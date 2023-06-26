Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
FDRR: This Dividend Strategy Looks Good On Paper

Summary

  • FDRR is an investment vehicle mindful of macro, utilizing an equity strategy calibrated to benefit from tighter monetary policy in the U.S.
  • Past performance revealed flaws in the strategy.
  • A case for monetary policy to remain contractionary still could be constructed, but as FDRR's past performance illustrated, this is hardly enough for its holdings to appreciate meaningfully.
  • The portfolio does have strong factor exposure, with value and quality nicely balanced, but this does not immediately imply it can beat the market going forward.

Selective focus on US Federal Reserve emblem on hundred dollars banknote as FED consider interest rate hike, economics and inflation control national organization.

Diy13

The ETF universe is so voluminous that investors are not short of options to select from to prepare for any macro scenario, be it economic doldrums, a period of rampant growth, rising or falling interest rates, etc.

The Fidelity

Performance since coverage

Seeking Alpha

FDRR holdings analysis

Calculated by the author using data from Seeking Alpha and the fund. EYs are shown for ADRs.

ETF holdings analysis

Created by the author using data from Seeking Alpha and the fund

ETFs performance and US10Y yield

Seeking Alpha

Data by YCharts

Vasily Zyryanov is an individual investor and writer.He uses various techniques to find both relatively underpriced equities with strong upside potential and relatively overappreciated companies that have inflated valuation for a reason.In his research, he pays much attention to the energy sector (oil & gas supermajors, mid-cap, and small-cap exploration & production companies, the oilfield services firms), while he also covers a plethora of other industries from mining and chemicals to luxury bellwethers.He firmly believes that apart from simple profit and sales analysis, a meticulous investor must assess Free Cash Flow and Return on Capital to gain deeper insights and avoid sophomoric conclusions.While he favors underappreciated and misunderstood equities, he also acknowledges that some growth stocks do deserve their premium valuation, and its an investor's primary goal to delve deeper and uncover if the market's current opinion is correct or not.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

