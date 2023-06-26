Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Discover Financial: Goldilocks Lost

Jun. 26, 2023 1:55 PM ETDiscover Financial Services (DFS)2 Comments
Elliott Gue profile picture
Elliott Gue
5.1K Followers

Summary

  • Discover Financial Services faces significant headwinds over the next 12-18 months due to COVID-related distortions and a potential slowdown in consumer spending as excess savings dissipate.
  • The company's profitability could be impacted by tightening credit standards, rising deposit costs, and a potential increase in charge-offs and delinquencies as the economy slows.
  • In a recession scenario, DFS could see a price drop of around 30% from its current quote, with downside risks including rapid deterioration in credit quality and a resurgence of the regional banking crisis.

Close Up Photo Of Woman Hands Paying With Credit Card In A Home Decor Store

miniseries

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) operates through two business segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services.

DFS's Digital Banking segment, by far the more important to the company's profits, consists of taking in deposits from customers and loaning out money, primarily through Discover-branded credit

A line chart of return on equity for DFS, COF and AXP over time.

ROE for DFS, COF and AXP (Bloomberg)

A line chart of US personal savings since 2005.

US Personal Savings (US Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA))

A line chart of DFS card receivables since 2012.

DFS Credit Card Balances (Discover Financial, Bloomberg)

Line chart of DFS net interest margins since 2016

DFS Net Interest Margin (Discover Financial, Bloomberg)

A line chart of DFS net charge off and delinquency rates since 2012

DFS Charge-Offs and Delinquencies (Discover Financial, Bloomberg)

A line chart of quarterly EPS since 2011

EPS by Quarter (Bloomberg)

a line chart of excess savings built up from COVID stimulus measures

Excess Savings (BEA, Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco, Bloomberg, Author's Projections)

A line chart of the net percentage of banks tightening credit

Banks Tightening Credit Standards (Federal Reserve)

A line chart of T-Bill and money market yields since 2020

T-Bill and Money Market Yields (Bloomberg)

A line chart of DFS P/E ratio since 2011

DFS P/E Ratio (Bloomberg)

A line chart showing deposits in commercial banks since early 2012

US Commercial Bank Deposits (Federal Reserve)

A line chart of DFS P/B ratio since mid-2007

DFS P/B Ratio (Bloomberg)

This article was written by

Elliott Gue profile picture
Elliott Gue
5.1K Followers
Elliott Gue knows energy. Since earning his bachelor’s and master’s degrees from the University of London, Elliott has dedicated himself to learning the ins and outs of this dynamic sector, scouring trade magazines, attending industry conferences, touring facilities and meeting with management teams. For seven years, Elliott Gue shared his expertise and stock-picking abilities with individual investors through a highly regarded, energy-focused research publication. Elliott Gue’s knowledge of the sector and prescient investment calls prompted the official program of the 2008 G-8 Summit in Tokyo to call him “the world’s leading energy strategist.” He has also appeared on CNBC and Bloomberg TV and has been quoted in a number of major publications, including Barron’s, Forbes and the Washington Post. In October 2012, Elliott Gue launched the Energy & Income Advisor (www.EnergyandIncomeAdvisor.com), a semimonthly online newsletter that’s dedicated to uncovering the most profitable opportunities in the energy sector, from growth stocks to high-yielding utilities, royalty trusts and master limited partnerships. Roger Conrad also contributes analysis of master limited partnerships and Canadian energy stocks to the publication. The masthead may have changed, but subscribers can expect the same in-depth analysis and rational assessments of investment opportunities in the energy sector.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Short position through short-selling of the stock, or purchase of put options or similar derivatives in DFS over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

D
David RG
Today, 3:15 PM
Premium
Comments (6.62K)
I think this is a well researched article, but admit to being confused by the conclusion. If many of the economic risks highlighted in the article come to fruition, there is no doubt DFS would struggle. However, there are many in financial services and beyond whose performance would be much worse.

DFS has gorgeous ROIC and is modestly priced, so I am not sure why the author picked this one out as vulnerable.
D.S. Leach & C.E. Leach profile picture
D.S. Leach & C.E. Leach
Today, 3:03 PM
AnalystPremium
Comments (7.88K)
I'm with you in general though I think the 30% drop potential is on the high side. I just posted the comment below on a bullish DFS article. But, I think it is applicable here as well.

I like DFS. Very happy with my holdings. But....., if we do have a recession, DFS will very likely be cheaper than it is today.

I loaded up in during the March 2020 pandemic flash crash. My cost basis is a tad below $40/share. We're very unlikely to see prices that low this time round, but we could easily see 10 - 15% lower than today.

Whenever there is a downturn in the economy, especially if unemployment is rising, the investment community seems to get spooked with DFS because of the risk of rising credit card write-offs. Doesn't matter whether those write-offs are real or imaginary, they still cause the stock to dip.

Cheer$!
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.