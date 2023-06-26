Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

An Explanation Behind Weak Oil Demand

Jun. 26, 2023 7:15 PM ETDBE, JJETF, USO, DBO, USL, BNO, OILK, USOI, OLOXF, OILX, UCO2 Comments
CME Group profile picture
CME Group
3.41K Followers

Summary

  • Starting in July, Saudi Arabia, a dominant producer in OPEC, plans to reduce how much oil it sends to the global economy.
  • Concerns over China’s economic rebound continue to weigh on the crude oil market.
  • Cars are becoming more fuel efficient. The average car in model year 2004 got 19.3 miles per gallon. By contrast, the average car in model year 2022 got 26.4 miles per gallon.
  • From 2000 to 2022, China’s consumption of crude oil grew from 4.7 million to 15.6 million barrels per day, making the oil markets extremely sensitive to fluctuations in the pace of Chinese growth.

Oil Prices Moving Down

sefa ozel

By Erik Norland

At a Glance

  • Starting in July, Saudi Arabia, a dominant producer in OPEC, plans to reduce how much oil it sends to the global economy
  • Concerns over China’s economic rebound continue to weigh on the crude oil market

OPEC has slashed crude oil production twice in the past three months. But despite production cuts, oil prices have continued to slide. Why? It comes down to two words: weak demand.

Global oil demand has been weak for three reasons.

First, cars are becoming more fuel-efficient. The average car in model year 2004 got 19.3 miles per gallon. By contrast, the average car in model year 2022 got 26.4 miles per gallon. Each year, the average car uses 1.75% less fuel than the year before, meaning that, collectively, people would have to drive 1.8% more each year just to keep global demand stable.

MPG

However, rather than driving more, people appear to be driving less. Americans, for example, are still driving 2.6% less than they did before the pandemic.

Miles vs crude oil

And weak demand isn’t just an American phenomenon. Look at China. From 2000 to 2022, China’s consumption of crude oil grew from 4.7 million to 15.6 million barrels per day, making the oil markets extremely sensitive to fluctuations in the pace of Chinese growth. But so far in 2023, Chinese growth has disappointed expectations, and oil prices tend to follow China’s growth rate with a lag of about one year.

WTI LiOriginal Post

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.

This article was written by

CME Group profile picture
CME Group
3.41K Followers
As the world's leading and most diverse derivatives marketplace, CME Group is where the world comes to manage risk. Comprised of four exchanges - CME, CBOT, NYMEX and COMEX - we offer the widest range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes, helping businesses everywhere mitigate the myriad of risks they face in today's uncertain global economy. CME Group offers the widest range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes also, offers exciting career opportunities in a variety of disciplines. We value being a good corporate citizen and take an active role in the communities where we work and live.Our Investor Relations page contains comprehensive investor relations information for CME Group shareholders. Take a closer look at CME Group's sponsorships with Saracens, the Blackhawks and others.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

tbone1ct profile picture
tbone1ct
Yesterday, 8:01 PM
Comments (4.47K)
Why not just say it's supply? If KSA cuts production by a drop I will be amazed. Can a producer cut production by 1mbd for 1 month and start it up again like you would your car? Is KSA going to take one for the team when they told the African producers at the last meeting that if they want their baselines lifted produce as much as you can. Of course there's Libya and Iran and Nigeria that have no production limits. And what about VZ and companies granted exceptions to sanction?
Agbug profile picture
Agbug
Yesterday, 7:41 PM
Comments (5.11K)
Rush hour isn't what it used to be in my locale, that's for sure.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.