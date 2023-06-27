Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

KBC Group: Trading At Just 9x Recurring Earnings With A 17% CET1 Ratio

Jun. 27, 2023 11:30 AM ETKBC Group NV (KBCSF), KBCSY6 Comments
The Investment Doctor profile picture
The Investment Doctor
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • KBC Group is focusing on Belgium and CEE countries.
  • The Q1 results were exceptionally strong thanks to a non-recurring gain.
  • Even without that gain, KBC is performing as expected, and the full-year EPS will likely come in around 6.5-7 EUR per share.
  • I expect the bank to keep the dividend of 4 EUR per share at least stable. This would result in a 6.5% dividend yield.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at European Small-Cap Ideas. Learn More »
KBC Bank branch

Cineberg

Introduction

I have been following KBC Group (OTCPK:KBCSY) (OTCPK:KBCSF) for several years now as I liked the bank’s strong capital ratios and generous dividend policy. This allows the Belgian bank to take advantage of M&A opportunities to

Consider joining European Small-Cap Ideas to gain exclusive access to actionable research on appealing Europe-focused investment opportunities, and to the real-time chat function to discuss ideas with similar-minded investors!

This article was written by

The Investment Doctor profile picture
The Investment Doctor
19.22K Followers
We zoom in on capital gains and dividend income in European small-caps
As I'm a long-term investor, I'll highlight some stockpicks which will have a 5-7 year investment horizon. As I strongly believe a portfolio should consist of a mixture of dividend-paying stocks and growth stocks, my articles will reflect my thoughts on this mixture.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I have no direct position in KBC but I have an indirect long position via a monoholding with almost 100% of its assets invested in KBC.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (6)

BeaBaggage profile picture
BeaBaggage
Today, 12:09 PM
Comments (11.74K)
what is a monoholding ID, never heard that term? an interesting bank..Bea
The Investment Doctor profile picture
The Investment Doctor
Today, 12:20 PM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (8.84K)
@BeaBaggage A monoholding is a holding company with only one position, hence the term mono-holding.
BeaBaggage profile picture
BeaBaggage
Today, 12:21 PM
Comments (11.74K)
@The Investment Doctor oh thank you. always learning something!
The Investment Doctor profile picture
The Investment Doctor
Today, 12:33 PM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (8.84K)
@BeaBaggage You're welcome. It for sure isn't a well-known concept, but it exists. And usually those monoholdings are trading at a discount to NAV. Which basically means you are buying the underlying stock at a discount. Usually a good move, unless there is too much debt on the holding level.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.