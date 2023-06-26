Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
ChargePoint's Decline Amidst Tesla's Rising Dominance

Penny Stocks Today profile picture
Penny Stocks Today
506 Followers

Summary

  • Tesla's recent deals with Ford, General Motors, and Rivian have negatively impacted ChargePoint Holdings. In the wake of this, CHPT stock has fallen approximately 27%.
  • CHPT faces increased competition from Tesla, which is expanding its hold on the EV charging market, making CHPT a less attractive investment.
  • CHPT's high cash burn rate and limited supply of DC charging ports in the U.S. put it in a weak position to compete with Tesla, making it a sell recommendation for investors.

EV Charging Only sign

Photography By Tonelson/iStock via Getty Images

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) dropped roughly 27% following the charging station deals Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) announced with Ford (F), General Motors Company (GM), and more

Operating Expenses over the last 3 years

2023 ChargePoint 10-K

CHPT stock chart

TradingView

This article was written by

Penny Stocks Today was built by investors for investors. Established in early 2020, we focus on creating news and info that gives readers a full picture of the micro and small cap markets. We regularly cover the latest stocks and their movements with in-depth analysis of catalysts and market potential.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (1)

B
BryGuy91
Today, 3:58 PM
Premium
Comments (329)
This is way over exaggerated. Tesla is pushing a connector standard mostly just in the US. Europe is a whole different story.

www.linkedin.com/...
