Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Megatrend-Oriented Growth Supports Ryder System

Jun. 26, 2023 6:12 PM ETRyder System, Inc. (R)
Jishan Sidhu profile picture
Jishan Sidhu
172 Followers

Summary

  • Ryder System is a Miami-based multinational transportation and logistics company that has updated its micro strategy to favor outsourcing processes, ensure an effective pricing strategy, and maintain a strong balance sheet.
  • Despite high debt levels and potential competitive intensity, the stock is rated a 'buy' due to operational integration, margin-expanding products, and long-term megatrends favoring Ryder.
  • The company has positioned itself for potential onshoring and nearshoring trends, with significant increases in cross-border revenues and a prudent asset management strategy.

Ryder fleet rental truck. Ryder is especially known for its fleet of commercial rental trucks.

jetcityimage/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Ryder System (NYSE:R) is a Miami, Florida-based multinational transportation and logistics company. The firm offers fleet management, supply chain management, transportation management, leasing, commercial fulfillment, etc. products and services.

Updated Strategy

Ryder Q1'23 Conference Call

To adequately

Strategic Execution

Ryder Q1'23 Conference Call

Ryder (Dark Blue) vs Industry & Market

Ryder (Dark Blue) vs Industry & Market (TradingView)

Comparable Companies

barchart.com

Relative Valuation

Alpha Spread

Nearshoring Tailwinds

Ryder Q1'23 Conference Call

Asset Management Strategy

Ryder Q1'23 Conference Call

Revenue Diversity

Ryder Annual Report 2022

Price Forecast

TradingView

This article was written by

Jishan Sidhu profile picture
Jishan Sidhu
172 Followers
I am a Canadian business student focused on quality long-only articles and searching for high-value companies. I have an event-driven focus, evaluating how equities perform under macro events, considering their financials and corporate strategy above all else.Through university clubs, I would also like to disclose my association with Francesco Infusino.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.