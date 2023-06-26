Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Steelcase: Showing Signs Of A Turnaround

Jun. 26, 2023 9:17 PM ETSteelcase Inc. (SCS)
Summary

  • SCS reported Q1 FY24 revenue of $751.9 million, a 1.5% increase compared to Q1 FY23, with net income of $1.5 million compared to a loss of $11.4 million in Q1 FY23.
  • SCS is undervalued based on its P/E and PEG ratios, but its international segment performance remains weak due to economic uncertainty in EMEA and China regions.
  • I assign a hold rating on SCS, recommending waiting for the international segment to recover before investing.
Luxury Furniture Goods

SolStock

Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) offers a portfolio of architectural and furniture products globally. Their furniture portfolio includes fixed and height-adjustable desks, tables, storage, accessories, and mobile power. They also provide wall coverings, lease origination, and asset management services. SCS recently announced its

I am an active investment banker with more than 15 years of experience in the equity markets. I specialize in long term equity investments. My goal is to provide the investors with strategic investment opportunities in the equity and debt market.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

