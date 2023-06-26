Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Lowe's: Limited Incentive To Maintain The Bullish Stance (Rating Downgrade)

Jun. 26, 2023
The Alpha Sieve
Summary

  • Lowe's has delivered decent alpha for close to a year, but we are revising our rating from a buy to a hold.
  • Home improvement is unlikely to flourish in this environment, and forward valuations don't reflect that.
  • We highlight a few other structural drawbacks.
  • Lowe's technical chart also shows an unattractive risk-reward position, suggesting it may be better to buy at lower levels.

Introduction

Almost a year ago, we had initiated coverage on the home improvement retailer Lowe's (NYSE:LOW), with a BUY rating. Since the publication of the article, LOW delivered decent returns of +13%, but crucially also witnessed steady outperformance, not just

The Alpha Sieve
Investment research, primarily oriented towards uncelebrated/under-covered stocks and ETFs, across North America, Europe and Asia. Seeks to combine both fundamental and technical disciplines while making an investment/trading proposition.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (2)

OverTheHorizon profile picture
OverTheHorizon
Yesterday, 9:08 PM
Premium
Comments (10.85K)
“Home Renovation Spending Predicted To Drop By Nearly 14% From 2022 To 2023”
www.forbes.com/...
wam350 profile picture
wam350
Yesterday, 8:55 PM
Comments (1.29K)
Still building a position so if you are correct I'll have a full position sooner and at a lower cost.
