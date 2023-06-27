hapabapa

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) is a US-Israeli company that provides a DevOps/Development Operations Platform that enables organizations to manage continuous and secure software deployments and versioning.

FROG generates subscription revenue from two delivery models. The first one is self-managed deployments, where their customers can deploy the software offering across public cloud, on-premise, private cloud, or hybrid environments. The second one is the traditional SaaS/Software as a Service model, which is basically a deployment within a FROG-managed public cloud environment.

Currently trading at~$26, the stock has risen ~20% YTD, though down ~40% from its IPO price of $44 in 2020. Overall, I believe that FROG is a solid company with good long-term prospects. However, from a more conservative standpoint, I would rate FROG neutral at this time. My modeled FY 2023 target price of ~$26 suggests that FROG is fully valued and that investors should wait for a better entry point.

Catalyst

Fundamentally, FROG has a solid business in terms of growth, cash flow generation, and balance sheet. But importantly, it should benefit from a few catalysts that may continue driving its growth - First, given the high mission-critical nature of its solutions, FROG will continue to benefit from the relatively high switching costs of its offerings. Secondly, FROG seems to have been experiencing an expansion trend into new products and deployment formats within its existing customer base, at least until the end of the FY. Lastly, the glue to all of this is the secular enterprise digital transformation trend driving demand for its solutions.

stockrow

FROG's growth performance has been solid. Revenue growth was over 44% at the time of the IPO, and even though it has gradually declined as FROG has been scaling up, growth was still over 35% last year. For FY 2023, FROG guided to 21% - 23% growth, which suggests that while it is not immune to the negative impact of the ongoing tough macro situation, it is still more resilient than its cloud software peers.

I think that more importantly, the strong growth performance generally demonstrates its strong position in capturing the secular enterprise digital transformation trend.

globalnewswire - market.us

As estimated by Market.us, the global digital transformation TAM will be over $600 billion in FY 2023 and $1.4 trillion in FY 2027. The projection is probably not surprising, since many emerging technology trends seen today, such as AI and metaverse, will continue driving the demand for digital transformation.

A solution like FROG will not only benefit from the secular trend but also from the high switching cost since it provides the most fundamental tool for software engineers to store, build, and update their binary source code assets from the development to the production level. Therefore, it is easy to imagine that it may be difficult to replace FROG once it is fully integrated into a development workflow. Overall, this suggests a lot of room for growth. As such, I expect FROG to see a growth rebound closer to ~30%, its LTM figure, probably sometime in FY 2024 when the temporary tailwind softens.

FROG's presentation

When it comes to profitability, FROG has not been profitable at both operating and net levels, though the trend has been improving. However, FROG's negative profits are heavily driven by compensation costs, notable high share-based compensation. Excluding these items, FROG actually had a significant operating margin expansion to 3.4% in Q1. There may be room for further improvements in operating expenses as FROG achieves more scale, especially in sales and marketing/S&M and R&D. In Q1, FROG successfully reduced S&M and general and administrative/G&A expenses to 44% and 18% of revenue respectively while achieving over 25% growth under the ongoing tough macro situation. In addition, R&D as % of revenue also still remained quite elevated compared to last year. These factors alone may be enough to support FROG's objective to expand its operating margin to its target of 5.5% - 5.9% in FY 2023.

In the near term, it is also important to consider that despite FROG guiding to a lower gross margin for FY 2023, the effect should be temporary and that it is actually a positive consequence of increasing new demand for its offering. In FY 2023, FROG will see a higher mix of SaaS subscriptions as it continues to serve the strong demand for hybrid deployment as well as expansion into its new Advanced Security/AS offering, which it recently launched in Q1.

FROG's presentation

In its target model, FROG suggests that it will continue to see gross margin declining from 84% last year to 83% and then 80% in FY 2023 and FY 2027 respectively. I also do not think that this is a problem at all for FROG for two reasons. First, offering lower-commitment SaaS subscriptions is a proven strategy to penetrate a new customer base before tying them up into a multi-year contract, and second, 80% is still a solid figure.

