Medtronic plc (MDT) Analyst and Investor Briefing Conference - (Transcript)

Jun. 26, 2023 4:00 PM ETMedtronic plc (MDT)
Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Analyst and Investor Briefing Conference Call June 25, 2023 4:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Ryan Weispfenning - Vice President, Head of Investor Relations

Geoff Martha - Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Que Dallara - Executive Vice President and President, Diabetes

Ali Dianaty - Senior Vice President, Product Innovation and Operations, Diabetes

Conference Call Participants

Matt Miksic - Barclays

Robert Marcus - JPMorgan

Larry Biegelsen - Wells Fargo

Steve Lichtman - Oppenheimer

Joanne Wuensch - Citibank

Chris Pasquale - Nephron

Jayson Bedford - Raymond James

Matt Taylor - Jefferies

Danielle Antalffy - UBS

Matt O'Brien - Piper Sandler

Travis Steed - Bank of America

Anthony Petrone - Mizuho

Jeff Johnson - Baird

Marie Thibault - BTIG

Ryan Weispfenning

Okay. Good afternoon, everyone. I'm Ryan Weispfenning, Vice President, Head of Medtronic Investor Relations and thank you for joining us for our Diabetes Analyst and Investor Briefing here live from the American Diabetes Association 83rd Scientific Sessions. It's great to see all of you in the room and be here in person with all of you. And then I also want to welcome those joining us around the world on the webcast today.

Get to the next slide. There we go. During today's program, many of the statements we make may be considered forward-looking statements and actual results might differ materially from those projected in any forward-looking statement. Additional information concerning factors that could cause actual results to differ is contained in our periodic reports and other filings that we make with the SEC and we do not undertake to update any forward-looking statement. I encourage you to go back and read this slide.

The slides we're presenting today will be made available on our website at investorrelations.medtronic.com shortly after the conclusion of today's event. And I did want to point

