenly

When a character in Ernest Hemingway's masterpiece, The Sun Also Rises, was asked how he went bankrupt, he replied:

"Two Ways. Gradually, then Suddenly."

To date, the US economy and consumer spending have slowed only gradually; however, there's growing risk of more sudden deterioration that disrupts the tailwinds DFS experienced last year.

Earlier on in this article I posted a chart of US Personal Savings data from the Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA) showing the unprecedented savings surge amid the 3 rounds of stimulus checks in 2020-2021. I've also noted that last year, as consumers began to spend through these savings, DFS credit card balances rose and consumers began to support more of their spending with borrowed money.

However, the question from a quantitative perspective is whether COVID-era savings are still supporting consumer spending and, if so, how much longer can that tailwind persist.

While there's no way to answer that question conclusively, a research paper from the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco titled "The Rise and Fall of Pandemic Excess Savings," offers an interesting framework for addressing this key question.

Without straying too far into esoteric territory, the gist of the paper is that in a normal economic cycle, consumers tend to cut expenditures as the economy slows and enters recession. The accumulation of excess savings is gradual and persists after the recession ends as it appears that consumers, still worried about the health of the economy and labor market, maintain relatively conservative spending habits even after the economy recovers.

Eventually, often 3 or 4 years after the start of recession, excess savings plateau and habits revert to their pre-recession trend offering a further tailwind for consumer spending.

The 2020 cycle was different. As with most cycles, savings began to trend higher late in the economic expansion in 2018-2019. However, fiscal stimulus in 2020-21 turbocharged that trend, driving record-setting bumps in personal savings in April 2020, December 2020 and again in March 2021. Also, contrary to trend, savings did not continue to build after the recession ended - instead, consumer spending recovered and savings began to dissipate in the second half of 2021.

The Fed paper uses a simple technique to estimate the level of unusual or excess savings due to 2020-21 stimulus by looking at the trend in savings over the four years immediately preceding the start of recession in March 2020, then projecting that trend forward to the current date (the most recent personal savings data is for April 2023).

By comparing that pre-2020 trend with the actual personal savings data since March 2020, we can chart the evolution of excess savings built up amid the COVID stimulus era and dissipated since 2021.

I've recreated and updated their analysis in this chart:

Excess Savings (BEA, Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco, Bloomberg, Author's Projections)

Simply put, this chart shows the savings accumulated by US consumers over time above and beyond the level one might expect based on the pre-COVID trend.

As you can see, "excess" savings on this basis peaked at over $2.1 trillion in August 2021, plateaued near $2.0 trillion for a few months and then declined more rapidly as the economy slowed in 2022.

As of April 2023, it's estimated there's still about $390 billion of excess savings left floating around in US consumers' pockets and that's still helping to support spending. Indeed, this might help explain why economist estimates for retail sales so far in 2023 have tended to be too pessimistic.

Put simply, excess savings are still supporting the consumer and, because the level of excess savings is unprecedented from an historical standpoint, Wall Street models simply aren't fully capturing this effect.

This situation also sets up a serious risk.

Based on this methodology, the consumer has already spent more than 80% of excess savings accumulated between March 2020 and August 2021 including $282 billion in the 3 months from January 2023 through April 2023. At that rate, personal savings should return to the pre-COVID trend by roughly the fourth quarter of 2023, eliminating this excess savings cushion.

No economic models or estimates are perfectly predictive and the FRBSF methodology for calculating excess savings undoubtedly has flaws.

However, this model is logical, at least directionally, and it's reasonable to suppose lingering stimulus tailwinds account for at least some consumer strength relative to expectations this year.

The risk is that once this savings cushion is exhausted consumer spending could slow suddenly, especially if the economy is weakening and consumers seek to build up savings against a potential future downturn.

Excess savings also represented a crucial tailwind for DFS last year, both encouraging consumers to spend more and build up card balances and, even more important, helping forestall a major jump in charge-offs and delinquencies.

Wall Street, and DFS management, expect that to continue. During the company's last earnings conference call back in April, DFS guided to a full-year NCO rate for the company's card portfolio of 3.5% to 3.8%, which is lower at the midpoint than their previous guidance of 3.5% to 3.9%.

However, there's risk that as excess savings dissipate this year, trends in credit quality will deteriorate more meaningfully as is normal in the latter stages of an economic cycle. This is evident in the chart of NCOs and delinquency rates posted earlier on in this article.

