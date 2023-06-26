FreshSplash

DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) offers remote health monitoring for a variety of conditions on a single platform. The shares have fallen away a little in the last couple of months, but we see plenty of reasons to be bullish:

Large TAM, secular growth story Multi-condition platform, difficult to replace Shift to B2B will re-accelerate growth Gross margin expansion and operational leverage Top-tier customers and partners It should be recession-proof

Large TAM

Digital healthcare solutions got a big boost during the pandemic, but they are supported by a wider digitalization trend that enables cost savings and efficiency gains, as well as remote patient monitoring, improving health outcomes by pulling info from a number of different sources.

Therefore it fits well into the trend of value-based care and is an important instrument in cutting through some of the complexities of the Byzantine US healthcare system.

Dario's TAM is huge as the company focuses on multiple conditions and we see no reason why other conditions can't be added in the future.

Multi-condition

The company's digital platform can monitor five different conditions, and there are certain advantages to that for the parties involved:

Better health outcomes

Increased switching cost

Better economics for Dario

Cheaper to manage for users

Switching costs are higher for customers as they would have to replace Dario's platform with multiple vendor solutions, it's therefore also cheaper for them to use as well as produce health benefits.

Some conditions are highly correlated, like obesity and type 2 diabetes and there are benefits in terms of managing these together, from the Q4CC:

one of our recent studies demonstrated that people who manage both diabetes and hypertension on the Dario platform had better clinical outcomes than those that manage diabetes alone. This adds to the growing body of clinical studies that supports the outcomes of the Dario platform overall and in multiple demographics, including members over 65. This is a demographic that has a higher prevalence of chronic conditions and we believe is attractive to Medicare Advantage Health plans.

The company also added the leading CGM (continuous glucose monitoring) device from Dexcom to its platform, Q4CC:

We expect that this will expand the services we can provide CGM users, increase the data available on our platform to inform our member personalization and ultimately to make our offering more valuable to payers and employers.

The integration will be completed in H2/23. The multi-condition platform delivers better economics for Dario:

From the Q4CC (our emphasis):

We have more eligible populations per every account that we are signing on. We have higher ARPU, average revenue per user, and overall we can generate between 4x to 8x more dollars per every account compared to a single commission platform...we can convert contracts into revenue by expanding the number of contracts that are multi condition, achieving average enrollment rates of 30% or better and average engagement between 70% and 80%.

Sanofi, an important partner for Dario Health, commissioned a large independent study that demonstrated significant benefits (Q1CC):

The study showed with a high level of statistical significance, the Dario members had a 9.3% reduction in healthcare utilization and a 23.5% decrease in hospital admissions.

Given that in the US, the cost per day per patient of a hospital stay is typically in the order of $15K, these benefits are noted by prospective partners and customers, and the study will assume a considerable role in marketing.

Shift to B2B

The company made a conscious strategic choice to focus on the B2B market where competition is less and margins are much higher. It still has a DTC (direct-to-consumer) business but one that has been declining (by 42% in FY22). It serves two purposes though:

It forces the company to make its solutions easy for the end consumer, management thinks this is a competitive advantage for the company.

It generates data that supports its solutions and hence the sales process. and even generates a data business in its own right.

In the meantime, its B2B business is absolutely flying, growing 1800% in FY22, albeit from a very small basis. More importantly, it is accumulating a host of significant partners and customers like Sanofi, Aetna, Virgin Pulse, Solera, Vitality, and Alliant.

All in all, it doubled its B2B accounts (mostly health plans and employers) to 100 last year and expects this growth to continue (in fact, overall growth is likely to accelerate as the DTC business will stabilize this year).

But management is also focusing on the quality of growth:

Larger customers

Increase multi-condition use

Of the 50 new accounts, only 20 or so were big customers bringing more than 10K customers but in H2/22 52% of their new accounts were for more than one condition and the $65M pipeline they have it's also above 50%.

