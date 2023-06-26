DTD: A High-Quality, Dividend-Focused ETF Outperforming SCHD YoY

Charday Penn

Dividends are a key piece of long-term total returns for investors in blue chip US equities. According to research from WisdomTree Funds, in the last 64 years, there were only six years where dividend levels declined, and only one where they fell more than 5%. By contrast, during those same 64 years, the S&P 500 fell in 18 instances, with a worst calendar-year decline of over 40% and an average decline of more than 11%. It’s noted that equities were over two times more volatile than their underlying dividend cash flows, as sentiment drives short-term prices more than the cash flow volatility, which drives long-term value, per WisdomTree.

Thus, owning high-quality dividend-paying stocks is seen as a solid long-run strategy. The WisdomTree US Total Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DTD) is a solid fund to play the space, and I have a long-term buy rating on the fund.

Dividend Growth Key To Long-Run Returns

WisdomTree Funds

According to the issuer, DTD seeks to track the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the WisdomTree U.S. Dividend Index. It is an ETF to gain exposure to core U.S. all-cap equity from a broad range of dividend-paying companies and can complement or replace all cap value or dividend-oriented active and passive strategies.

The income-focused fund is rated 4 stars by Morningstar and boasts a Silver rating by that research firm. This factor fund features a relatively modest 0.28% annual expense ratio and has an above-market 2.9% distribution yield as of June 23, 2023. The 30-day average volume is under 50,000 shares, though, and the 30-day median bid/ask spread can be elevated at times (0.18% on average), so using limit orders during periods of weak liquidity is prudent.

Digging into the portfolio, DTD bends to the value side of the Morningstar Style Box, whereas the S&P 500 has more large-cap growth exposure. DTD, like the total US market index, has some mid and small-cap exposure. What’s appealing about DTD is its price-to-earnings ratio, which is only around 14. Along with high exposure to the value factor, it is a high-momentum fund with low volatility.

DTD: Portfolio & Factor Profiles

Stockcharts.com

Sector-wise, DTD has much less exposure to the Information Technology sector compared to the S&P 500. With just 17% in the I.T. space, there is indeed less in the way of growth vs value. Also consider that the second-largest sector weight in Financials and Communications Services is just 2.4% of the portfolio.

At the position level, Apple (AAPL) is the biggest stock, but its 4.0% weight is about half its position in the S&P 500 index. Quality high-yielders like Exxon Mobil (XOM), Chevron (CVX), and AbbVie (ABBV) are also material components in DTD.

DTD: More Balanced Sector Weights Vs SPX

WisdomTree Funds

While I like DTD’s modest expense ratio, high yield, and quality tilt, the seasonal strength outlook is mixed. July tends to be the ETF’s best month of the year, but August and September are down more often than up, according to Stockcharts.com.

DTD: Bullish July Trends, But Heed Caution In August-September

Stockcharts.com

The Technical Take

DTD, on a total return basis, is just about 5% off its all-time high notched in May last year. The price-only technical chart shows a similar modest drawdown ongoing. Notice in the graph below that shares are in a consolidation pattern, with lower highs and higher lows for the better part of the last year. What is potentially bullish, though, is that the RSI momentum index at the top of the chart popped to a new high while price coils. Momentum is often seen as a leading indicator of price, so that could portend an eventual price breakout.

For now, however, the $62 to $63 range is resistance, while the $58 to $59 zone is support. With high volume by price near the apex of this triangle formation, an upside breakout or downside breakdown becomes increasingly important as time persists. Overall, I would lean to the bullish side of the ledger given the momentum jump this month and a modest higher high in June versus the $61.75 peak last month.

DTD: Bullish Symmetrical Triangle Continuation Pattern

Stockcharts.com

Lastly, investors often prefer to own the Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD). That fund features a lower expense ratio, better liquidity, and more net assets compared to DTD. But take a look at the total return performance view below. DTD has outperformed SCHD by five percentage points in the last 12 months. While this is just one look, DTD’s broader diversification may be an indicator of superior construction methods.

DTD Outperforming SCHD YoY

Stockcharts.com

The Bottom Line

I have a buy rating on DTD. I like the fund’s dividend and quality tilts that come at a low cost. It's a diversified fund and features a chart with decent relative strength.