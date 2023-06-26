Justin Paget/DigitalVision via Getty Images

A few months ago, I covered a protein degrader nanocap called Nurix (NASDAQ:NRIX), and generally had good thoughts about the company. The stock price hasn’t changed much, which is sometimes a good thing in a world constantly in flux, so let me see if I can continue to like Nurix.

The company was launched by Third Rock Ventures, and has major partnerships with Celgene, Gilead and Sanofi. The company presented data at ASH 2022 where NX-2127 produced clinically meaningful responses in heavily pretreated chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) patients in a BTK mutation-agnostic manner. There was a CR in a DLBCL patient. The company has a good deal of cash. These were some of the key selling points of NRIX for me.

Nurix develops molecules for targeted protein modulation (TPM) through two distinct pathways, degradation (TPD) and elevation (TPE), using ubiquitin for tagging ligases for degradation, and inhibiting ligases to increase protein levels. It has four molecules, two each being TPD and TPE molecules. Thus, NX-2127 and NX-5948 are protein degraders targeting BTK and B-cell malignancies, while NX-1607 is a TPE inhibiting CBL-B. The fourth clinical stage self-owned asset is a cell therapy called DeTIL-0255, which inhibits CBL-B ex vivo to target gynecologic malignancies.

The company keeps presenting early data from NX-2127. Besides the ASH data, which I covered earlier, they presented a poster at the American Chemical Society Spring 2023 Meeting, titled “First disclosure of NX-2127, an oral targeted degrader of Bruton’s tyrosine kinase (BTK') with concurrent immunomodulatory activity for the treatment of B-cell malignancies,” where they discussed the structure of NX-2127, and provided preclinical and early clinical data. BTK resistance is a major problem in the space, and the fact that NX-2127 has been able to show a high level of BTK degradation in even multiple treatment experienced patients is a solid development.

Here’s more complete data from the phase 1 trial:

– A safety profile that is consistent with previous reports for BTK-targeted therapies in heavily pretreated patients with B cell malignancies. – Sustained BTK degradation. – One patient with stage IV DLBCL and four prior lines of systemic therapy experienced stable disease followed by progressive disease at the 100 mg dose of NX-2127. – A second patient, also with four prior lines of systemic therapy for DLBCL, experienced a complete response following 300 mg NX-2127 at the time of first response assessment (week 8); this response was maintained at week 16 and week 24.

This is a small bit of data, but it shows something very important - first clinical sign of drug activity. Big Pharma has been taking note for a long time, and the deals I mentioned earlier bear testimony. Just in March, Gilead paid the small company $20mn to grab rights to GS-6791, which degrades IRAK4, which mediates inflammatory diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis. Gilead signed a deal with Nurix in 2019, and this is the first licensed molecule stemming from that deal. Besides the upfront fee, Nurix is eligible for $425mn in milestone payments for GS-6791.

It would have been interesting to see the data that led Gilead to license this molecule. The company has some claims, and I am sure Gilead has seen preclinical data. However, that data is not easily available to me. However that may be, this licensing is a major validation of the Nurix platform. The fact that big pharma is noticing is also shown by the additional $7.5 million in research milestones the company received this quarter in collaborations with Gilead and Sanofi.

At this stage, things are moving a little too slowly at Nurix. The most interesting thing they have said about their programs recently is this:

Nurix is conducting a Phase 1 clinical trial of NX-2127 and anticipates presenting additional clinical results in the second half of 2023. Nurix also anticipates defining a regulatory strategy for NX-2127 in the second half of 2023 based on emerging clinical data and feedback from the FDA.

Additionally, in the second half of 2023, they will also present phase 1a data from NX-5948, their second asset and BTK degrader, also targeting B-cell malignancies. They have one more phase 1 trial running, for NX-1607, their lead TPE molecule, and this, too, shall produce data from its phase 1a portion in 2H 2023.

Financials

NRIX has a market cap of $474mn and a cash balance of $325.6 million as of the last quarter.

About collaboration revenue, here’s the pertinent announcement:

Collaboration revenue for the three months ended February 28, 2023 was $12.7 million compared to $9.6 million for the three months ended February 28, 2022. The increase was primarily due to a higher percentage of completion of performance obligations in the current period. During the three months ended February 28, 2023, we achieved research milestones under the collaboration with Gilead and Sanofi totaling $6.5 million and $1.0 million, respectively.

Research and development expenses for the three months ended February 28, 2023 were $45.8 million, while general and administrative expenses were $9.8 million. That gives them a cash runway of 5-6 quarters, excluding any revenues earned, or other modes of incoming funding.

Bottom Line

The company’s price action since my last article reflects exactly what I think of it; interesting, even promising, but no real development. That is not entirely true - the Gilead licensing is a big deal; but I guess the market absorbed that news quickly, letting the stock go up nearly 50% on that news, and then letting it fall back to position 1 just as quickly. All told, I retain my view that NRIX could be a very interesting stock, but that it is just not there yet.

There is only a slight change in my view. That being, I do not think NX-2127 phase 1 data readout, just by itself, will have any catalytic effect on the stock. However, all the three assets put together have data readouts around the same quarter. That could have a cascading effect on the stock if all three data readouts are positive.