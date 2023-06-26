Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
ThredUp: Nearing EBITDA Inflection, Initiate At Buy

Jun. 26, 2023 3:45 PM ETThredUp Inc. (TDUP)REAL1 Comment
Bhagyesh Shah, CFA
Summary

  • ThredUp is the largest fashion resale e-commerce platform and has created a moat for itself in a tough market with an ASP of under $20.
  • It reported strong Q1 results and raised its guidance for the year and expects to achieve EBITDA breakeven by year-end.
  • We believe its initiatives including making processing fees supply-weighted, partnerships with brands driving upscaled shoppers, as well as automation perfectly positions them for the next leg of growth.
  • The current valuation of <0.6x EV/ Fwd Revenue seems cheap. Initiate at Buy.

Young woman in linen shirt, shorts and high heels pointing to the side and talking.

Aleksander Kaczmarek

Investment Thesis

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) is the largest fashion resale e-commerce platform allowing users to buy and sell second-hand clothes within a $17 bn market size. Its platform boasts a stellar 55k brands across 100 different categories through a network

EPS Surprise

Seeking Alpha

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

This article was written by

Bhagyesh Shah, CFA
Investment analyst having worked at a Global Wall street Bank. Covers consumer, healthcare and retail stocks. Also completed my masters in Finance and a CFA Charterholder

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (1)

w
williamwilliam
Today, 4:58 PM
This is a much welcomed article. I am a fan of TDUP yet have been hesitant to buy more shares. There's a lot to like about this company and stock.
