Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

monday.com: Healthy Free Cash Flow And ~$950M Cash With No Long-Term Debt

Jun. 26, 2023 2:38 PM ETmonday.com Ltd. (MNDY)MQ, S, TEAM, CRM
Louis Stevens profile picture
Louis Stevens
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • monday.com Ltd. is a holistic software platform that resembles a young Atlassian Corporation or Salesforce, Inc.
  • It offers a variety of products, including project management, CRM, and developer tools, as well as a growing app marketplace.
  • Ironically, the business operates from arguably its greatest position of strength in its history, while simultaneously trading near its lowest valuation in its corporate history (very roughly here).
  • This irony is further compounded by the fact that it, as of today, sustainably generates free cash flow, which is something it did not do in prior years of its corporate history (including its years in private markets).
  • Alongside this robust free cash flow generation, the company also possesses ~$950M in cash and no long term debt. Healthy free cash flow; 40%+ growth; successful multi-product execution, and a giant cash hoard alongside no debt. There's a lot to love.
  • Looking for a portfolio of ideas like this one? Members of Beating the Market get exclusive access to our subscriber-only portfolios. Learn More »

Monday

JLGutierrez

Starting With Some Highlights

While reading through the monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY) (hereafter just "Monday") quarterly shareholder letter, I came across the below-illustrated quarterly highlights, and I thought that it would be a good foundation for this note.

Monday Financial Data

Monday

Monday stock chart

YCharts

Monday financial data

Monday Investor Relations

Monday financial data

Monday Investor Relations

Monday Financial Data

Monday Investor Relations

Monday Financial Data

Monday Investor Relations

Monday.com product

Monday Investor Relations

Monday.com product

Monday Investor Relations

Monday financial data

Monday Shareholder Letter

Monday financial data

Monday Shareholder Letter

Monday financial data

Monday Shareholder Letter

Monday.com stock

Monday Investor Presentation

Atlassian's stock data

YCharts

Monday's AI assistant

Monday Shareholder Letter

Get started with Beating The Market today!

This article was written by

Louis Stevens profile picture
Louis Stevens
14.51K Followers
A community achieving financial freedom through visionary investing
I buy businesses I like, then hold them with a long term time horizon.

https://www.tipranks.com/experts/bloggers/louis-stevens

Some credentials of mine: U.S. Army Officer in Reserve, Political Science Florida Atlantic, MBA University of Florida, inventor of the L.A. Stevens Valuation Model.



Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of MNDY either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.