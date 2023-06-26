Alliance Entertainment Seeks $5 Million In Nasdaq Uplisting
Summary
- Alliance Entertainment Holding Corporation has filed proposed terms for a $5 million U.S. uplisting IPO to Nasdaq.
- The firm distributes entertainment content and physical products through retail and online platforms.
- AENT is producing decreasing topline revenue, reduced operating results, has high payables and a large amount of stock is being registered with a maximum three-month lockup.
- My outlook on the uplisting is Bearish [Sell].
A Quick Take On Alliance Entertainment Holding Corporation
Alliance Entertainment Holding Corporation (OTCPK:AENT) has filed to raise $5 million in an IPO uplisting to Nasdaq of its Class A common stock, according to an S-1/A registration statement.
The firm distributes entertainment content and products through retailers in the U.S. and internationally.
AENT has generated declining revenue, worsening operating results, and there will be a large overhang of shares with the potential of coming on the market within three months of the prospectus effective date.
Although the low price of the uplisting and ultra-low float will likely attract day traders seeking volatility, my outlook on the uplisting is Bearish [Sell].
Alliance Overview
Plantation, Florida-based Alliance Entertainment Holding Corporation was founded to warehouse and distribute various entertainment products to retailers in more than 100 countries worldwide.
Management is headed by CEO Jeffrey Walker, who has been with the firm since 2013 (Legacy Alliance) and was previously co-founder of the CD Listening Bar, a retail music store and the original predecessor to Alliance.
The company’s primary offerings include the following:
Physical media
Entertainment products
Hardware
Accessories
The firm has grown through an acquisition strategy and merged with SPAC Adara Acquisition in February 2023.
As of March 31, 2023, Alliance has booked fair market value investment of $44.3 million from investors including Ogilvie Legacy Trust, Jeffrey Walker and others.
Alliance - Customer Acquisition
The firm seeks clients among brands of entertainment content through its direct sales and marketing efforts.
Alliance has over 425,000 SKUs in stock and sells through a variety of retailers, online platforms, and direct-to-consumer.
Selling, G&A expenses as a percentage of total revenue have trended higher as revenues have decreased, as the figures below indicate:
|
Selling, G&A
|
Expenses vs. Revenue
|
Period
|
Percentage
|
Nine Mos. Ended March 31, 2023
|
4.9%
|
FYE June 30, 2022
|
4.1%
|
FYE June 30, 2021
|
4.3%
(Source - SEC)
The Selling, G&A efficiency multiple, defined as how many dollars of additional new revenue are generated by each dollar of Selling, G&A expense, fell to negative (5.4x) in the most recent reporting period, as shown in the table below:
|
Selling, G&A
|
Efficiency Rate
|
Period
|
Multiple
|
Nine Mos. Ended March 31, 2023
|
-5.4
|
FYE June 30, 2022
|
1.6
(Source - SEC)
Alliance’s Market & Competition
According to a 2023 market research report by Global Market Estimates, the global market for brand licensing (as a proxy for entertainment products, which are a subset) was an estimated $275 billion in 2022 and is forecasted to reach $385 billion by 2027.
This represents a forecast CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of 4.1% from 2022 to 2027.
The main drivers for this expected growth are growing demand from consumers for recognizable figures, collectibles, and products and an increased sophistication of manufacturing and marketing of these items.
Also, the chart below shows a summary of the market, the growth of interest within the APAC region, and major players in the market:
Major competitive or other industry participants include the following:
Existing suppliers
Wholesale distributors
Retailers
Internet-based businesses
Online marketplaces
Entertainment companies
Alliance Entertainment Holding Corporation Financial Performance
The company’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:
Dropping topline revenue
Sharply reduced gross profit and gross margin
A swing to operating loss
Variable cash flow from operations
Below are relevant financial results derived from the firm’s registration statement:
|
Total Revenue
|
Period
|
Total Revenue
|
% Variance vs. Prior
|
Nine Mos. Ended March 31, 2023
|
$911,590,000
|
-20.9%
|
FYE June 30, 2022
|
$1,417,377,000
|
7.1%
|
FYE June 30, 2021
|
$1,323,567,000
|
Gross Profit (Loss)
|
Period
|
Gross Profit (Loss)
|
% Variance vs. Prior
|
Nine Mos. Ended March 31, 2023
|
$73,693,000
|
-52.1%
|
FYE June 30, 2022
|
$182,382,000
|
-0.2%
|
FYE June 30, 2021
|
$182,682,000
|
Gross Margin
|
Period
|
Gross Margin
|
% Variance vs. Prior
|
Nine Mos. Ended March 31, 2023
|
8.08%
|
-5.3%
|
FYE June 30, 2022
|
12.87%
|
-6.8%
|
FYE June 30, 2021
|
13.80%
|
Operating Profit (Loss)
|
Period
|
Operating Profit (Loss)
|
Operating Margin
|
Nine Mos. Ended March 31, 2023
|
$(33,049,000)
|
-3.6%
|
FYE June 30, 2022
|
$42,098,000
|
3.0%
|
FYE June 30, 2021
|
$47,907,000
|
3.6%
|
Net Income (Loss)
|
Period
|
Net Income (Loss)
|
Net Margin
|
Nine Mos. Ended March 31, 2023
|
$(30,774,000)
|
-3.4%
|
FYE June 30, 2022
|
$28,619,000
|
3.1%
|
FYE June 30, 2021
|
$34,178,000
|
3.7%
|
Cash Flow From Operations
|
Period
|
Cash Flow From Operations
|
Nine Mos. Ended March 31, 2023
|
$8,314,000
|
FYE June 30, 2022
|
$(83,554,000)
|
FYE June 30, 2021
|
$74,718,000
(Source - SEC)
As of March 31, 2023, Alliance had $1.0 million in cash and $304.3 million in total liabilities.
