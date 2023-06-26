Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Shell: Don't Fear Declining Oil Prices

Jun. 26, 2023 1:57 PM ETShell plc (RYDAF), SHELBP, CVX, TTE, XOM3 Comments
Jordan Sauer
Jordan Sauer
3.97K Followers

Summary

  • Shell is an energy powerhouse with a robust LNG business, $30 / barrel breakeven, hyper-growth renewables arm, double A credit rating, and low valuation.
  • In the next oil downturn, Shell may fare better than peers BP, TotalEnergies, Exxon, and Chevron. It sure did in 2020.
  • I'll break down my takeaways from Shell's 2023 Capital Markets Day.
  • In the decade ahead, I project returns of 13% per annum.

Shell Recharge (Electric Vehicle Charging)

artas/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Intro

I have recently heard some bearish theses on Shell (NYSE:SHEL) echoed by a number of European investors. The arguments against Shell have included poor management, declining reserves, renewable energy, and a stock price that has gone nowhere

Data by YCharts

Data by YCharts

Brent Crude Price

Brent Crude Price (OilPrice.com)

Break-Even Price Brent Crude

Break-Even Price Brent Crude (Shell Capital Markets Day 2023)

Data by YCharts

Data by YCharts

Data by YCharts

EV Charging Ecosystem

EV Charging Ecosystem (Shell)

Data by YCharts

Normalized Free Cash Flow Estimate

Normalized Free Cash Flow Estimate (Shell Capital Markets Day 2023)

Shell's Oil & Gas Production

Shell's Oil & Gas Production (Statista)

Shell Proven Reserves (<a href='https://seekingalpha.com/symbol/BOE' title='Blackrock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust'>BOE</a>)

Shell Proven Reserves (BOE) (Statista)

This article was written by

Jordan Sauer
Jordan Sauer
3.97K Followers
A natural contrarian, business graduate, and value investor, I seek opportunities in the market that present outsized returns. I am constantly analyzing financial statements, stress-testing my opinions, and studying the principles of great investors.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SHEL, PBR either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (3)

Orion1963
Orion1963
Today, 2:10 PM
Premium
Comments (1.05K)
"Hyper growth renewables."

And, hyper-unprofitable renewables.
Jordan Sauer
Jordan Sauer
Today, 2:19 PM
AnalystPremium
Comments (694)
@Orion1963 You're not wrong there. The question is, will it always be unprofitable?

Shell now has $60 billion in revenue from Renewables. This segment has grown at more than 100% per annum over the past two years. To be conservative, let's assume that growth slows to 15% per annum through to 2033. You then have revenue of $243 billion ~ if Shell can earn just a 4% profit margin on that, that's almost $10 billion in earnings that should continue to grow rapidly and has a very long runway.
Orion1963
Orion1963
Today, 3:06 PM
Premium
Comments (1.05K)
@Jordan Sauer
The question, for investors like me, "what would Shell's profitability (FCF) look like if Shell didn't cave to ESG, and focused on their core business i.e. production and distribution of life giving fossil fuels?"

The minerals in each 1,000 pound E.V. battey (Maganese, Lithium, Copper, Cobalt, Aluminum, Carbon Fiber, Rare Earth Metals etc.) and the windfarm infrastructure; are mined (open pit), processed, shipped, fabricated into parts, re-shipped to building site, and erected via diesel.

Shell & B.P. were needed to maintain the life sustaining power that drives every aspect of modern civilization.

Now, the E.U. places their energy security in the hands of America, the Middle East and Asia.

Not very well thought thru. And, XOM focuses on hydrocarbons and CO2 storage, which is in their book of business i.e. filling old wells with CO2.
