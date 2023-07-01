Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
2023 Market Prediction Contest Mid-Year Update

Jul. 01, 2023
SA Editor Jeffrey Fischer
As 2022 came to a close, we asked Seeking Alpha analysts for their outlook for broad U.S. Stock Markets in 2023. There were plenty of diverging opinions on offer. After all, 2022 saw the worst broad market performance since the onset of the financial crisis in 2008.

To make things interesting, within their research articles we asked authors to present a supported projected closing value for the S&P 500 index at the end of 2023. There's also some prize money at stake. See here for a summary of their viewpoints and expectations.

Expectations going into 2023

To recap, the S&P closed 2022 at a level of 3,839.50, nearly 20% lower for the year. For 2023, the most optimistic Seeking Alpha analyst saw the S&P closing at 5,213, for a gain of 35.8%. The most dour forecast was for a further 30% loss for the S&P 500. On average, Seeking Alpha analysts forecasted a small yearly decline for 2023.

How things have panned out for the S&P 500 Index thus far in 2023

The S&P 500 snapped back early in the year, bouncing back from the sharp slide seen in 2022. The broad market has been showing strength again recently, with the S&P hitting a new 52-week high in mid-June. However, much of the gains so far this year have been concentrated in a handful of megacap names. The index closed June 30 at 4,450.38, for a healthy first-half gain of +15.9%.

Closest forecasts, should the S&P 500 tread water from here

1) Michael Blair, year-end prediction of 4,500

2) Elazar Advisors, LLC, year-end prediction of 4,520

3) Atlas Equity Research, year-end prediction of 4,534

Of course, should the S&P 500 duplicate its 6-month increase in the 2nd-half, Khaveen Investments, who levied the most bullish 2023 outlook, would claim the winner's belt.



SA Editor Jeffrey Fischer
Jeffrey Fischer has been a member of Seeking Alpha for 10 years, and serves as Senior Managing Editor. For the initial 8 years he served as a Seeking Alpha PRO Editor. Jeff has worked in the financial/investment industry for 20+ years. Prior to joining Seeking Alpha, he was a Treasury Manager for a large commodities firm, where he managed financial liquidity, currency risk hedge portfolios, and investment arbitrage trades. Jeff has also worked in financial performance analytics, trading, and banking. Jeff has a healthy interest in behavioural finance, and loves a good investment "story" at least as much as a valuation analysis. Jeff completed the requirements of the CFA Charter in 2003, but is not an active member of the CFA Institute.

