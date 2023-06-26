Vertigo3d

Fear that private debt is too high and that rising interest rates will cause a collapse of the economy and of the stock market, is widespread and part of the zeitgeist in the world of financial/market analysis. In this article, we argue that, while it is a fact that when rates get too high, private sector debt servicing becomes problematic and causes recessions, the fear of this is misplaced.

Rising rates are bullish for the stock market

Contrary to what is widely promulgated by the financial media, rising interest rates correlate positively with stock prices. The chart below shows that the SPX always rises as interest rates increase. Sometimes, stock prices fall at first, but then go on to rally for extended periods (black arrows below), and at other times, the stock market rallies without first falling (blue arrows below). The current situation is the former type; stocks fell last year, but have been rallying since October… and are likely to continue rallying for another 12-16 months.

ANG Traders, StockCharts.com

Here is why raising rates cause stocks to rally:

FRED

The chart above shows how the Treasury's interest expense has increased more than 50% (to more than $900B) since the Fed started raising rates last year. That interest income is delivered to the already-rich who tend to invest (at least partly) in equities which pushes the market indexes higher.

In addition to the interest paid out by the Treasury, there is also $2B/week that the Fed pays to financial institutions for IOR (interest on reserves) and ONRRP (overnight reverse repo):

FRED

This $72B (so far), that has been transferred to the private sector, is in addition to the Treasury's own spending which by itself is 50% higher than last year; $1.08T, compared to $0.72T. It is irrational to expect a recession and bear market under the current fiscal transfer rate.

"Too high" Rates

While it is a fact that rising rates are bullish for stocks, it is also true that when rates get too high they cause stocks to be sold off. The question then is--when are rates "too high"?

The answer depends on the level of, and ability to maintain private debt.

Household debt as a percentage of disposable income, and the delinquency rate of consumer loans, are both at near-historic lows. The current FFR is not "too high"; household debt remains sustainable at current interest rate levels.

FRED

Corporate debt is also healthy. The aggregate debt-to-net worth ratio of businesses is at the lower end of the range since 2009, and the delinquency rate of business loans is just above historic lows. Business debt remains sustainable at current interest rate levels.

FRED

Stock market margin debt in ratio to stock prices, is at an all-time low. Margin debt remains sustainable at current interest rate levels.

FRED

The FFR is at 5.00-5.25% and, historically, rates below 6% are sustainable. Powell and the Fed always do what investors tell them to. The CME FedWatch tool shows an 87% probability that the FFR will be 5.50% or lower at the end of 2023.

CME

We continue to maintain that there will not be a recession before the Presidential election (H2 2024). Investors can profit from this bull trend by going long broad-spectrum ETFs such as SPY, QQQ, and IWM.