And that brings me to tightening credit.

Tightening Credit

The Federal Reserve's quarterly Senior Loan Officer Opinion Survey (SLOOS) represents the responses to a detailed survey of lending practices sent out to a long list of US financial institutions.

Take a look at this:

Banks Tightening Credit Standards (Federal Reserve)

This chart shows the net percentage of banks responding to the Fed's survey reporting that they're tightening credit standards on credit cards.

I see two potential pitfalls on this chart.

First, note the dramatic easing in credit standards back in 2020-21, a period where credit card issuers were dealing with elevated balance repayments and declining loan receivables. The risk is that, to attract new customers and boost loans, credit card companies eased conditions too much, which could lead to elevated losses as those accounts age and economic conditions normalize.

Second, as I outlined earlier, one of the major drivers of DFS earnings last year was a resumption in growth of credit card balances - total credit card loans jumped from $71.5 billion in 2020 to $90.1 billion on December 31, 2022 and $92.9 billion as of May 31, 2023.

With banks across the spectrum tightening credit standards on credit card loans, it's likely strong DFS loan growth will moderate going forward as the company struggles to find qualified new customers without experiencing a rise in delinquencies.

Of course, that risk is further magnified should the elimination of consumers' excess savings result in a more rapid, disorderly jump in delinquencies forcing even tighter credit standards to rein in risks.

On a related note, Bankrate.Com recently reported the average annual percentage rate (APR) on credit card balances stood at 20.51% on June 21, 2023, a record high based on data the company has assembled since 1985.

While rising interest rates are good news for Discover's net interest margins the rapid jump in APRs amid the Fed's rate hike campaign over the past year raises the risk that customers begin to struggle to service their debts. That's particularly true given the rapid rise in outstanding loan balances amid a period of loosening credit standards in 2021 and 2022.

And that brings us to the other side of Discover's balance sheet:

Rising Deposit Costs

The regional bank turmoil in March and April exposed several vulnerabilities in the US financial system.

One is that some banks like SVB Financial were sitting on massive securities portfolios - mainly Treasury and mortgage-backed bonds - purchased when rates were ultra-low in 2020 and 2021. As interest rates rose, the value of these portfolios dropped, creating a massive pile of unrealized losses on their balance sheets.

The Fed stepped in to ease this problem by creating a new lending program - the Bank Term Funding Program (BTFP) - that allows banks to pledge these securities as collateral to receive loans from the Fed. To make the BTFP even more attractive, the Fed accepts these securities as collateral based on their face value rather than market value.

As of the Fed's most recent weekly report, the central bank had loaned banks more than $102.7 billion via the BTFP.

However, there's a second issue facing US banks, including Discover:

T-Bill and Money Market Yields (Bloomberg)

As you can see, the yield on a 3-Month Treasury Bill stood at just under 5.29% as of the end of last week and the yield offered by the Vanguard Fidelity Money Market Fund (VMFXX), a popular money market fund, was 5.04%.

Meanwhile, flip over to Discover's website and you'll find an online savings account with a yield of 4.15% and a one-year certificate of deposit (CD) with a yield of 4.75%.

In short, banks face immense competition for deposits as interest rates rise - according to the latest data from the Investment Company Institute (ICI), total assets invested in US money market funds alone have soared from around $4.75 trillion as of the end of last year to $5.43 trillion as of June 21st.

A little over a year ago, with rates near zero, banks didn't have to compete for deposits by offering higher yields on deposits. Today, with so many alternatives offering 5% plus yields, it's likely banks like DFS will need to continue to boost the yields they offer customers to avoid more deposit flight. That, too, cuts into net interest margins by raising the cost of funds.

Target, Valuations and Risks

Per Bloomberg, the Wall Street consensus estimate is for DFS to generate $13.45 in earnings per share (EPS) in 2023 and $14.17 in 2024 compared to adjusted EPS of $15.56 in 2022.

Based on the macroeconomic headwinds outlined above and the analysis I've just presented, I believe there's significant downside risk to these earnings estimates as consumers work through the excess savings built up in the 2020-21 era.

However, let's start with the consensus view.

Based on the consensus estimates for 2024, DFS trades at 8.15 times that 2024 (next year) earnings estimate. That's just below the mid-point of the company's forward P/E valuations through the last economic cycle:

DFS P/E Ratio (Bloomberg)

As you can see, the high end of the company's valuation range from 2011-2019 was nearly 12 times forward earnings estimates compared to 6.75 times at the low end. The midpoint is, therefore, near 9.3 times.

