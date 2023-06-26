dusanpetkovic/iStock via Getty Images

Owning mission critical assets can be a great way to diversify and add stability to one’s portfolio, especially if said assets have already been beaten down in price with risks already baked in. Such may be the case with Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD), which at the current price of $30.89, continues to trade well below its $40 level from 2021.

I last covered here back in January, highlighting the easing of margin pressures, and in this article, provide a business update and discuss why patient investors may want to consider layering into COLD at present levels.

Why COLD?

Americold is the largest publicly traded temperature-controlled logistics REIT, with a portfolio of 243 warehouses that includes 1.5 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America.

Americold benefits from its scale, as its large presence, including 18% market share in North America, enables it to provide holistic ‘one-stop’ solutions to its customers across its network.

COLD’s customers include a mix of both producers and end-markets in being a critical stepping stone for food from point of manufacture to point of sale. It also helps that COLD derives most of its revenue (79%) from food manufacturers, which offer more stability, as compared to 19% from retailers.

As shown below, this includes a number of producers such as Conagra (CAG), Kraft Heinz (KHC) and Unilever (UL), as well as grocery stores such as Safeway (ACI), Sprouts (SFM), and Ahold Delhaize (OTCQX:ADRNY).

Investor Presentation

Longtime investors in COLD know that the company has faced margin pressures due to labor cost inflation. However, it appears that these pressures are beginning to ease. This is reflected by global warehouse same-store NOI growing at a faster rate of 26% YoY (constant currency) compared to revenue growth of 12% (constant currency) during the first quarter.

As shown below, the issues that COLD has experienced over the past couple of years hasn’t been on the demand side, as warehouse revenue has grown every year since 2018.

Investor Presentation

Margin improvement was driven by a normalization of the workforce, with a reduction in more expensive contract labor. Permanent to temp worker hours ratio of 75/25 during Q1, which is 9 percentage points higher than the prior year period, and 3 percentage points higher on a sequential basis compared to the end of 2022.

Also encouraging, same-store occupancy rose to 84.6%, a record for the first quarter, and COLD derived 46% of its rent and storage revenue from fixed commitment storage contract. This type of contract provide long-term revenue visibility and stability, and this is also at a record setting level for COLD.

Importantly, COLD’s strong fundamentals have translated to the bottom line, with AFFO per share growing by 12% YoY to $0.29 during Q1, and management is guiding for full year AFFO/share of $1.21 at the midpoint. This translates to a safe 73% dividend payout ratio, based on the annual dividend rate of $0.88 per share.

Furthermore, COLD is supported by a strong investment grade rated balance sheet (Baa3 from Moody’s) with no debt maturities until 2026, thereby mitigating the impact of higher interest rates. Moreover, it has plenty of balance sheet flexibility with $0.6 billion of liquidity and 93% of its debt is unsecured and 82% is held at fixed rates.

Looking ahead, I would expect for continued growth in the near term, as COLD appears to be back on solid footing. It’s also not reliant on any one single food manufacturer, with management seeing a production ramp across the board, as noted during the recent conference call:

I just think you have a lot of the food manufacturers all getting back to normalized production at the same time. And as everybody was able to make progress kind of consistently, and again, remember our book of business is more heavily skewed towards those big food manufacturers who are able to make that progress faster. With everybody kind of coming back at the same time, not only are we seeing the increase in physical occupancy, but you’re also having our customer base recognize the need to reserve that capacity. And so our economic occupancy benefited significantly. It’s a combination of all those things. No specific large new business win or anything that I would highlight.

Turning to valuation, Americold may not seem like a bargain at the current price of $30.89 with a forward P/FFO of 31. However, this company has always been a growth story, and with strong demand and margin pressures easing, I don’t find the current valuation to be unreasonable. This is especially considering the potential for COLD to return to and sustain double-digit bottom-line AFFO/share growth in the near to medium term. As such, I believe a modest price target of $34, representing a 10% premium to the current price, is justified, especially considering that the market was willing to price the company much higher just a short 2 years ago.

Risks to the thesis include potential for interest rates to spike higher than anticipated by the market, thereby creating pressure on income stocks due to higher fixed income alternatives. Also, while labor cost inflation appears to be under control, unforeseen circumstances may cause inflation to ramp up again, thereby putting margin pressure on COLD once again. Lastly, a materially lower interest rate environment may create more competition in the space due to lower cost of development funding.

Investor Takeaway

Americold Realty Trust offers an attractive way to diversify a portfolio with high in-demand and mission critical assets. The company has strong fundamentals, well-diversified tenant base, and is supported by an investment grade balance sheet. With margin pressures easing and demand on the rise, COLD appears to be back on solid footing with potential to sustain double-digit bottom line growth. For patient investors willing to pay the current price, COLD offers a decent opportunity for potentially strong long-term returns.