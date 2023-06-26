Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Critical Relationship: Supply Chain Implications Of U.S.-U.K. Atlantic Declaration

Jun. 26, 2023 8:00 PM ETJJNTF, CHRG, LIT, BATT, LITP, HLIT:CA
Summary

  • The "Atlantic Declaration" between the US and UK includes provisions to negotiate a Critical Minerals Agreement.
  • If ratified, it could give UK exporters of cobalt, graphite, lithium, manganese and nickel eligibility under the US Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) funding for electric vehicle components.
  • While indicative of a continued "special relationship" between the two countries, it does not presage a free trade agreement.

United Kingdom and United States two flags together realations textile cloth fabric texture

Oleksii Liskonih

The "Atlantic Declaration" between the US and UK includes provisions to negotiate a Critical Minerals Agreement. If ratified, it could give UK exporters of cobalt, graphite, lithium, manganese and nickel eligibility under the US Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) funding for electric vehicle components.

UK exports of lithium, cobalt, graphite, nickel, manganese

Lithium carbonate prices