Average mid-cycle valuations are typically a good starting point for valuing a cyclical stock like DFS and, should the company trade to 9.3 times 2024 earnings estimates it has upside to around $130, about 13% above Friday's close.

However, I'd argue the environment facing credit card companies like DFS and banks, in general, is far from "normal" right now. The US economy is clearly slowing, albeit from a phase of rapid growth back in 2020-21.

And while the labor market remains buoyant on the surface, there are growing signs of weakness including a significant weakening in temporary help services employment, which normally precedes a decline in overall payrolls, as I explained in my May 10, 2023 piece "Robert Half: 20% to 30% Downside Risk in Recession."

In short, even in the event the US economy avoids recession, and the Fed manages to guide the economy to a historically rare "soft landing," it's likely we're in for a period of more subdued growth.

Take a look at my chart of RHI valuations above and you'll see the stock traded down to the low end of its valuation range - 7 times forward earnings - in 2011 and 2018, which were both "soft patches" for the US economy.

Thus, even in a soft-landing scenario, I see downside risk for RHI to below $100 or roughly 7 times 2024 earnings estimates, which represents around 14% of downside from the current quote. In my view there are enough questions swirling around the outlook for US credit markets, trends in excess savings and delinquency rates that a move to the low end of this range (sub-$100 for DFS) is more likely than a move to a more mid-cycle valuation around $130.

And that brings me to the most likely scenario in my view, which is a recession by early 2024. The big issue for DFS, and the banking industry in general, is that it sits at the heart of the Fed's current dilemma.

With inflation still running well above the Fed's target, the central bank continues to warn markets that higher rates are needed to cool the economy. And to cool the economy enough to bring down inflation, the Fed needs to bring down the excess savings I outlined earlier that have supported consumer spending since 2020-21.

That also means bringing down the glut of deposits in the US banking system:

US Commercial Bank Deposits (Federal Reserve)

Deposits in the banking system underpin the creation of credit and consumer spending because banks can expand their lending activities when deposits rise. Of course, economic strength and excess credit creation also feed inflation.

Draining some of the $5+ trillion surge in commercial bank deposits from early 2020 to the 2021-22 peak is likely a necessary condition for bringing inflation down closer to Fed targets. Indeed, quantitative tightening works by reducing bank deposits and reserves, which cools the economy.

As you can see, deposits are still elevated relative to the pre-Covid trend, and the Fed has significant work to do if it wishes to bring down that glut further. Yet, even the relatively modest adjustment to date has already sparked instability in the regional banks.

In short, in my view, is that the US is unlikely to be able to bring down inflation without a recession and in a hard landing scenario, where unemployment rises significantly, Wall Street earnings estimates for DFS in 2024 are likely significantly too high. Should the US banking crisis continue to simmer as the Fed keeps tightening, I'd argue even a mild downturn could have an outsized impact on DFS earnings.

In a recession scenario, I like to use price-to-book as a metric for determining trough valuations as book value is more stable than earnings:

DFS P/B Ratio (Bloomberg)

During recessions, DFS historically trades at below 1.25 times book value. Based on Wall Street consensus estimates for a year-end 2024 book value per share of about $64 that equates to a price of around $80 per share, close to 30% downside risk from the current quote.

The biggest upside risk to my outlook is that the US economy continues to surprise to the upside and labor markets remain tight; yet, inflation slowly glides back to the Fed's target by the end of 2024. In such a scenario, DFS would not see further deterioration in credit quality and there could be upside to the Wall Street consensus outlook for 2024 earnings.

The downside risk to my outlook is that the credit quality of customers acquired in the wake of the 2020-2021 COVID stimulus era deteriorates rapidly as the economy slows. This could happen if these consumers appeared to be more creditworthy solely because of COVID-era stimulus and excess savings. In such an event, loan losses could deteriorate far more than Wall Street currently expects.

Another risk remains that the regional banking crisis erupts again and the resulting flight of deposits from the banking system forces DFS and other card issuers to dramatically tighten lending standards and pay up for deposits.

Bottom line

At the current quote, DFS is pricing in significant good news on the economy and consumer credit and few of the downside risks, even if the economy avoids recession.