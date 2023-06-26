niphon/iStock via Getty Images

Concerns surrounding China's deteriorating economic outlook have continued to weigh on sentiment for crude oil in recent weeks, driving down prices for NYMEX WTI crude oil futures to just under US$70/bbl (US$ per barrel).

At the time of writing, WTI crude was trading at just US$69.37/bbl, well below our original entry level of US$71.70/bbl when we first initiated our bullish view on crude oil back on 12 December 2022 (we have since taken profit on that trade when crude traded at US$77.75/bbl on 2 March 2022).

TradingView.com, Stratos Capital Partners

At current levels, we see a compelling opportunity to re-establish our bullish view on WTI crude, with the expectation that prices should rebound forcefully over the next 1-3 months.

In this article, we review some factors that continue to favour higher crude oil prices over the short-to-medium term.

Tight Inventories To Support Prices For Crude

First of all, we note that inventories for crude oil remain extremely tight despite evidence of economic weakness in China and Europe.

According to data published by the U.S. Energy Information Administration, weekly crude oil inventories have begun to fall again after registering a surprise increase briefly earlier this month. The U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) in particular, has fallen to levels not seen since the 1980s.

Last year, the Biden administration released 180 million barrels of oil from the SPR as part of efforts to mitigate global supply disruptions caused by Russia's invasion of Ukraine and to help lower energy costs.

U.S. Energy Information Administration

This massive drawdown in SPR also means that the U.S. Department of Energy will have to eventually replenish it, which should provide support should crude prices fall under US$70. The Energy Department has previously announced that it could begin to repurchase oil in the fourth quarter after maintenance works on two of the reserve's four sites on the coasts of Texas and Louisiana. The Energy Department has also announced that it plans to repurchase crude oil to replenish the SPR when prices are consistently at or below US$67 to US$72/bbl.

Given that demand for travel and tourism has yet to see any signs of slowing down, it also shouldn't come as a surprise that the U.S. oil inventories are likely to remain tight through 2023.

OPEC Production Cuts Could Trigger A Short Squeeze

Fundamentally, voluntary production cuts by OPEC+ members and our optimistic core view of a resilient U.S. economy, means the crude oil market should remain tight, all else equal. In terms of market positioning, we see increasing potential for a short squeeze that could trigger a rush to unwind speculative short positions on crude oil.

As the accompanying chart shows, data published by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) show net speculative positions on crude oil at fresh 5-year lows. Although the data doesn't necessarily imply a massive build-up in speculative short positions on crude, it nonetheless reflects the overwhelmingly bearish sentiment on crude oil. Thus should market sentiment reverse, we see ample room for a powerful rally.

CFTC Crude Oil Net Speculative Positions (Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC))

Price Action Building Up For A Forceful Breakout

Technically, we also like how recent price action on WTI crude is setting up for a bullish breakout that could potentially take crude prices back towards the April 12 peak.

As the accompanying chart shows, WTI crude prices have been converging with a series of lower peaks and higher troughs. We interpret this as a bottoming signal. And with fundamentals favouring a bullish breakout, we could potentially see a move towards the previous peak at around US$84/bbl. This translates into a potential 21% gain within our targeted timeframe of 1-3 months.

TradingView.com, Stratos Capital Partners

The ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil ETF

To further enhance potential gains on our bullish view on crude oil, the ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil ETF (NYSEARCA:UCO) is an excellent tool that essentially gives us 2x leverage.

According to fund information provided by ProShares, UCO is leveraged to seek a return that is 2x the daily performance of the Bloomberg Commodity Balanced WTI Crude Oil Index (target index), as measured from one NAV calculation to the next. The target index tracks the performance of three separate contract schedules for WTI Crude Oil futures with different roll dates. To maintain the long position of the futures basket, contracts are rolled from the expiring futures contract to a new contract further down the curve with a longer expiry date.

Specifically for our purpose of positioning for a tactical rebound in crude oil prices with a relatively short trading window of just 1-3 months, we think UCO is ideal.

In terms of trading metrics, daily spreads for UCO have narrowed significantly in recent weeks and UCO is trading near NAV. These conditions are ideal for re-establishing our bullish view on crude oil.

In Conclusion

Macroeconomic fundamentals continue to suggest to us that global oil markets will remain tight in 2023 and should be supportive of higher crude prices. This is further supported by the Biden administration's plan to replenish the Strategic Petroleum Reserve at around US$67-US$72/bbl, and voluntary production cuts by OPEC+.

The ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil ETF is ideal for our purpose of positioning for a tactical rebound in crude oil prices with a relatively short trading window of just 1-3 months. Technically, we see the potential for a 10%-20% rebound in crude oil prices within this time frame, and we target a 2x amplified return through a leveraged exposure through UCO.

Accordingly, we upgrade our rating for UCO from "Hold" to "Strong Buy".