Free cash flow during the twelve months ending March 31, 2023, was $8.4 million.
Alliance Entertainment Holding Corporation IPO Details
Alliance intends to raise $5 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its Class A common stock, offering 1.667 million shares at a proposed price of $3.00 per share.
The S&P 500 Index no longer admits firms with multiple classes of stock into its index.
The company also is registering a second prospectus for up to 49.2 million shares of Class A common stock held by investors, including top management.
The lock-up period for such shares is the latter of three months from the date of the effective prospectus or August 10, 2023.
No existing shareholders have indicated an interest in purchasing shares at the IPO price.
The company's stock is currently quoted on the OTC Pink market under the symbol “AENT”.
Assuming a successful uplisting IPO, the company’s enterprise value at IPO would approximate $275 million, excluding the effects of underwriter over-allotment options.
The float to outstanding shares ratio (excluding underwriter over-allotments) will be approximately 3.28%. A figure under 10% is generally considered a ‘low float’ stock, which can be subject to significant price volatility.
The firm is an ‘emerging growth company’ as defined by the 2012 JOBS Act and may elect to take advantage of reduced public company reporting requirements; prospective shareholders would receive less information for the IPO and in the future as a publicly-held company within the requirements of the Act.
Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:
We currently expect to use the net proceeds from this offering for working capital and general corporate purposes, including to pay outstanding accounts payable relating to fees incurred in connection with the Business Combination in excess of the proceeds received from the Adara trust account after redemptions by the Adara public stockholders.
(Source - SEC)
Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is not available.
Regarding outstanding legal proceedings, the firm is subject to a class action complaint filed on March 31, 2023 filed against various entities 'alleging breaches of fiduciary duties by purportedly failing to disclose certain information in connection with the Business Combination and by approving the Business Combination.' Management is unable to estimate any potential for loss associated with the action.
The sole listed book-runner of the IPO is ThinkEquity.
Valuation Metrics For Alliance
Below is a table of relevant capitalization and valuation figures for the company:
|
Measure [TTM]
|
Amount
|
Market Capitalization at IPO
|
$152,501,511
|
Enterprise Value
|
$275,240,511
|
Price / Sales
|
0.13
|
EV / Revenue
|
0.23
|
EV / EBITDA
|
-7.35
|
Earnings Per Share
|
-$0.69
|
Operating Margin
|
-3.18%
|
Net Margin
|
-3.01%
|
Float To Outstanding Shares Ratio
|
3.28%
|
Proposed IPO Midpoint Price per Share
|
$3.00
|
Net Free Cash Flow
|
$8,353,000
|
Free Cash Flow Yield Per Share
|
5.48%
|
Debt / EBITDA Multiple
|
-3.40
|
CapEx Ratio
|
168.06
|
Revenue Growth Rate
|
-20.88%
(Source - SEC)
Commentary About Alliance’s IPO
AENT is seeking public capital market investment to fund its working capital needs.
The company’s financials have produced decreasing topline revenue, a sharp drop in gross profit and gross margin, a swing to operating loss and highly fluctuating cash flow (or use) from operations.
Free cash flow for the twelve months ending March 31, 2023, was $8.4 million.
Selling, G&A expenses as a percentage of total revenue have trended higher as revenue has decreased; its Selling, G&A efficiency multiple fell sharply to negative (5.4x) in the most recent reporting period.
The firm currently plans to pay no dividends and to retain future earnings for reinvestment back into the firm's growth and working capital or other requirements.
AENT's recent capital spending history indicates it has spent lightly on capital expenditures as a percentage of its operating cash flow.
The market opportunity for branded physical entertainment products is large but expected to grow only at a moderate rate of growth in the coming years.
ThinkEquity is the lead underwriter, and the four IPOs led by the firm over the last 12-month period have generated an average return of negative (43.1%) since their IPO. This is a bottom-tier performance for all major underwriters during the period.
Business risks to the company’s outlook as a public company include its declining revenue due to general macroeconomic conditions and a growing desire by consumers for innovative digital goods rather than physical products.
As for valuation expectations, management is asking investors to pay an Enterprise Value/Revenue multiple of approximately 0.23x.
The company has generated declining revenue, worsening operating results, and there will be a large overhang of shares with the potential of coming on the market within three months of the prospectus effective date.
Although the low price of the uplisting and ultra-low float may attract day traders seeking volatility, my outlook on the uplisting is Bearish [Sell].
Expected IPO Pricing Date: To be announced.
Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.
This article was written by
I'm the founder of IPO Edge on Seeking Alpha, a research service for investors interested in IPOs on US markets. Subscribers receive access to my proprietary research, valuation, data, commentary, opinions, and chat on U.S. IPOs. Join now to get an insider's 'edge' on new issues coming to market, both before and after the IPO. Start with a 14-day Free Trial.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.
