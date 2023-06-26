Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Disney: Look Past The Political Rhetoric

Summary

  • Disney faces negative sentiment due to political rhetoric and "wokeness" accusations, but its core business remains strong and focused on children and families.
  • The company's recent performance has been affected by factors such as the integration of 21st Century Fox and regional issues in India and Southeast Asia.
  • Long-term investors may find an attractive entry point in Disney's stock, as the company is expected to continue growing, improving profitability despite short-term challenges.

Walt Disney World

Joe Raedle/Getty Images News

Negative Press

For more than a year Disney (NYSE:DIS) has been the target of Florida Governor Ron DeSantis as well as many who no longer “approve” of some of Disney’s content or feel that it is “woke.” The

1-Year Total Return: DIS versus SPY

1-Year Total Return: DIS versus SPY (Seeking Alpha)

Long-Term ROE Trend

Long-Term ROE Trend (Seeking Alpha)

Long-Term ROA Trend

Long-Term ROA Trend (Seeking Alpha)

Long-Term ROTC Trend

Long-Term ROTC Trend (Seeking Alpha)

As a professional portfolio manager and investment analyst, I advise clients on all aspects of investment strategy, asset allocation, and investment selection. With experience at both wire houses and RIAs, I have worked extensively with high net worth individuals, successful families, and non-profit institutions. My focus has always been to educate clients on the benefit of maintaining a long-term view that is goal-oriented, and insulated from the day-to-day noise. I believe that investors who base portfolio construction on a durable strategy, while avoiding tactical moves, are best served and will realize a more favorable investment experience. In addition to my professional experience, I have also earned an MS in finance, BA in economics, and hold the CFA designation. The opinions expressed here are my own and not that of my employer.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of DIS NFLX SPY either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (7)

h
hititdownthemiddle
Today, 3:22 PM
Investing Group
Comments (1.04K)
Whether or not DIS is the right investment should include an analysis of their leadership's ability to make sound judgements. The corporation chose to directly involve itself in a very divisive topic, chose to pick a side, adopted the language, and gave full support. They use the catchy and inaccurate name, but to be accurate, the law they oppose states children in kindergarten through 3rd grade should not be subjected to "Classroom instruction by school personnel or third parties on sexual orientation or gender identity may not occur in kindergarten through grade 3 or in a manner that is not age appropriate or developmentally appropriate for students in accordance with state standards." In the judgement of DIS leadership, K-3 students require that type of instruction.
Green Goblin's Dad profile picture
Green Goblin's Dad
Today, 3:16 PM
Comments (208)
If "Disney is generating revenue at or near all-time record levels," as you state, then there is no reason to not resume the dividend. Until then, I see no reason to buy (more) DIS.
T
The Real Cavalier
Today, 3:12 PM
Premium
Comments (7.77K)
Pretty sound. Get ready for the attacks from the handful of culture warriors on SA. Author keep them in perspective they're like .0001% of SA subscribers but they can get frothy.
VoiceofSanitySometimes profile picture
VoiceofSanitySometimes
Today, 3:11 PM
Investing Group
Comments (5.76K)
"Disney faces negative sentiment due to political rhetoric and "wokeness" accusations, but its core business remains strong and focused on children and families."

False!

Disney faces negative sentiment because they are not making content that people want to see. The theatre business is down, and almost the entire downturn that's remained post-covid is because of Disney. Their recent "blockbuster" movies (e.g., Little Mermaid, Elemental, etc) cumulatively lost about $1 billion, which is more than Avatar profited.

Disney+ is losing money because they thought the library would be "sticky", and it isn't. There is not enough good new content on it, which limits Disney's ability to take price without generating churn.

"Wokeness" is the popular excuse, but "wokeness" is not sticky to a brand if they make a great product. That's why Bud Light is get crushed, but the NFL is still growing. If Disney made great content, "wokeness" would not be an issue.

The real problem for Disney isn't "wokeness", it is hubris. They think they tell command their customers to watch what Disney says they should watch instead of giving them what they want... and the results prove Disney is wrong. And to make matters worse, they have a much too long pipeline problem to deal with.

Disney reminds me of the Big 3 auto makers back in the 1970s. They were convinced that whatever they put in the showroom people would buy. Then along came the oil shock and more efficient / better quality cars from Japan, and it all fell apart. The Big 3 first spent a few years in denial, and even when they finally realized the problem they had 5 years of pipeline with all the wrong product.

Disney has big issues to address -- organizational culture, costs, flexibility, etc -- and has to do it all with an already very stretched balance sheet. Anyone who think Iger (who was part of the problem pre Chapek) can fix this in 2 years doesn't grasp the magnitude of what is going on.

I'm not writing Disney off, just recognizing that it will take years to get it back on the right track.
Frank Thomas in Florida profile picture
Frank Thomas in Florida
Today, 3:08 PM
Comments (1.29K)
Disney stock seems to be on track to move higher. Direct-to-Consumer, which is improving, seems to be dragging on results. In 1Q23, operating loss in Direct-to-Consumer was $659 mill. Disney+ has raised rates without much loss in subscribers. As long as Disney keeps turning out popular movies, and can turn Disney+ profitable, think shares will move higher. In 1Q23, Disney's net income was $1.3 bill or .69 eps/diluted. As long as Disney's cash flows hold up, and total liabilities keep moving down, shares should recover. Keep tweaking things... like releasing Boogeyman to theaters before Disney+... running ads on Disney+... layoffs and running company more efficiently... these moves will increase profits
t
the dogman
Today, 3:08 PM
Premium
Comments (3.01K)
Disney should stay out of politics and social engineering.
They became popular for bringing wholesome family entertainment, hope they return to it one day
b
benet1800
Today, 2:59 PM
Premium
Comments (1.28K)
Is it political or is it a moral issue? Many believe the latter.
