Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Cannabis REITs Have Gone To Pot

Jun. 27, 2023 7:00 AM ETAFCG, IIPR, NLCP, PW, REFI7 Comments
Brad Thomas profile picture
Brad Thomas
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • I suspect my home state will be the last state legalizing pot.
  • So the closest I can get to this polarizing sector is cannabis REITs.
  • In this article, I break down the 5 cannabis REITs.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at iREIT on Alpha. Learn More »

Leaf of marijuana in cash hundred dollar bills. A sheet of marijuana for money, dollars and cannabis, a legal and black market business

Andrii Zorii

This article was published at iREIT® on Alpha on Saturday, June 24, 2023.

July 1st is a big day in the State of Maryland. That’s when individuals 21 and older will be able to buy

A map of the united states Description automatically generated

disa.com/marijuana-legality-by-state

A picture containing text, screenshot, number, font Description automatically generated

iREIT®

A picture containing text, screenshot, font, logo Description automatically generated

IIPR - IR

A screenshot of a computer Description automatically generated with low confidence

IIPR - IR

A screen shot of a graph Description automatically generated with low confidence

FAST Graphs

A map of the united states with a pie chart Description automatically generated with medium confidence

NLCP - IR

A picture containing text, screenshot, font, number Description automatically generated

NLCP - IR

A screenshot of a graph Description automatically generated with low confidence

FAST Graphs

A picture containing text, screenshot, font, document Description automatically generated

AFCG - IR

A picture containing text, screenshot, font, line Description automatically generated

AFCG - IR

A screen shot of a graph Description automatically generated with low confidence

FAST Graphs

A picture containing text, screenshot, font, number Description automatically generated

REFI - IR

A screenshot of a computer Description automatically generated with low confidence

REFI - IR

A screen shot of a graph Description automatically generated with low confidence

FAST Graphs

A blue background with white text Description automatically generated with low confidence

PW - IR

A picture containing text, screenshot, plot, diagram Description automatically generated

FAST Graphs

A screenshot of a web page Description automatically generated with low confidence

Seeking Alpha

A picture containing text, screenshot, plot, diagram Description automatically generated

Yahoo Finance

A screenshot of a graph key Description automatically generated with low confidence

FAST Graphs

A screenshot of a computer Description automatically generated with low confidence

iREIT®

This article was written by

Brad Thomas profile picture
Brad Thomas
110.62K Followers
Leader of iREIT on Alpha
The #1 Service for Safe and Reliable REIT Income

Brad Thomas is the CEO of Wide Moat Research ("WMR"), a subscription-based publisher of financial information, serving over 100,000 investors around the world. WMR has a team of experienced multi-disciplined analysts covering all dividend categories, including REITs, MLPs, BDCs, and traditional C-Corps.

The WMR brands include: (1) iREIT on Alpha (Seeking Alpha), and (2) The Dividend Kings (Seeking Alpha), and (3) Wide Moat Research. He is also the editor of The Forbes Real Estate Investor

Thomas has also been featured in Barron's, Forbes Magazine, Kiplinger’s, US News & World Report, Money, NPR, Institutional Investor, GlobeStreet, CNN, Newsmax, and Fox. 

He is the #1 contributing analyst on Seeking Alpha in 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022 (based on page views) and has over 108,000 followers (on Seeking Alpha). Thomas is also the author of The Intelligent REIT Investor Guide (Wiley) and is writing a new book, REITs For Dummies. 

Thomas received a Bachelor of Science degree in Business/Economics from Presbyterian College and he is married with 5 wonderful kids. He has over 30 years of real estate investing experience and is one of the most prolific writers on Seeking Alpha. To learn more about Brad visit HERE.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of IIPR, NLCP, REFI either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer, which means he's not always right with his predictions or recommendations. Since that also applies to his grammar, please excuse any typos you may find. Also, this article is free: Written and distributed only to assist in research while providing a forum for second-level thinking.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (7)

R
Randol33
Today, 8:28 AM
Comments (6.31K)
you listed IIPR as a buy, "At iREIT®, we rate IIPR a BUY." in the article, but in the table it shows as a spec buy?
Brad Thomas profile picture
Brad Thomas
Today, 8:29 AM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (71.15K)
@Randol33 Yes, we consider the sector speculative... I will edit to make it consistent. Thank you
b
boog3
Today, 8:21 AM
Comments (804)
My wife’s friend. Cancer smokes Florida medical. Says it helps with food and pain. My wife’s brother smoked illegal up north. He passed of cancer. Said it helped with stomach problems. Congress talks about legal pot but so far nothing. I’m convinced it’s because most politicians on both sides are old. Need new blood. The pot dispensaries all have atms????Friend has eye problems says it help. Thc lowers eye pressure.
BonBonPie profile picture
BonBonPie
Today, 8:17 AM
Premium
Comments (85)
Thanks as always, Brad.

Just a silly IIPR long here, even if I'm underwater some ~18%. Excellent work.
Brad Thomas profile picture
Brad Thomas
Today, 8:18 AM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (71.15K)
@BonBonPie Thank you and all the best!
Alan Brochstein, CFA profile picture
Alan Brochstein, CFA
Today, 7:49 AM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (10.77K)
PW is a scam run by a bad person. He got caught messing around...

I disagree with your view that SC will be the last state to legalize. I live in Texas, which is run by a guy that hates cannabis for some reason. We can only legalize through the state government and not through the will of the voters.
Brad Thomas profile picture
Brad Thomas
Today, 8:10 AM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (71.15K)
@Alan Brochstein, CFA Only 3 states left... Nancy Mace is pushing hard in my home state of SC... who knows....Thanks for reading and commenting. All the best
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.