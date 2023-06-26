Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
CleanSpark: Recent Bitcoin Mining Site Deal Wins A Growth Spark; Promising Long-Term Buy

Pranjal Mittal
Summary

  • CleanSpark acquired nearly 1 EH/s of Bitcoin mining power for $9.3 million, significantly increasing their total hashrate and positioning them for potential growth.
  • The company generated $42.5 million in revenue in Q2 2023, with Bitcoin mining revenue making up the majority of their earnings.
  • CleanSpark is on track to achieve 16 EH/s of Bitcoin mining hash power by the end of 2023, potentially generating annual revenue of $320-400 million.

Pranjal Mittal
A former Amazon engineer who worked with data at scale at Amazon, who is also passionate about leveraging technology to identify and predict trends and opportunities in financial markets. I run a technology company and invest on the sidelines. I spend a lot of my time analyzing and uncovering insights from data.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of CLSK either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

As of writing of this article, I have a <1.5% of my public equities portfolio in CLSK.

Pranjal Mittal
Today, 3:16 PM
There is a typo in one of the paragraphs under the section "CleanSpark Is Doing Great Deals". I made a typo on the total hash-rate (the other sections show the stats correctly). I'm summarizing the hash-rate stats again here for clarity:

(1) Current Hash-Rate = 6.7 EHS (as stated on the Cleanspark website www.cleanspark.com/...

(2) Total 13 EHS estimated after mining resources associated with the news --"CleanSpark Buys 12,500 Antminer S19 XP Bitcoin Miners for $40.5M" -- are deployed.

(3) Estimated ~14 EHS after the June 21 announced turnkey mining site acquisition adding close to 1EHS ("CleanSpark to Acquire Turnkey Bitcoin Mining Facilities for $9.3M in All-cash Deal") is deployed/integrated within Cleanspark operations/accounting.

Cite: www.cleanspark.com/...