Partners

The company has a number of significant partners like Solera, Virgin Pulse, Alliant, Sanofi, and Aetna. The company added two new ones in Q1/23. The first of these is Amwell, from the Q1CC:

one of the largest telehealth companies in the country with an installed base of approximately 2,000 health plans and health systems that reach over 90 million people. Amwell is integrating our cardiometabolic solution into their platform and will distribute it to their current and prospective customers.

As far as we are aware, this hasn't started yet (no revenue is penciled into the company's overall $67M contract value yet) but there can be little doubt this is a large opportunity, and unlikely to be the last one, given the rate of new partner/customer wins.

Partnership with Sanofi

They have a $30M contract with Sanofi producing three revenue streams, data and development milestones, and new customers under their joint marketing program.

This partnership is so successful that both parties are looking for ways to extend the partnership (Q1CC):

And in terms of commercialization we had the first PBM and we think that we're going to have a few more clients this year. So we see a success in all three categories. And we see a very good relationship and collaboration. And the two parties are exploring together how this relationship potentially can be expanded in some ways.

Meanwhile, Sanofi's co-promotion efforts landed a PBM (Pharmacy Benefit Manager), one of the top-10 PBM platforms in the US (which was a little later revealed to be MedOne), from the Q1CC:

we anticipate that it has the potential to generate multiple millions of revenue once fully implemented. And implementation is underway and we expect to launch this customer in the second quarter of this year... And I think that we will see more customers coming out of that relationship a little bit faster than we see in the past.

It will start transferring its patients to the Dario platform starting with its digital diabetes solution. After the launch, Dario's solutions will be part of the PBM offering to their recent and future customers.

Management believes that this won't be the last PBM that partners, especially Sanofi, will bring in (Q4CC):

the Sanofi interest in digital health is not just coming from Sanofi, it's coming from other big pharma companies that understand that eventually you need to touch the users in a digital way. That's number one. And number two, health plans are going to play a pure value based kind of healthcare. And this is where models need to be adjusted and getting there, you need to have a digital platform.

Partnership with Aetna

The company also has a partnership with industry giant Aetna, but implementation has gone considerably slower than expected, a main reason for the lagging share price. However, there is now a planned launch date for Aetna's platform: July 1, 2023 (Q1CC):

we also expect Aetna will launch their new digital platform, which they are selling through to their employer, customers on July 1. We earn revenue for members that are contracted to have access to the platform which we expect to grow over several quarters post initial launch... We need to remember that behind Aetna, there are also employers that they are selling into and that's something that dictate the velocity of the ramp-up.

So far the revenue from Aetna has been all services, that is, the ramp in recurring revenue is yet to start (which it will from July/23 onwards).

Growth

The company generates several sources of revenue:

The DTC segment, where revenue declined but will stabilize in FY23 at roughly $2M/Q.

Milestone payments from strategic partners like Sanofi and Aetna

ARR from patients, which will benefit from the addition of customers (50 in FY22) they signed up.

Cross-selling; adding conditions to existing customers

A fifth stream, still embryonic at the moment, is data.

It's difficult to say the milestone payments will increase sequentially but given that management expects to land more strategic customers, they expect these revenues to increase from year to year.

ARR will gradually rise sequentially as customers of new (and existing) accounts opt in. Aetna represents between $30M-$35M of the $67M in contract value from 100+ signed contracts.

So we can expect an acceleration in H2/23 when Aetna and PBM and one other health plan which has suffered several delays to start and Aetna will take 3-4 quarters to ramp up.

Of the remaining (non-Aetna) $32M, 70% is already ramped up. However, Amwell, which has 2K health plans and potentially has access to 90M users, isn't included in that $67M (Q1CC):

So the more accounts we are getting from Amwell, Solera and others, the more we can add to the 67, so the way to look at it is that only 40% is kind of recognized and the rest will happen in the next four quarters.

This is almost all ARR while only 40% of Q4 B2B revenue is with 60% coming from milestone payments from Sanofi and Aetna. Apart from getting bigger employers, they are also gaining traction with big pharma companies (Q4CC):

We are seeing a trend of big traditional healthcare players in large pharma such as Sanofi and big medical devices companies looking to tap into the digital health space by partnering with companies like Dario, so they too, can play a role in healthcare transformation. We expect to make more large and strategic partnerships in 2023.

