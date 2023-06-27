Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Los Andes Copper: The Train Is Leaving The Station To A Higher Destination

Jun. 27, 2023 9:00 AM ETLos Andes Copper Ltd. (LA:CA), LSANF
Jan Martinek profile picture
Jan Martinek
1.24K Followers

Summary

  • Los Andes Copper is a potential hidden gem in the copper mining industry, with its Vizcachitas project in Chile showing promising results and attracting interest from major mining companies.
  • The company's recent pre-feasibility study revealed a significant increase in measured and indicated resources, as well as inferred resources, indicating a strong potential for growth.
  • With a current share price of 17 CAD and a target share price of 65 CAD, Los Andes offers a four-time multiple opportunity for investors looking to capitalize on the growing demand for copper in clean energy and infrastructure projects.
Coal production at one of the open fields

EvgenyMiroshnichenko

Los Andes Copper

Los Andes Copper (TSXV:LA:CA) (OTCQX:LSANF) is a Junior Miner in Chile’s Central Belt. The company is listed on Toronto Stock Exchange with a market capitalization of 500 million CAD.

The shortage of copper is becoming better understood

This article was written by

Jan Martinek profile picture
Jan Martinek
1.24K Followers
Former investment banker spent 17 years in London covering CEE region. Now runs private family office.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of LSANF, LA:CA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.