Coherent: Benefiting From Migration To Ethernet Switching Attached To AI/ML

Datacom Optical Modules and Coherent

While 400G Ethernet optical transceivers are used predominantly in hyperscale data centers, and many enterprise businesses are currently operating on 40G or 100G, data center connectivity development already is moving toward 800G.

Datacom optical modules, also known as data communication optical modules, are transceiver devices used in data communication networks to transmit and receive data over optical fiber cables. These modules convert electrical signals into optical signals and vice versa, enabling high-speed and long-distance data transmission.

At the cutting edge of datacom technology, the latest development is the emergence of 800G optical modules. These modules offer significantly higher data rates and bandwidth compared to previous generations, allowing for faster and more efficient data transmission in data centers and high-performance computing environments.

Coherent (NYSE:COHR): Finisar, now a part of Coherent (acquired by II-VI in 2019), is a renowned supplier of optical communication modules. They offer advanced optical modules, including 800G solutions, designed for high-speed data transmission. The module features 16 channels of 50G NRZ transmitters and receivers in a 15 mm x 15 mm x 4 mm multimode CPO 800G VCSEL-based engine. The entire analog front end, including the driver, VCSEL, photodiode, and transimpedance amplifier, consumes less than 4 pJ/bit. Each VCSEL is paired with another unpowered device to enable 100% cold sparing for extremely high reliability.

Although 70% of the world's top 10 manufacturers of optical modules are from China in 2022, the localization rate of optical chips above 25G is only 5%, and high-end optical chips are still in the hands of U.S. manufacturers such as Coherent and Cisco. Coherent, through Finisar, has been the leading manufacturer of these transceivers for the past 22 years, as shown in Table 1.

LightCounting

Driving Forces for Coherent in Artificial Intelligence and Primer

Coherent will benefit from AI when Ethernet is more widely deployed.

Ethernet is Growing Compared to InfiniBand Networking Protocols

Ethernet and InfiniBand are two leading networking protocols. While Ethernet has made significant progress in terms of speed and features, and its adoption has expanded in data center environments, it doesn't necessarily mean that InfiniBand will be completely replaced in the near future.

With bandwidth in AI growing, the portion of Ethernet switching attached to AI/ML and accelerated computing will move from a niche today to a significant portion of the market in 2027, according to 650 Group. By 2027, nearly one in five Ethernet Switch ports sold into the data center will be related to AI/ML and accelerated computing.

Ethernet comprises over 25% of AI/ML Networking in 4Q 2022.

The AI Networking market (including switch silicon) will grow to $10 billion in 2027 from $2 billion in 2022 at nearly 40% CAGR.

Ethernet will grow to $6 billion from $0.5 billion.

InfiniBand will grow to $4 billion from $1.5 billion.

In the context of networking, an AI/ML switch refers to a network switch that incorporates artificial intelligence ("AI") and machine learning ("ML") capabilities to enhance its functionality and performance.

Chart 1 shows a slide with a different analysis from a Cisco live presentation that the AI/ML TAM (total available market) will grow at a CAGR of 42%, growing from $2.1 billion in 2023 to $8.5 billion in 2027. In this analysis, Ethernet will grow from 25% to 75% in 2027, even higher than the 60% share by the 650 Group analysis. This growth will be an opportunity for Coherent.

Cisco

Chart 1

The higher-speed segments of the Ethernet switch market continue to see strong growth according to IDC, driven by hyperscalers and cloud providers building out datacenter network capacity. Market revenues for 200/400 GbE switches rose more than 300% for the full year in 2022 and rose 141.3% annually in 1Q23 to $10 billion and up 14.3% QoQ. 100GbE revenues increased 18.2% year over year in 1Q23. 25/50 GbE revenues increased 21.1% in 1Q23.

Continued Improvements in Coherent Transceivers

Cloud and artificial intelligence ("AI") service providers are ramping up deployments of 400G and 800G transceivers for their megascale data-center buildouts, with an eye on 1.6T transceivers in the future. Coherent is introducing high-power CW DFB laser diodes that enable 400G to 1.6T silicon photonics-based transceivers, which are among the transceiver technology platforms deployed in the data-center mid-reach range of 500m to 2km.

The transceivers come in a OSFP form factor with 200G PAM4 per lane optical and 100G PAM4 per lane electrical interfaces, with an optical reach of up to 2 km. This transceiver is for use in the next generation of 25T and 50T Ethernet switches. It represents a natural evolution from transceivers with 100G optical lanes and is more power-efficient and cost-effective than previous generations. This technology is expected to form the core of the second generation of 800G transceivers and the first generation of 1.6T transceivers. They represent a natural evolution from transceivers with 100G optical lanes and are more power-efficient and cost-effective. Initial applications are anticipated in hyperscale datacenters, with enterprise applications to follow.

Investor Takeaway

The fact that Coherent, through Finisar, has been the market leader of these transceivers for the past for the past 22 years is telling.

Chart 2 shows share price performance for Coherent. As I noted in my June 2, 2023, Seeking Alpha article entitled “Coherent: Short-Term Macro Headwinds Have Been Outweighing Silicon Carbide Tailwinds,” Coherent has been impacted by exposure to macro factors coming from consumer and communication downturns.

In Chart 2, I also show share price performance for C3.ai (AI) and GSI Technology (GSIT), which are significant players in the AI space. All three companies have been impacted by investor pull backs in AI. In the past five days, COHR share performance is -21.1%, AI is -27.2%.

YCharts

Chart 2

Coherent is more than an AI company. But if one looks at Coherent’s focus in 2023, nearly every product press release is on lasers. In fact, 14 press releases in 2023 addressed new laser technology and two on optical communications. So it's apparent Coherent management is moving in that direction.