Global Markets Fell Last Week After 3-Week Rally

Jun. 26, 2023 4:39 PM ETTIP, BND, EMLC, BWX, IHY, WIP, PICB, JNK, VTI, GCC, VEA, VWO, VNQI, VNQ
Summary

  • The Global Market Index fell 1.7% last week, marking the first decline for this multi-asset-class benchmark since the final week of May.
  • Equities in Europe and Asia are moderately lower in today’s trading following the failed coup in Russia over the weekend.
  • Energy prices are higher after the turmoil that briefly threatened President Putin.
  • US bonds were last week's winners for the major asset classes, if only just barely, based on a set of ETF proxies.
  • Inflation-indexed US Treasuries led the way via iShares TIPS Bond (TIP), which ticked up 0.1%.

The Global Market Index fell 1.7% last week (through June 23), marking the first decline for this multi-asset class benchmark since the final week of May.

Equities in Europe and Asia are moderately lower in today’s trading following

TIP iShares TIPS Bond ETF NYSE

VNQ Vanguard Real Estate ETF NYSE

Major Asset Classes: ETF Performance

Drawdown Distributions Histories

James Picerno is a financial journalist who has been writing about finance and investment theory for more than twenty years. He writes for trade magazines read by financial professionals and financial advisers. Over the years, he’s written for the Wall Street Journal, Barron’s, Bloomberg Markets, Mutual Funds, Modern Maturity, Investment Advisor, Reuters, and his popular finance blog, The CapitalSpectator. Visit: The Capital Spectator (www.capitalspectator.com)

