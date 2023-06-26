Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

FibroGen's Unsteady Course: Assessing Fallout From IPF Failure And The Road Ahead

Jun. 26, 2023 3:26 PM ETFibroGen, Inc. (FGEN)1 Comment
Stephen Ayers profile picture
Stephen Ayers
4.41K Followers

Summary

  • FibroGen stock has dropped significantly after the failure of its Zephyrus I trial for IPF treatment, leading the company to halt further development in this area.
  • FGEN's future now relies on its pipeline drugs targeting Duchenne muscular dystrophy and pancreatic cancer, both of which are challenging areas with high clinical trial failure rates.
  • Despite a strong financial position and growing sales of Roxadustat in China, the uncertainty surrounding FibroGen's drug pipeline and recent trial failure maintain a "Sell" recommendation for risk-averse investors.

Long dark rainy roads with trees and forest nature around. Concept of travel with bad weather condition. Nature park destination with rain. Climate change and global warming effects on planet

simonapilolla/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN), a biopharmaceutical company, specializes in connective tissue growth factor (CTGF) and hypoxia-inducible factor [HIF] biology to develop innovative treatments. The company is testing Pamrevlumab, an anti-CTGF antibody, for pancreatic cancer and Duchenne muscular dystrophy. Roxadustat, already approved in several

FibroGen price and market cap
Data by YCharts

This article was written by

Stephen Ayers profile picture
Stephen Ayers
4.41K Followers
As a Registered Nurse with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN), my commitment to biotechnology is both personal and professional. My dedication is grounded in a deep-seated passion for the field, fortified by an unwavering desire to stay ahead of market trends and breakthrough treatment innovations.Beyond my clinical experience and patient interactions, I bring an indispensable element to my analysis - objectivity. I understand the inherent risks involved in investing and consistently emphasize a balanced, informed approach to my readers. While I'm not afraid to make bold predictions, I also believe in admitting and learning from my mistakes, striving always to align my forecasts with the shifting realities of the biotech landscape. This focus on 'Superforecasting' - the practice of refining projections with each new piece of information - forms the backbone of my approach. I'm driven by the pursuit of truth, constantly adjusting my lens as new information comes to light, ensuring my insights are always timely, accurate, and reflective of the current state of affairs. With keen analytical skills and a knack for spotting details often missed by those without direct clinical experience, I strive to deliver deep-diving, insightful content. Leveraging my expansive knowledge, I aim to create meticulously researched, highly informative written materials that equip you with the insights you need to navigate the dynamic world of biotech investing. As your trusted source for biotech intelligence, I'm excited to offer you a perspective that's as rooted in real-world healthcare experience as it is in forward-thinking analysis.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

This article is intended to provide informational content only and should not be construed as personalized investment advice with regard to "Buy/Sell/Hold/Short/Long" recommendations. Any predictions made in this article regarding clinical, regulatory, and market outcomes are the author's opinions and are based on probabilities, not certainties. While the information provided aims to be factual, errors may occur, and readers should verify the information for themselves. Investing in biotech is highly volatile, risky, and speculative, so readers should conduct their own research and consider their financial situation before making any investment decisions. The author cannot be held responsible for any financial losses resulting from reliance on the information presented in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

S
SeekTruth
Today, 3:58 PM
Comments (224)
Stephen, well done on your prior assessment on the chances of FibroGen's IPF effort. I was wrong in thinking it would succeed! In the current write-up, you did not mention pamrevlumab's failure in non-ambulatory DMD (LELANTOS-1) reported recently that could help in your rationale on why you think LELANTOS-2 in ambulatory DMD will also likely fail. Why, in your opinion, does FibroGen think it stands a better chance in ambulatory DMD? Thanks.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.