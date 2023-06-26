Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

MOON: An ETF To Avoid

Macrotips Trading profile picture
Macrotips Trading
3.2K Followers

Summary

  • The Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF claims to provide exposure to the 50 most innovative companies in the S&P 500, but its methodology of counting keywords and calculating R&D expenses relative to revenues may not accurately capture true innovation.
  • The MOON ETF's top holdings and sector allocation include large weightings in innovation-related sectors like Information Technology and Healthcare, but it is difficult to assess if these are truly the most innovative companies within the S&P 500 Index.
  • Since its inception in November 2020, the MOON ETF has had poor performance, with an average annual return of -24.7% to May 31, 2023, and long-term returns far below broader growth indices like the Nasdaq 100 Index.

Man wearing VR technology interacting with virtual elements

We Are/DigitalVision via Getty Images

What is innovation? Simply put, innovation can be thought of as devising new products or technologies that create value for customers. Historically, innovative companies have richly rewarded their shareholders. For example, Apple Inc. (

Innovative Sentiment Score is overly simplistic

Figure 1 - Innovative Sentiment Score is overly simplistic (spglobal.com)

Illustrative list of innovation related keywords

Figure 2 - Illustrative list of innovation related keywords (spglobal.com)

MOON ETF top 10 holdings and sector allocation

Figure 3 - MOON ETF top 10 holdings and sector allocation (direxion.com)

MOON ETF historical returns

Figure 4 - MOON ETF historical returns (morningstar.com)

Moonshot index historical returns

Figure 5 - Moonshot index historical returns (spglobal.com)

QQQ historical returns

Figure 6 - QQQ historical returns (morningstar.com)

This article was written by

Macrotips Trading profile picture
Macrotips Trading
3.2K Followers
I spent 5 years as a co-founder and hedge fund CIO / manager. Before that, I was a hedge fund analyst/portfolio manager at a leading Canadian alternative asset manager. I write articles as part of my own due diligence on the stocks that I find interesting, for one reason or another.Follow me on twitter for my thoughts on macro trends.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.