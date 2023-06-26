Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

TC Energy's Diverse Assets Yield Low-Risk Operations And Stable Cash Flow

SM Investor profile picture
SM Investor
2.53K Followers

Summary

  • TC Energy is a leading energy infrastructure company with extensive pipeline networks in the United States, Canada, and Mexico, ensuring stable cash flow and earnings.
  • The company has strong financials and promising market outlook, with increasing natural gas prices and exports expected in the coming years.
  • Despite potential risks, such as fluctuating commodity prices and global economic conditions, TC Energy is an excellent low-risk investment opportunity with solid long-term growth potential.

Oil Or Gas Transportation With Blue Gas Or Pipe Line Valves On Soil And Sunrise Background

onurdongel

Introduction

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) is a leading energy infrastructure company that operates in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company's operations encompass natural gas and liquid pipelines, power generation, and natural gas storage facilities. TC Energy's core business comprises five operating segments: Canadian

TRP’s capital structure

Author

TRP’s cash structure

Author

Henry Hub natural gas spot price

EIA

annual gas trade

EIA

This article was written by

SM Investor profile picture
SM Investor
2.53K Followers
As a fundamental stock market analyst, I mostly use real-market data to estimate stocks' intrinsic value. I evaluate dividend stocks using Comparative Company Analysis and Dividend Discount Model methods. I also use statistical analysis to make projections on variables related to the market to turn my observations into numbers.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

R
Rleaton
Yesterday, 9:37 PM
Premium
Comments (1.36K)
Thanks for the balanced article. Upside might be limited in the near/mid term while they pay down some of that debt, but they pay a nice divy in the meantime
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.