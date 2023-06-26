Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
BHP Group: Industrial Metals Royalty Companies Offer Higher Return At Lower Risk

Jerome Davis profile picture
Jerome Davis
Summary

  • BHP Group's valuation is expensive compared to industrial metals royalty companies Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation and Ecora Resources, which have better business models and higher average earning yields.
  • Royalty companies benefit from larger profit margins, less exposure to risks, and inflation protection while still being in the mining industry.
  • The commodity mix of a combination of LIORC and Ecora is similar to that of BHP, but BHP is mainly exposed to low grade rather than high grade iron ore.
  • While BHP has some metallurgical coal and potash diversification, there are cheaper companies with royalties on these commodities as well.
Thesis

BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) trades at a premium to industrial metals royalty companies such as Ecora Resources (OTCQX:ECRAF) and Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation (OTCPK:LIFZF), despite these royalty companies having a superior business model and

I am a data scientist by day, and a commodity stock aficionado by night. My background gives me quantitative and statistical insights into choosing unloved deep value commodity stocks, and demonstrating how these stocks are better picks than more overvalued stocks.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of LIFZF, ECRAF, ATUSF, APMCF either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (4)

n
neohsh
Yesterday, 9:17 PM
Thanks. An interesting writeup and a possible diversification for my metals portfolio.
Yesterday, 9:36 PM
@neohsh Thanks. I plan to write many more articles with a focus on royalty companies, both big and small
W
WesternInvestor22
Yesterday, 9:10 PM
Royalty companies have no operational control therefore third party risks.
Yesterday, 9:36 PM
@WesternInvestor22 Are you referring to the royalty company being dependent on the operator? It's true that if the mine doesn't produce, then the royalty company does not get paid, but the miner doesn't get anything either. I don't think this happens very often. One case where it did happen was for Mesabi Trust, but in that case the royalty is not for the life of the mine, giving Cleveland cliffs an incentive to produce from the other mines instead.
