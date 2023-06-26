Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
IYG: Capitalize On Large-Caps As Banking Concerns Ease

Hansen Song
Summary

  • The iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF provides exposure to large-cap US financial services companies.
  • IYG offers a solid dividend yield of 2.15% and an attractive dividend rate of $3.27. The fund also has a history of stable growth and consistent payments.
  • Despite IYG's historical underperformance against the S&P 500, the fund's focus on large-caps positions it well to capitalize on the recovery of the banking sector.

Modern bank glass building. Shallow depth of field. 3D render.

Strategy

Launched by BlackRock, Inc. and managed by BlackRock Fund Advisors, the iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) invests in stocks of companies operating across the US financial services industry. Sub-sectors within this heavily concentrated industry include banks, asset

IYG Top 10 Holdings

IYG Concentration Analysis

Dividends for IYG and peers

IYG Dividend Grade and Underlying Metrics

IYG Total Return vs S&P 500

$1 Trillion Withdrawn From US Banks – Trustnodes

Hansen Song
I am an undergraduate student at Columbia University studying Financial Economics and Mathematics.

Comments

