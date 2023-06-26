Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

6 Reasons To Buy Dario Health

Jun. 26, 2023 2:12 PM ETDarioHealth Corp. (DRIO)
Shareholders Unite profile picture
Shareholders Unite
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • The market for digital healthcare is taking off and with its multi-condition platform, Dario is well-placed to take a slice of it.
  • Their B2B strategy is winning them clients and partners like Aetna, Sanofi and Amwell, and a rapidly rising number of smaller employers and Health Plans.
  • While still loss making, the company sees rapidly rising revenues, expanding gross margins and significant operational leverage and has plenty of cash to last a couple of years.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at SHU Growth Portfolio. Learn More »

A From Above Shot Of An Unrecognizable Woman Measuring The Oxygen Saturation Level Of Her Blood After Recovering From Coronavirus While Watching Something On Her Smartphone

FreshSplash

DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) offers remote health monitoring for a variety of conditions on a single platform. The shares have fallen away a little in the last couple of months, but we see plenty of reasons to be bullish:

  1. Large
TAM

DRIO IR presentation

Multi-condition platform

DRIO IR presentation

Platform economics

DRIO IR presentation

Shift to B2B

DRIO IR presentation

Partners

DRIO IR presentation

Partnership with Sanofi

DRIO IR presentation

Growth

DRIO IR presentation

Chart
Data by YCharts

Revenue and gross margin trends

DRIO IR presentation

Chart
Data by YCharts

Capital structure

DRIO IR presentation

This article was written by

Shareholders Unite profile picture
Shareholders Unite
18.74K Followers
Finding the next Roku while navigating the high-risk, high reward landscape

I'm a retired academic with three decades of experience in the financial markets.

Providing a marketplace service Shareholdersunite Portfolio

Finding the next Roku while navigating the high-risk, high reward landscape.

Looking to find small companies with multi-bagger potential whilst mitigating the risks through a portfolio approach.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of DRIO either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.