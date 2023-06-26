Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Oracle: Well-Positioned To Capture Growth In AI Demand (Rating Downgrade)

Jun. 26, 2023 3:37 PM ETOracle Corporation (ORCL)AMZN, CRM, MSFT, NVDA1 Comment
Daan Rijnberk profile picture
Daan Rijnberk
1.07K Followers

Summary

  • Oracle Corporation has shown impressive growth in its total cloud revenues, outpacing most of its peers and benefiting from a solid partnership with Nvidia.
  • The company is well-positioned in the cloud and AI industry due to its solid technical approach and technological leadership in advanced cloud computing.
  • Despite the excellent results and long-term outlook, the current share price is too demanding, leading to a rating downgrade to a hold.

Oracle headquarter building in Bucharest. Logo of the Oracle company on a office building.

Cristi Croitoru

Investment thesis

I lower my rating on Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) and update my revenue and EPS estimates following the company’s Q4 2023 results (which beat the Wall Street consensus) and the strong continued growth expectations

Infographic: Big Three Dominate the Global Cloud Market | Statista

Statista

Afbeelding met tekst, schermopname, Lettertype, nummer Automatisch gegenereerde beschrijving

Long term projections (Daan Rijnberk)

This article was written by

Daan Rijnberk profile picture
Daan Rijnberk
1.07K Followers
Long-term oriented investor focused on finding the best investment opportunities on both European and US stock markets. I discuss a wide range of companies and industries including both growth and value to ensure a well-diversified portfolio. My focus will not be on quick gains, but on long-term financial growth. My strategy is to buy-and-hold for as long as my investment thesis is intact. Therefore, I try to update each investment idea/stock every 3-6 months to keep my rating and thesis up-to-date. These articles are published exclusively on Seeking Alpha.(Most of my articles are a short version of a larger, in-depth (industry) research report which I write on clients' request or for personal use. For any specific requests, feel free to contact me through a personal message)

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ORCL either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

amfmswlw profile picture
amfmswlw
Today, 4:53 PM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (83)
It seems that Larry Ellison agrees with this analysis. At these prices he’d rather have the cash instead of more Oracle shares. I’m following his lead on this. Better places to put cash to work now.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.