At the end of the day, though, I think that FROG's key investment highlight is its strong cash-flow generation. Though operating cash flow/OCF was negative in Q1, it was mainly due to the lower deferred revenue level, which may be associated with the potential downtrend in upfront billings, a temporary situation that should improve once the macro headwind softens.

stockrow

Nonetheless, FROG is also confident enough that it will achieve an FCF margin expansion to over 10% in FY 2023, suggesting a $36 - $45 million of FCF, approximately 38% higher than its FY 2020's figure of $26 million, the most FCF FROG has generated since IPO. I think that while the target here remains quite ambitious, the fact that the projection implies a steady FCF outlook even if FROG does not reach that target alone is already impressive enough.

Risk

Given the good fundamentals and the secular tailwind, I believe that near-term downside risks remain minimal. The one thing most likely to cause problems for FROG would probably be the increased competition in the security and compliance space.

Moreover, as we have learned in Q1, FROG's FY 2027 guidance is based on an assumption that it will achieve success with its recently launched Advanced Security/AS offering. The DevOps security market presents a large TAM but has become increasingly more competitive in recent times as more enterprise IT providers have been making expansions into the space with similar sales positioning and messages - to drive point solutions consolidation into a single comprehensive platform to cut costs - to adapt to the temporarily challenging macro situation.

I think that while it is safe to say that FROG may be able to gain some traction through expansion into security, it is probably still too early to assume that FROG may be a winner in this space long-term. As such, it is important to monitor how FROG progresses with its AS offering as well as the sustainability of the IT consolidation trend beyond FY 2023.

Valuation/Pricing

To estimate the target price for FROG in FY 2027, I assume the following bull vs bear scenario:

Bull scenario (80%) - FROG to finish FY 2027 with a revenue of $813.6 million, just slightly above the midpoint of its FY 2027 guidance. I expect FROG to see growth reacceleration to 25% - 27% from FY 2024 to FY 2026, before reaching 20% growth in FY 2027. Accordingly, the implied success in sales execution and expansion into the security space will help FROG to secure more multi-year contracts, driving FCF margin expansion to probably somewhere at 20%, which is below its FY 2027 target of 26% - 29% but a solid achievement nonetheless. Bear scenario (20%) - FROG to finish FY 2027 with a revenue of $640 million, which is way below its FY 2027 guidance of $775 - $825 million. I expect FROG to see steady 20% growth in the next three years, before seeing a decline to 15% starting in FY 2026. This implies that FROG will see limited upside in the DevOps security space, which affects its growth performance.

stockrow

Under the bull scenario, I assign FROG a P/S of 10x, an expansion from the current level of 6.7x. I believe that FROG's FCF margin expansion to the double-digit zone, which also implies an improved profitability, and steady 20% growth will earn FROG a fair market valuation premium. At 10x, it means that FROG revisits its YTD high of ~9.77x seen in February. On the other hand, I assign FROG a P/S of 6x under the bear scenario, a level slightly lower than that of today.

author's own analysis

Consolidating all the information above into my model, I arrived at an FY 2027 weighted target price of ~$65 per share. Discounting that target price with a 20% discount rate, I arrived at a Present Value/PV weighted target price of $26.25 per share. The 20% discount rate represents the expected annual return, which is a fair expectation for a growth stock like FROG.

In summary, the $26.25 per share is the highest price point at which investors can purchase the stock today to realize a projected 20% annual return if FROG ends up reaching my modeled FY 2027 target price of $65.33.

google

At $26.54 per share today, FROG appears fully-valued. I would rate the stock neutral at this point, and advise investors seriously considering FROG to watch the price action over the following week to find a better entry point. Given that FROG has been trading between $26.14 - $27.83 over the past week, there is probably a chance for FROG to revisit and even break the weekly low, especially as it has been on a downtrend weekly momentum.

Conclusion

FROG presents several compelling reasons to warrant a closer examination. With a strong business foundation characterized by growth, cash flow generation, and a solid balance sheet, FROG is well-positioned for continued expansion. While potential challenges exist due to increased competition in the security and compliance sector, near-term downside risks appear minimal. However, at the current price of $26.54 per share, FROG seems fully-valued. Therefore, I rate the stock neutral at the time being but advise prospective investors to monitor price trends in the coming week to identify a more favorable entry point.