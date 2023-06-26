South_agency

Back in April, I detailed how communication services company Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) faced a major decision with its share repurchase program. The company's buyback plan had well over $1 billion remaining, which represented a good chunk of the firm's market cap. Since then, shares have continued to fall, closing last week just a stone's throw away from their recent multi-year low. With the stock well below $2 again now, it seems like something has to give, and perhaps rather soon.

Lumen's close at $1.82 was down 41 cents from when I last wrote about the name, meaning the overall market cap is under $1.83 billion. The company's 10-K filing stated that the buyback had $1.3 billion left at the end of 2022, meaning more than 70% of shares could be retired at the current price. With about 12.6% of the company's outstanding share count short, a buyback could also potentially get some of those shorts to cover their bearish bets against this name.

The problem for Lumen right now, however, is that it doesn't have a ton of financial flexibility. While management over the last 5 years has done a great job of reducing total debt, the firm is still around $18.5 billion in the hole as the chart below shows. While there aren't any major borrowings due in the near term, the company isn't exactly flush with cash.

Lumen Net Debt (Company Filings)

As investors know, one of the reasons why shares have dropped so much this year was due to poor guidance. Free cash flow guidance was in a range of zero to $200 million, which was well below what many were expecting. We knew that a hit was coming after two major divestitures last year were completed, helping to pay down a chunk of debt, but the hope was that there still would be some free cash flow left from the remainder of the business.

As I have discussed previously, the prior management team probably got a little caught off guard with the surge in interest rates. With around $10 billion or so of debt being variable rate borrowings in recent years, and interest rate hedges ending, interest expenses may not have come down as much as hoped. That free cash flow forecast would have looked a lot better if LIBOR rates used for the company's borrowings were even one percentage point lower currently. With many central banks still raising rates, and the Fed potentially doing so again later this year, interest rates could rise even further.

In my previous article, I mentioned the possibility of Lumen borrowing some money from its various lending facilities for the short term to buy back shares. My thought was the funds could be repaid from the proceeds coming from another asset sale (the EMEA business) that is expected to close later this year or early in 2024. Well, the company's Investor Presentation earlier this month featured the following guidance slide that dampened those hopes a bit. In the footnotes, one of the key assumptions is that $1.5 billion in after-tax proceeds from the sale are used to further pay down debt.

Lumen Future Outlook (2023 Investor Presentation)

If we use a 7.5% interest rate for some of the borrowings coming due in the next couple of years, mainly in 2025, that would be a pre-tax annual interest expense of around $112 million. If the company didn't pay that off say exactly at the end of this year, it would imply that the midpoint of next year's free cash flow forecast would be slightly negative, and you'd have to take down the following years' numbers as well, holding all else equal. There would also be a hit in the tens of millions of dollars this year as well if further borrowings were used for share repurchases in 2023.

At this point, however, it almost seems negligent for the board and management to completely ignore the buyback idea. Yes, the company's financial picture isn't the greatest currently, but the ability to potentially reduce the outstanding share count by 70% at the current stock price is something that I don't think can be ignored. With shares having been crushed in recent years, it would be a great sign from the company's leaders that they believe in Lumen's future.

Another option some would consider here is debt buybacks. At the moment, the company's limited cash position wouldn't allow for too much refinancing. Even using the expected EMEA sale proceeds would probably only save about $100 million a year in interest, as I discussed above. That would certainly help with the free cash flow situation, but it would not greatly improve the earnings per share situation or help the stock as much as reducing the share count by perhaps 70%. Additionally, a good chunk of the company's debt is term loans, which would have to be repaid at face value, unlike other borrowings that could potentially be tendered at a decent discount.

The main risk here for Lumen would be if the business deteriorates further or the asset sale does not go through. In that situation, Lumen's debt situation would be a bit worse, and interest expenses could rise quite a bit when borrowings need to be refinanced in the 2025 to 2027 time frame. The buyback would thus provide a short term boost to the stock, but once the fundamentals weaken again, the stock could easily retreat and perhaps even set new lows.

One thing that has surprised me recently is that we haven't seen any major activist investors come in here at Lumen. With the stock doing so poorly, a major player could spend just a few hundred million and demand major changes. One thing an activist could look for is the buyback which I've discussed. Another thing would be the capital expenditures plan, which some might see as too costly. The table below shows Lumen's capex and revenues over the past five years, with the guidance moving forward in yellow (2023 is presented with and without the EMEA business). Since forward guidance is in ranges, I've used the midpoint of each range.

Lumen Capex Plan (Company Filings, 2023 Investor Presentation)

In the past five years, Lumen's capital expenditures totaled 15.86% of reported revenue, with no single year coming in over 18%. The 2023 to 2027 period is currently expected to be around 21.6%, with no single year being under 20%. I bring this up because getting back to historical capex levels could be a way to boost free cash flow moving forward. It's just hard to see the company needing to spend the same amount each year now as some of those past periods when revenues are running $6 billion or so a year less. Saving even $100 million a year would be a major help, and it would likely pay for the extra interest cost associated with my buyback plan.

An activist or the board making a statement that they believe shares are undervalued wouldn't exactly be earth shattering. While the average analyst price target has dropped like the stock in the past year, the street still sees this name worth nearly $3.50 a share. That's about 89% upside from Friday's close, and even if you took the average target down another dollar to reflect for ongoing struggles here, you'd still be looking at plenty of upside.

If you look at Lumen, the stock finished Friday at just 4.75 times this year's expected earnings per share. That's a bit of a discount to names like AT&T (T) and Verizon (VZ), which currently average about 7 times this year's earnings. On a price to sales basis, Lumen goes for 0.13 times 2023 expected revenues, while the two industry giants average 1.0 times their sales. It's not surprising that Lumen goes for a discount given those two names are in a much stronger financial situation, but Lumen could recover some of that difference if things get better in the coming years.

The reason I rate Lumen shares as a hold currently is I don't see management stepping in with this major buyback at the moment. While the board has authorized one, it seems that this executive team is only focused on the debt situation currently. That is probably the best situation for the company's long term financial health, but perhaps not the greatest for shareholder returns if they expect results would improve in the coming years. There are not many times where a company has a chance to reduce its outstanding share count this significantly, and to potentially stop a multi-year crash from continuing.

In the end, it seems like something has to give at Lumen Technologies. The stock has again fallen well below $2 a share, meaning the authorized buyback plan could reduce the company's outstanding share count by more than 70% at current levels. While the financial picture isn't great currently, there are certainly ways to get this done with asset sale proceeds expected in a few quarters. If management and the board don't step in to support the stock, this company seems ripe to be an activist target before too long.