Management expects growth to accelerate and produce 70% growth in the coming two years (which we took over the entire period) and it doubled its sales team last year (as well as benefiting from those of its strategic partners).

The company isn't experiencing any impact from macro headwinds, quite the contrary, digital healthcare is still very much a growth market.

Finances

There was some confusion about ARR but management cleared things up during the Q1CC arguing that about half of the revenue of the company is recurring (the rest are milestone payments from partners).

The recipe is simple here, growth + gross margin expansion + stable OpEx will rapidly improve finances like cash flow and net income, which are still considerably in the red:

Data by YCharts

The slowdown in growth is real but desired because of the 42% decline in DTC, whilst B2B grew 1800% in FY22. Growth will re-accelerate as DTC will stabilize in 2023 as it is part of their R&D.

While their DTC business generates much lower (non-GAAP) gross margins (40%-45%) and their B2B business is already at 70%+ gross margins, gross margins will rise with the growth in B2B business to 60%+ this year (2023) and 70%+ next year.

Despite the revenue decline, cash flow is already rapidly improving:

Data by YCharts

Perhaps the best news from Q1 was that operational cash burn in Q1 was down to $4.76M and is likely to improve further as revenue growth resumes, gross margin expansion, and OpEx stay relatively stable.

This, together with a new financing deal (see below) is extending the run by multiple (4-5) quarters. The company had $43M in cash left at the end of Q1 but issued preferred shares (15.4M/3.33 = 4.62M), from the PR:

Company also announces refinancing of $25 million borrowed funds, saving approximately $6 million in annual amortization payments

Proforma cash balance as of the end of Q1 inclusive of the private placement funds and the refinanced loan is $60M

These preferred shares pay a very hefty dividend though (from the PR):

The Preferred Stock provides for holders of Preferred Stock, upon conversion, to receive a 5% dividend payable in common stock each quarter for the first four quarters, followed by a 10% stock dividend in the fifth quarter, for an aggregate stock dividend of up to 30%.

This should last them until late 2025, perhaps even to profitability (management argues that they will become profitable at revenue between $60M-$80M).

Valuation

At $3.75 per share and 35.11M shares outstanding (fully diluted), the company has a market cap of $155M and an EV of $120M.

Analysts expect FY23 revenue of $31.3M, rising to $47.5M in FY24 which gives the shares an EV/S multiple of 3.8x and 2.5x respectively, which seems pretty modest, given the growth and margin profile.

Risk

We only really see one main risk, slower progress than expected, leading to a greater cash burn and need for additional financing. We think this risk isn't terribly high:

Several programs are going to launch in H2/23 (but of course the risk here) is that they launch later), which will reduce the cash burn.

The gross margin keeps expanding with the shift from DTC to B2B and the resumption of revenue growth (as the decline in DTC has stopped) will produce considerable operating leverage.

The cash burn already has greatly improved to less than $5M per quarter and is likely to continue to improve.

The company has ample cash ($61M), they're not running out anytime soon.

Another potential risk is a partner/customer loss also strikes us as low as switching costs are considerable and partners like Sanofi seem keen on deepening cooperation, rather than terminating it, winning more partners seems a way more plausible assumption.

Conclusion

We see multiple reasons to be bullish on the shares:

A large and rapidly rising TAM provides a secular growth tailwind that isn't slowing down due to macro headwinds.

The company's two very smart decisions, to be a multi-condition platform and to concentrate on the B2B markets, are paying off. It is winning it lots of contracts and partners, and this isn't likely to slow down anytime soon.

Rapid growth, high and expanding gross margins, and significant operational leverage are likely to produce ongoing improvement in financials and cash burn.

The company will have two, possibly three programs ramping up fairly soon (at Aetna, MedOne and possibly the first Amwell customers), which should bring back growth especially as the decline in DTC is behind us.

Cash burn was under $5M in Q1 which is a significant improvement and together with the new funding should provide the company with a more comfortable runway.

