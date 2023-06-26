Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
DTD: A High-Quality, Dividend-Focused ETF Outperforming SCHD YoY

Summary

  • High-quality dividend-paying stocks are considered a solid long-term investment strategy when analyzing historical market trends.
  • The WisdomTree US Total Dividend ETF is an ideal option for investors, with a relatively low 0.28% annual expense ratio and a 2.9% distribution yield.
  • DTD outperformed the Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by five percentage points in the last 12 months with its broader diversification despite having a higher cost.
  • Amid an ongoing consolidation, I highlight key prices levels to watch on this dividend-aiming ETF.

Leadership, management and teamwork between CEO and senior manager in a business meeting in the office. Leader and boss working as a team to plan the vision and mission for growth and development

Charday Penn

Dividends are a key piece of long-term total returns for investors in blue chip US equities. According to research from WisdomTree Funds, in the last 64 years, there were only six years where dividend levels declined, and only one

Dividend Growth Key To Long-Run Returns

WisdomTree Funds

DTD: Portfolio & Factor Profiles

Stockcharts.com

DTD: More Balanced Sector Weights Vs SPX

WisdomTree Funds

DTD: Bullish July Trends, But Heed Caution In August-September

Stockcharts.com

DTD: Bullish Symmetrical Triangle Continuation Pattern

Stockcharts.com

DTD Outperforming SCHD YoY

Stockcharts.com

This article was written by

Mike Zaccardi, CFA, CMT profile picture
Mike Zaccardi, CFA, CMT
3.88K Followers
Freelance Financial Writer | Investments | Markets | Personal Finance | RetirementI create written content used in various formats including articles, blogs, emails, and social media for financial advisors and investment firms in a cost-efficient way. My passion is putting a narrative to financial data. Working with teams that include senior editors, investment strategists, marketing managers, data analysts, and executives, I contribute ideas to help make content relevant, accessible, and measurable. Having expertise in thematic investing, market events, client education, and compelling investment outlooks, I relate to everyday investors in a pithy way. I enjoy analyzing stock market sectors, ETFs, economic data, and broad market conditions, then producing snackable content for various audiences. Macro drivers of asset classes such as stocks, bonds, commodities, currencies, and crypto excite me. I truly enjoy communicating finance with an educational and creative style. I also believe in producing evidence-based narratives using empirical data to drive home points. Charts are one of the many tools I leverage to tell a story in a simple but engaging way. I focus on SEO and specific style guides when appropriate. I am a contributor to The Dividend Freedom Tribe.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (1)

j
jcmcapital
Yesterday, 7:44 PM
Comments (164)
SCHD has outperformed DTD by 11% over five years, while offering a higher yield.
jcm
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
