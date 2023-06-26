Drazen_

Healthy citizens are the greatest asset any country can have.”― Winston S. Churchill.

Today, we shine the spotlight on Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) for the first time. The "Zoom" of healthcare had a huge moment in the sun thanks to the Covid outbreak and lockdowns.

However, since the pandemic has faded from the headlines, TDOC stock is down more than 90% from its peak. Recently the shares have appeared to be trying to form some sort of bottom. With the stock trading at or near its lowest levels in Teladoc's history as a public company, is it finally time to buy the dip? An analysis follows below.

Company Overview:

Teladoc Health, Inc. is headquartered just outside of New York City. The company operates in two business segments. The better known of which is its Integrated Care segment. This part of Teladoc offers virtual medical services. These include general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and other medical facilities. Teladoc's BetterHelp segment operates and manages a mental health platform. This platform provides online counseling and therapy services through various channels include website, mobile applications, phones, and text-based interactions via licensed clinicians.

The company gets approximately of its overall revenues in the United States. The stock currently trades just under $24.00 a share and sports an approximate market capitalization of $3.9 billion.

First Quarter Results:

Teladoc reported first quarter numbers on April 26th. The company had a GAAP loss of 42 cents a share, eight cents a share better than expectations. Revenues rose just over 11% on a year-to-year basis to just south of $630 million, besting the consensus by just over $10 million.

BetterHelp was the main drive of sales growth as revenue grew 21% year-over-year compared to 1Q2022, driven by a rise in new members. Sales in Integrated Care rose just five percent compared to the same period a year ago to $350 million.

Leadership updated guidance for FY2023. They now see sales in the range of $2.575 billion to $2.675 billion, largely in line with the analysis consensus at the time. Management expects a full year loss of $1.25 to $1.70 a share, analyst median expectations in late April were for a $1.31 a share loss.

Analyst Commentary & Balance Sheet:

The analyst community is quite negative on Teladoc's prospects at the moment. Since first quarter results hit, 10 analyst firms including UBS and Citigroup have reissued Hold/Neutral ratings on the shares. Six analyst firms including RBC Capital and Oppenheimer have maintained their Buy/Outperform ratings. Price targets among these "optimists" range from $33 to $40 a share.

Insiders have been frequent and serial sellers of the stock for years. I can't find the last time there was an insider purchase in the shares. So far in the second quarter, they have sold just over $1 million worth of shares collectively. Of course, insiders have a lot of stock to sell. Stock based compensation was a $46 million expense in the first quarter. Bears have also targeted the stock with approximately one out of every six shares currently held short.

These expenses help hide some positive metrics. Operating cash flow was a positive $13 million in the first quarter even as free cash flow was a negative $32 million. It should be noted that over the past 12 months, Teladoc has generated over $230 million in operating cash flow and nearly $50 million in free cash flow. Historically, the first quarter is always the weakest for the company as far as a free cash flow basis.

Teladoc Health ended the first quarter with just under $900 million in cash and marketable securities on its balance sheet against just over $1.5 billion in long-term debt.

Verdict:

The current analyst firm consensus has the $1.33 a share in FY2023 as revenues grow in the high single digits to $2.63 billion. Similar sales growth is projected for FY2024 and losses are expected to fall to just over a buck a share.

Sales growth obviously hasn't lived up to the pandemic hopes of investors when the stock touch $290 a share in early 2021. Revenue growth seems to have settled in at just under the 10% annual level. Profitability also seems at least a few years away, even as the company has been cash flow positive over the past year. The stock's cash flow yield is just over 1% at current trading levels.

While Teladoc Health, Inc. has ample liquidity, the company also has a good slug of debt on its balance sheet. Finally, company insiders seemed to have done a better job rewarding themselves than their shareholders over the past couple of years. Given that, I am passing on any recommendation on TDOC.