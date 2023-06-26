Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
NTSI: Interesting Global Equities Fund With An Overlay Strategy

Binary Tree Analytics
Summary

  • The WisdomTree International Efficient Core Fund ETF is a global equities exchange-traded fund with a U.S. Treasury bond futures overlay, designed to potentially lower volatility and offer a leveraged profile compared to standard 60/40 portfolios.
  • NTSI has underperformed its benchmark, the MSCI EAFE Index, since its inception in 2021 due to large drawdowns in both equity and fixed income markets.
  • The fund is expected to outperform in a normalized rates environment within a structural equities bull market, but this is not anticipated in the near term; the author recommends selling and revisiting in early 2024.
Thesis

The WisdomTree International Efficient Core Fund ETF (NYSEARCA:NTSI) is an equities exchange traded fund. The vehicle is fairly new, having come to the market in May 2021. This ETF offers investors exposure to international equities, with a U.S. Treasuries futures overlay. The intention here

Binary Tree Analytics
