DKosig

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) is a strong midstream company with a market capitalization just under $40 billion. The company has an almost 10% dividend yield and a strong integrated portfolio of assets. As we'll see throughout this article, the company's strong integrated asset portfolio will enable substantial shareholder returns.

Energy Transfer Updates

The company has continued to set new records and revise guidance upwards, showing its financial strength.

Energy Transfer Investor Presentation

The company's volumes hit new records in all major categories in the first quarter. The company has continued to increase optimizations to improve volumes. At the same time, the company has continued to build new value-add infrastructure investments such as Mont Belvieu fractionation, which has passed more than 1 million barrels / day.

The company has increased its guidance to $13.25 billion in adjusted EBITDA with $2 billion in adjusted EBITDA. The company's quarterly discounted cash flow ("DCF") was $2 billion, annualized at $8 billion, or a more than 20% DCF yield. The company's excess DCF after distributions was almost $1 billion, a strong DCF on top of its almost 10% dividend yield.

The company's capital expenditures are ~$550 million quarterly, and we expect that to increase past $600 million. That still leaves hundreds of $ million the company can use to drive a variety of shareholder returns. The company recently increased its distributions, and we expect it to continue its growth.

The company is keeping its debt at the lower end of its target, showing its strength, and regardless of how it spends its cash we expect strong returns.

Energy Transfer Can't Stop Acquiring

The company can't stop taking advantage of general lower prices in the industry to make acquisitions.

Energy Transfer Investor Presentation

The company's latest acquisition, in 2023, is Lotus Midstream. The company's last several acquisitions are expected to be immediately accretive to both DCF/unit and FCF. These bolt-on acquisitions remain cheap, and in a higher risk environment in a tough industry, rolling over debt might remain tough for the company.

That enables companies like Energy Transfer to swoop in. The $1.45 billion acquisition for Lotus Midstream is one that the company can comfortably afford, and we expect similar acquisitions to continue, but we'd like to see the company avoid its debt increasing.

Energy Transfer Growth Capital

Overall, the company is continuing to invest heavily in its business.

Energy Transfer Investor Presentation

2023E growth capital is expected to be ~$2 billion and just under half of that will be the company's midstream investment. The company continues to have strong investments across its business segments, looking for continued growth and value adds. The company's ramp up of its growth capital is something it's done numerous times before, and it's potentially concerning.

Historically, it's put the company in a tough spot when the rough market has collapsed prices.

Our Investment

We're following investors to add 5000 shares to what's already a sizable investment in Energy Transfer.

Energy Transfer Investor Presentation

The company continues to have strong insider purchases for shares. 34 million shares, totaling $400 million have been purchased since August 2021, or more than 1% of the company purchased by insiders. 13% of the company is owned by insiders, incredibly high ownership versus a number of the company's peers and steady repurchases have continued.

As stated above, the company is continuing to generate incredibly strong FCF. It has an almost double-digit dividend yield that it can reliably afford, and its debt has already hit targets, meaning it doesn't need to pay down debt further. We'd like to also see incremental share repurchases saving cash for future dividends.

We expect Energy Transfer to generate double-digit shareholder returns for us going forward, with continued diversification, making it a strong addition to our portfolio.

Thesis Risk

The largest risk to our thesis is Energy Transfer's lack of diversification. While increasing efficiency through its operations with renewable energy, the company has avoided making any additional investments itself. That could hurt the company's ability to continue driving future shareholder returns as market dynamics change.

Conclusion

Energy Transfer is one of our favorite investments in our portfolio, and now we're substantially increasing our stake for good reason. Despite some qualms with management, it's true they remain loyal to the company with substantial insider ownership. At the same time, the company has continued to raise its guidance.

Despite our view that the company should reduce debt further, from a debt to EBITDA ratio, debt remains reasonable. The company continues to generate massive FCF, investing in growth, maintaining an incredibly strong dividend, and still having cash leftover. That combination makes Energy Transfer LP a valuable investment, one that we're pleased to increase our stake in.