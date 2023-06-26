Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Carnival Corporation & plc (CCL) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Jun. 26, 2023
Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE:CCL) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call June 26, 2023 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Josh Weinstein - President and Chief Executive Officer and Chief Climate Officer

David Bernstein - Chief Financial Officer

Beth Roberts - Senior Vice President, Investor Relations

Conference Call Participants

Robin Farley - UBS

Steve Wieczynski - Stifel

James Hardiman - Citi

Fred Wightman - Wolfe Research

Jamie Katz - Morningstar

Matthew Boss - JP Morgan

Patrick Scholes - Truist Securities

Dan Politzer - Wells Fargo

Josh Weinstein

Good morning. This is Josh Weinstein. Welcome to our Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Call. I'm joined today by our Chair, Micky Arison; our Chief Financial Officer, David Bernstein; and our Senior Vice President of Investor Relations, Beth Roberts.

Before I begin, please note that some of our remarks on this call will be forward-looking. Therefore, I’ll refer you to the cautionary statement in today's press release. There are many milestones we've hit over the last two years, and this past quarter is no exception. In fact, there was much to celebrate in the second quarter.

We reached a meaningful inflection point for revenue with net yield surpassing 2019 strong levels. And on top of that, operating income, cash from operations, and adjusted free cash flow were all positive. Adding to those achievements, we just hit all-time highs for bookings and customer deposits.

And remarkably, we are still experiencing a phenomenal wave season, which started early, gained strength, and is still going strong midway through the year. This strength in demand delivered outperformance in the second quarter for revenue, adjusted EBITDA, and the bottom line, a credit to the dedicated efforts of our 160,000 amazing team members ship and shore.

Net yields in constant currency turned positive in the second quarter, compared to 2019 as we drove

